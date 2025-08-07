Anzeige
Acer Announces Net Income for Q2'25 at NT$1.08 Billion, Up 110.6% Quarter-on-quarter

TAIPEI, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Despite the influence from exchange rates and tariffs, consolidated revenues reached NT$66.53 billion, up 8.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and flattish year-over-year (YoY); gross profits reached NT$6.73 billion with 10.1% margin and 3.9% growth QoQ; operating income was NT$734 million with 1.1% margin; net income[1] was NT$1.08 billion, up 110.6% QoQ with earnings-per-share NT$0.36.

For H1 2025 Acer's consolidated revenues reached NT$127.87 billion with flattish growth YoY; gross profits reached NT$13.21 billion with 10.3% margin; operating income was NT$1.77 billion with 1.4% margin; and net income[1] was NT$1.60 billion with earnings-per-share of NT$0.53.

Acer will launch new products across its portfolio at its next@acer global press conference held on September 3 in Berlin. The company will also showcase AI solutions across hardware, software, and services.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

