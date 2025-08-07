Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508 | Ticker-Symbol: DP4B
Tradegate
07.08.25 | 10:22
1.820,00 Euro
+3,70 % +65,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.815,001.817,0010:44
1.814,501.817,0010:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Interim Report Q2 2025

The Interim Report for the 2nd Quarter 2025 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/990d20a5-c2f6-4f20-923b-6125a5e64fd9

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

"We have had a strong first half of the year, driven by consistent follow through on our operational improvement plans and the successful launch of the Gemini Cooperation. Our new East-West network is raising the bar on reliability and setting new industry standards. It has been a key driver of increased volumes and solid delivery of our Ocean business. Even with market volatility and historical uncertainty in global trade, demand remained resilient, and we've continued to respond with speed and flexibility. As our customers navigate these complex challenges, we remain committed to helping them build stronger and more adaptable supply chains - making sure they are ready to not just weather disruption, but to grow through it."

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
