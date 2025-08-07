Omdia is expanding its strategic footprint in the fast-growing APAC region with the addition of the Tech Research Asia (TRA) team, including Tim Dillon, Trevor Clarke, Mark Iles and Michael Barnes.

As technology investment and digital innovation continue to accelerate across APAC, the integration of TRA enhances Omdia's ability to serve clients with deep regional insight, established enterprise relationships, and recognized expertise across the partner and channel landscape.

The TRA team will join Omdia's operations in key APAC markets, enhancing the organization's capacity to support technology vendors, service providers, and enterprise clients throughout the region.

The addition of TRA also builds on Omdia's established strength in channel and enterprise IT, following the strategic acquisition of Canalys in 2023. Together, these moves deepen Omdia's capabilities in advising technology vendors and partners, reinforcing its leadership in delivering trusted insights across global markets.

Commenting on the recent addition to the team, Bill Morelli, President of Omdia, said: "Bringing the TRA team into Omdia marks an important step for our team. Their deep understanding of the enterprise and channel landscape in APAC significantly strengthens our regional offering. As we expand our community and support more clients across the region, their expertise will be a major asset."

Tim Dillon, Founder of TRA, explained: "Joining Omdia allows us to build on the foundations we've laid at TRA while expanding the value we deliver to clients. We're excited to contribute to a global research organization that understands the importance of regional insight, and we look forward to bringing new perspectives to Omdia's growing client base."

Trevor Clarke, Co-founder of TRA, added: "This is a natural evolution for TRA. We've always been focused on helping clients make better technology and business decisions, and with Omdia's global reach and depth, we'll be able to do that at even greater scale. We're proud to be part of this next chapter."

Mark Iles, Director of TRA, added: "We're excited to expand the work we do across the APAC channel by joining Omdia at a time of growing momentum in the global channel space. With the addition of Canalys and a strong focus on partner ecosystems, Omdia is well positioned to drive meaningful insight and impact for clients navigating this evolving landscape."

With nearly 40% of Omdia's almost 300-strong analyst team and a significant portion of its global client base located in APAC, this integration reinforces Omdia's leadership in the region. Supporting clients in over 180 countries, it also highlights the organization's commitment to delivering best-in-class research and intelligence across all geographical markets.

