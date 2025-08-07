Paradox Interactive AB (publ): Interim report January - June 2025

SECOND QUARTER

Revenues amounted to MSEK 458.6 (MSEK 575.8), a decrease of 20% compared to the same period last year.

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 133.0 (MSEK 28.9), an increase of 360%. Last year's operating profit was burdened by write-downs amounting to MSEK 208.0.

Profit after financial items amounted to MSEK 138.9 (MSEK 36.8), and profit after tax amounted to MSEK 110.3 (MSEK 27.3).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 262.0 (MSEK 391.1), and cash flow from investing activities amounted to MSEK -207.6 (MSEK -81.2). Cash flow from investing activities includes the purchase of the publishing rights to the game Stranded: Alien Dawn, amounting to MSEK -46.5. Cash flow from investing activities included a positive effect of MSEK 70.0 from the sale of short-term investments in bonds in the previous year. Cash flow from financing activities amounted to MSEK -537.8 (MSEK -326.4), of which MSEK -528.1 (MSEK -316.9) relates to distributed dividends to shareholders.

At the end of the period, cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 1,018.6 (MSEK 1,164.2).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.04 (SEK 0.26) and after dilution to SEK 1.04 (SEK 0.26).

Revenues for the quarter are primarily attributable to Age of Wonders 4, Cities: Skylines, Cities: Skylines II, Crusader Kings III, Hearts of Iron IV, Stellaris and Victoria 3.

IMPORTANT EVENTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

The new game Europa Universalis V, developed by Paradox Tinto, was announced.

Escape the Mad Empire, developed by XperimentalZ Games, and published by Paradox Arc, was released for PC in early access.

Darfall, developed by SquareNite, and published by Paradox Arc, was released for PC.

New downloadable content was released for games during the period; Giant Kings for Age of Wonders 4, Khans of the Steppe for Crusader Kings III, BioGenesis for Stellaris, Charters of Commerce for Victoria 3, Tulah, the Spider Queen and The Sunken Temple for Across the Obelisk, and Hunt for Aurora for Empire of Sin.

New downloadable content ports were released during the period; Legacy of Persia for Crusader Kings III.

Paradox Publisher Sale and Steam Summer Sale took place during the period.

FIRST SIX MONTHS

Sales amounted to MSEK 922.2 (MSEK 1,057.9), a decrease of 13% from the previous year.

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 279.6 (MSEK 183.3), an increase of 53%.

Profit after financial items amounted to MSEK 292.8 (MSEK 201.8), and profit after tax amounted to MSEK 234.0 (MSEK 154.1).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to MSEK 2.22 (MSEK 1.46) and after dilution to MSEK 2.21 (MSEK 1.46).

COMMENTS BY THE CEO

The second quarter of 2025 has been a quarter without major events, but one in which we continued to lay an important foundation for the future. We have been fully focused on further developing our established game franchises, testing new ideas within Paradox Arc, and not least fine-tuning two of our most eagerly awaited releases: Europa Universalis V and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Both games represent years of dedication and passion from our teams and from our fans; and we look forward with great anticipation to sharing them with the players shortly.

