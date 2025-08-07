BearingPoint supported CA Auto Bank's German branch in strengthening its reporting capabilities and positioning itself for future regulatory changes.

As a trusted financial partner to the European automotive industry, CA Auto Bank S.p.A. Niederlassung Deutschland is committed to regulatory compliance, data transparency, and operational excellence. In response to enhanced ESMA requirements for securitization transactions, the company selected BearingPoint, leveraging its deep expertise in regulatory reporting to implement a strategic response. Recognizing the strategic relevance of this project, CA Auto Bank's German branch seized it as an opportunity to modernize and strengthen its reporting infrastructure.

BearingPoint supported CA Auto Bank's German branch in strengthening its reporting capabilities and positioning itself for future regulatory changes.

Consolidating large volumes of loans and leasing data from multiple internal and external systems was often a time-consuming and error-prone process. Consequently, CA Auto Bank S.p.A. Niederlassung Deutschland wanted to minimize manual effort, reduce operational risk, and create sustainable, scalable workflows. Since being compliant was essential to maintaining credibility and avoiding penalties, the bank needed to upgrade its legacy processes to meet stringent European standards with robust data management and advanced reporting capabilities.

Implementing a future-proof solution for ESMA reporting

After evaluating various alternatives, CA Auto Bank S.p.A. Niederlassung Deutschland selected BearingPoint's securitization services, based on the solution's ability to meet the bank's specific needs. BearingPoint leveraged its extensive competence, ensuring alignment with the unique business characteristics of the company.

The project team first assessed data sources, reporting requirements, and regulatory standards to prepare for integrating the securitization tool into the client's IT system. The next phase involved standardizing the data models and mapping internal datasets to ESMA templates. The platform's technical configuration was executed with minimal disruption of the bank's ongoing operations. The BearingPoint team conducted rigorous testing cycles to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data, while also meeting all relevant regulatory standards.

Lastly, BearingPoint ensured a timely go-live of the reporting solution, along with comprehensive user training and operational support to facilitate smooth adoption. The project was delivered within the agreed timeframe, demonstrating effective collaboration and agile project management between the bank and BearingPoint teams. This partnership not only refined the bank's reporting capabilities but also assured compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

"Our longstanding collaboration with CA Auto Bank S.p.A. Niederlassung Deutschland in the area of ESMA reporting has been marked by trust, expertise, and a shared drive for excellence. Supporting them with our ABS Services solution to meet evolving regulatory requirements was a natural continuation of our partnership. Together, we have built a robust, future-proof reporting framework that ensures compliance today and provides flexibility for tomorrow's regulatory challenges," said Donald Wachs, Global Leader BearingPoint Products.

Achieving increased operational efficiency and adherence to financial regulations

By deploying BearingPoint's securitization-as-a-service solution, CA Auto Bank S.p.A. Niederlassung Deutschland embarked on a transformative journey that significantly boosted its operational and regulatory capabilities. The bank achieved full compliance with ESMA reporting standards, effectively mitigating regulatory risks and ensuring adherence to stringent technical requirements. Automating key steps in the reporting workflow streamlined processes and reduced reliance on manual labor. With accurate and timely financial data, CA Auto Bank S.p.A. Niederlassung Deutschland notably improved its data governance.

The agile and scalable reporting infrastructure helps the bank respond quickly to new regulatory demands. Additionally, the solution's flexible architecture allows for future upgrades. This increase in operational efficiency enables leadership to focus on strategic initiatives, ultimately reinforcing our client's market reputation as a reliable financial institution committed to transparency and compliance.

"Partnering with BearingPoint has been pivotal in not only meeting the regulatory challenges posed by ESMA but also in strengthening our overall reporting infrastructure. The seamless integration of their ABS Services solution has enabled us to automate complex reporting tasks, improve data governance, and position ourselves for future regulatory changes with confidence," said Heike Simon, Controlling and ABS expert at CA Auto Bank S.p.A. Niederlassung Deutschland.

About CA Auto Bank S.p.A. Niederlassung Deutschland

As part of the CA Auto Bank Group, CA Auto Bank S.p.A. Niederlassung Deutschland has been successfully operating on the German market as an Autobank since 1929. It is one of the well-known providers of financial services in the automotive and recreational vehicle sector nationwide.

With various financial and insurance offers, CA Auto Bank serves a large number of well-known car brands under one roof. The brands are managed organizationally and marketed and supported in a targeted manner in a manufacturer- and customer-oriented manner. In addition, CA Auto Bank combines all financial services for Europe's leading caravan and motorhome manufacturers under one roof.

For the continuous development of new solutions for efficient customer loyalty, CA Auto Bank S.p.A. Niederlassung Deutschland is in close contact with its parent company, CA Auto Bank S.p.A. It is a financial services company specializing in the automotive sector that operates in all major European markets.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services. In addition, BearingPoint runs the joint venture Arcwide, focused on business transformation and consulting excellence based on IFS.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

BearingPoint is a certified B Corporation, meeting high standards of social and environmental impact.

