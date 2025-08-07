Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B9LA | ISIN: US90385V1070 | Ticker-Symbol: UCE
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 09:31
19,300 Euro
+3,76 % +0,700
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,60018,70012:09
18,60018,70011:42
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 05:01 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.: Ultra Clean Names Chris Cook as Chief Business Officer

HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Chris Cook as Chief Business Officer of UCT effective immediately.

"As President of UCT's Products Division, Chris has successfully grown our product portfolio, expanded our vertical content, deepened our customer relationships and enhanced our manufacturing leadership position across key markets," said Clarence Granger, Chairman of UCT. "In his new role as Chief Business Officer, Chris will also spearhead UCT's commercial strategy, forging deeper strategic partnerships with customers, identifying new market opportunities, and accelerating growth through an optimized portfolio of innovative products and services, accelerating our advancement in the global semiconductor market. In his new role, Chris will continue to report to the CEO."

Mr. Cook joined UCT as President, Products Division in April 2022. Chris's track record includes 28 years of successful leadership and general management with semiconductor and electronic systems companies, including Renesas Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Flex, and Cypress Semiconductor. Mr. Cook specializes in driving profitable growth by developing valuable technologies and products, optimizing global operations, and solving tough problems in ways that build lasting trust with customers. In addition, he has led numerous strategic initiatives to scale and improve customer experience, employee engagement, and financial performance via the digital transformation of processes and services. Mr. Cook holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Technology from Purdue University and completed the Program for Leadership Development at Harvard Business School.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto
SVP Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.