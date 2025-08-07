Michael Parker joins as VP of Engineering to scale Artemis, bringing his developer tooling experience from Docker into the era of agentic software development.

TurinTech, a leader in Evolutionary agentic code platforms, today announced that Michael Parker has joined as its Vice President of Engineering. A veteran in developer tooling and platform engineering, Parker brings decades of experience building scalable systems and leading global teams-including at Docker, where he helped modernize the company's cloud platform and developer experience.

Parker joins TurinTech as it prepares to launch Artemis more broadly, bringing agentic AI into the heart of the developer experience-from planning to production. Built around an outcome-first approach, Artemis helps teams guide and validate AI contributions, align work to their goals, and improve code with confidence. It's a platform designed not just for faster development-but for trusted, measurable results.

Mike Basios, Chief Technology Officer at TurinTech, commented: "We're building Artemis to help teams get the most out of AI-whether that's LLMs, agents, or both. It's not about generating more code-it's about delivering measurably improved outcomes."

At Docker, Parker played a key role in the company's shift from infrastructure to developer-first tooling. He led platform modernization, scaled distributed teams, and oversaw the user experience behind Docker Hub. At TurinTech, he will oversee engineering delivery across Artemis cloud and on-prem deployments, ensuring developers can work seamlessly with AI agents, planning workflows, and outcome-based review tools.

"Agentic development is a powerful shift, but it needs structure to succeed," said Michael Parker, VP of Engineering. "With Artemis, we're building the planning and workflow intelligence that lets AI agents work more like real teammates. Developers stay in control, but get meaningful support-from scoping to implementation to validation. It's about tackling the real-world friction in today's GenAI tools and making AI genuinely useful in everyday engineering."

Leslie Kanthan, CEO and Co-founder of TurinTech, added: "Demand for Artemis continues to grow since our limited launch earlier this year. Global enterprises like Intel and Taylor Wessing are already engaging, and we're seeing strong developer interest in our AI-driven engineering platform. With Michael onboard, we're excited to accelerate availability and bring the power of Artemis to more teams, faster."

About TurinTech

TurinTech builds intelligent systems that evolve and improve code and machine learning models. Its platforms, Artemis for code and evoML for ML pipelines, combine agentic planning, evolutionary algorithms, and real-time validation to deliver measurable, production-ready results. Whether optimizing GenAI output, modernizing legacy code, or tuning ML for performance, TurinTech helps teams move beyond generation to deliver software that's intelligent by design-trusted, efficient, and built to deliver the results you need with the full power of AI.

To learn more, visit www.turintech.ai

