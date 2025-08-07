Anzeige
07.08.2025
Lipum AB: Lipum Welcomes Tobias Helgesson as New Chief Financial Officer

Lipum AB (publ) has appointed Tobias Helgesson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He succeeds Marina Norberg, who will remain with the company during a transitional period to ensure continuity and a smooth handover.

Tobias Helgesson holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Lund University. He brings over 20 years of professional experience, including more than 11 years in the pharmaceutical industry, having worked for companies such as Pfizer, Sanofi, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical. Tobias has held roles including Business Controller, Financial Controller, Finance Manager, and CFO. Through these positions, he has built a solid foundation of experience and a broad skill set, making him well-equipped for the CFO role at Lipum.

"I am very pleased to join Lipum, which I see as a highly interesting company in an exciting phase. It is truly inspiring to be part of an organization so dedicated to making a difference for patients. I very much look forward to working with the Lipum team," says Tobias Helgesson.

Marina is leaving Lipum at her own request.

"I've had the privilege of working with Marina during my two years at Lipum. Her experience and dedication have made her a highly valued colleague, and I want to extend my sincere thanks to her. At the same time, I'm very pleased to welcome Tobias to Lipum. He brings a broad and valuable skill set, and his experience from various pharmaceutical companies, combined with strong engagement and a hands-on approach, will be an important addition to our team," says CEO Ola Sandborgh.

Contacts
Ola Sandborgh, CEO
ola.sandborgh@lipum.se
+46 72 218 80 21
Web: www.lipum.se

About Us
Lipum AB (publ) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in discovery and development of a novel treatment for chronic inflammatory diseases. The lead candidate SOL-116 is a humanized antibody designed to provide efficacious therapy by blocking a previously overlooked target molecule of the immune system (BSSL). SOL-116 is in clinical phase with a successfully completed Phase 1 study. Together with strong preclinical data, we have a solid foundation for continued development in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Lipum also explores other inflammatory diseases with a high unmet medical need. The company is based in Umeå, an excellent life science cluster in Sweden. Lipum's unique approach has attracted international attention, including a major European Commission Horizon 2020 grant. The company's share (LIPUM) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

