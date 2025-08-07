Frasle Mobility recorded an unprecedented consolidated net revenue of R$1.4 billion in the second quarter of the year

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility closed the second quarter of 2025 with a new record for consolidated net revenue. The Company reached R$1.4 billion, according to data released to the market this Wednesday, August 6th. This result is 38.8% higher than the accumulated result in the same period of the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA reached R$238.4 million, 112.4% higher than in the second quarter of 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.5%, growing by approximately 0.9 percentage points from the same period of the previous year.

The figures for this quarter were achieved through the commercial strategies adopted in different regions, which maintained sales at significant levels to face the challenging scenario, particularly in the Americas. The acquisition of Dacomsa, completed in January, also significantly contributed to these results.

KEY RESULTS - 2Q25 and IH25

(Percentages indicate variation from the respective period in 2Q24 and 1H24 - values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue: 2Q25: R$1,360.1 (+38.8%) | 1H25: R$2,691.9 (+47.8%)

Net revenue - domestic market: 2Q25: R$630.2 (+7.2%) | 1H25: R$1,234.7 (+13.6%)

Net revenue - international market: 2Q25: R$729.9 (+86.0%) | 1H25: R$1,457.2 (+98.4%)

Sales - international market ( exports + international operations ): 2Q25: R$128.9 (+71.3%) | 1H25: R$253.5 (+75.7%)

Consolidated gross profit : 2Q25: R$436.0 (+38.2%) | 1H25: R$891.2 (+47.3%)

Operating income: 2Q25: R$170.5 (+122.5%) | 1H25: R$363.2 (+87.7%)

EBITDA: 2Q25: R$238.4 (+112.4%) | 1H25: R$499.4 (+87.6%)

Consolidated gross profit : 2Q25: R$49.7 (+20.1%) | 1H25: R$119.7 (-20.5%)

Adjusted EBITDA: 2Q25: R$238.4 (+46.7%) | 1H25: R$491.4 (+55.2%)

