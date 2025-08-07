Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
WKN: A14M93 | ISIN: FR0012435121 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EL
07.08.25 | 11:23
07.08.2025 07:06 Uhr
Elis continues its growth strategy in Ireland with the signing of the acquisition of OCL

Saint-Cloud, August 7, 2025 - Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the signature of an agreement to acquire 100% of O.C.L. Laundry Services Limited (OCL) in Ireland. The closing of the transaction is subject to standard regulatory conditions. OCL operates an industrial laundry in Ballinrobe (Co. Mayo) in the Western part of the country, and services Hospitality customers. The company currently employs 170 people and delivered revenue of c. 17 million euros in 2024.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing and Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com


