Aifeex Nexus Acquisition Corporation Announces Corporate Name Change

Wilmington, DE, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aifeex Nexus Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: AIFE) (" AIFE ") announced that, following receipt of shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on August 5, 2025, it has filed an amendment to its Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Memorandum and Articles") with the Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies to reflect a corporate name change from "Aifeex Nexus Acquisition Corporation" to "Pantages Capital Acquisition Corporation." The Company's ticker symbols for its units, ordinary shares and rights will change from "AIFEU", "AIFE", "AIFER", in each case to "PGACU", "PGAC", and "PGACR" commencing on or about August 8, 2025.

AIFE is a newly incorporated, blank check company formed in the Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to identify companies with strong management team, niche deal size with growth potential, long-term revenue visibility with defensible market position, and benefits from being a U.S. public company. The sponsor of the Company is Aitefund Sponsor LLC.

