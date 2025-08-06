OTC Markets Group Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Delivering Revenue, Operating Income, and Earnings Growth

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Gross revenues of $30.5 million for the quarter, up 11% versus the prior year period

Operating income of $8.8 million for the quarter, up 8% versus the prior year period

Operating profit margin of 29.9%, versus 30.4% for the prior year period

Net income of $7.3 million, up 8% versus the prior year period, and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.60, up 7%

Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter of $2.2 million, in the form of dividends

Announcing third quarter 2025 dividend of $0.18 per share

556 OTCQX ® and 1,073 OTCQB ® companies at quarter end

18 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

113 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of June 30, 2025, versus 114 as of June 30, 2024

137 unique OTC Link subscribers as of June 30, 2025, versus 140 as of June 30, 2024

Approximately 63,000 average daily trades during the quarter versus approximately 35,000 during the prior year period

Launched OTCID with 1,035 OTCID companies as of July 1, 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

"During the second quarter, our team completed the work for the successful launch of our OTCID Basic Market on July 1, 2025," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This evolution of our markets expands the opportunities available for public companies to support informed and efficient trading of their securities. Engaged public companies, who are committed to ongoing transparency, are critical to improving market quality. The future of investor relations is digital and having consistent and compliant information on investor screens and in broker machines will drive visibility and valuations."

"Our business delivered top and bottom line growth in the second quarter," said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. "We saw increased revenues across our business lines, with OTC Link benefitting from continued elevated trading volumes, and Market Data Licensing benefitting from price increases and subscriber growth. Our Corporate Services business saw continued improvement in sales. We remain committed to continuously enhancing our offerings, driving growth in users and usage of our products, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2025 compared to Second Quarter 2024

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2025 2024 % change $ change OTC Link $ 6,447 $ 5,408 19 % 1,039 Market data licensing 12,316 10,782 14 % 1,534 Corporate services 11,742 11,372 3 % 370 Gross Revenues 30,505 27,562 11 % 2,943 Net revenues 29,507 26,771 10 % 2,736 Revenues less transaction-based expenses 27,215 25,222 8 % 1,993 Operating expenses 18,384 17,082 8 % 1,302 Income from operations 8,831 8,140 8 % 691 Operating profit margin 29.9% 30.4% Income before provision for income taxes 9,047 8,324 9 % 723 Net income $ 7,300 $ 6,733 8 % 567 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.56 7 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.85 8 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,830,514 11,838,453 -

Gross revenues of $30.5 million, up 11% over the prior year quarter. Revenues less transaction-based expenses up 8%.

OTC Link revenues up 19%. Transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB up 40% due to a higher volume of shares traded on those platforms. Contributing to the overall increase in OTC Link revenues were also an increase in OTC Link ATS messages revenue due to a higher number of messages, an increase in certain connectivity revenue due to growth in the number of connection licenses, and higher QAP service revenue related to the higher volume of trading activity.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 14%. Redistributor-based revenues increased 20%, with professional user revenues increasing 28%, partially offset by a decline in non-professional user revenues of 31% quarter over quarter. Revenues from direct sold licenses increased 16% primarily due to price increases for certain licenses and growth in subscribers. Revenues from data and compliance solutions remained essentially unchanged, with lower revenue from EDGAR Online offset by increases in revenues from data services and our Blue Sky data product.

Corporate Services revenues up 3%. Revenues from our OTCQX and OTCQB markets increased 2% and 4%, respectively, reflecting price increases effective from the beginning of the year, which offset a lower number of companies on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets. Revenues from our Disclosure & News Service ® ("DNS") product increased 13% due to price increases and a higher number of companies subscribing to DNS in anticipation of the July 1, 2025 launch of OTCID. The previously announced retirement of OTCIQ Basic partially offset these increases.

Operating expenses increased 8%. The increase was primarily driven by a 6% increase in compensation and benefits, 21% increase in professional and consulting fees, and 12% increase in IT infrastructure and information services.

Operating income and net income each increased 8%, to $8.8 million and $7.3 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 8% to $11.1 million, or $0.92 per adjusted diluted share.



Dividend Declaration - Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on September 18, 2025, to stockholders of record on September 4, 2025. The ex-dividend date is September 4, 2025.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees and consultants, and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter of 2025.

On March 11, 2025, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market, and Pink Limited Market.

Our OTC Link®?Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 OTC Link $ 6,447 $ 5,408 Market data licensing 12,316 10,782 Corporate services 11,742 11,372 Gross revenues 30,505 27,562 Redistribution fees and rebates (998 ) (791 ) Net revenues 29,507 26,771 Transaction-based expenses (2,292 ) (1,549 ) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 27,215 25,222 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 11,573 10,934 IT Infrastructure and information services 2,858 2,545 Professional and consulting fees 1,842 1,521 Marketing and advertising 438 362 Occupancy costs 668 576 Depreciation and amortization 656 682 General, administrative and other 349 462 Total operating expenses 18,384 17,082 Income from operations 8,831 8,140 Other income Other income 216 184 Income before provision for income taxes 9,047 8,324 Provision for income taxes 1,747 1,591 Net Income $ 7,300 $ 6,733 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.56 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,769,861 11,723,459 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,830,514 11,838,453 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Net Income $ 7,300 $ 6,733 Excluding: Interest expense (income) (215 ) (187 ) Provision for income taxes 1,747 1,591 Depreciation and amortization 656 682 Stock-based compensation expense 1,627 1,496 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,115 $ 10,315 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.85 Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.