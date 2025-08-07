Bruviti Raises $6 Million To Accelerate Agentic Automation in Aftermarket Service; Adds Former Salesforce Service Cloud Chief Product Officer Ryan Nichols to Board

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Bruviti, the agentic AI platform transforming aftermarket service operations for global OEMs and distributors, today announced it has raised $6 million in new capital, bringing total funding to $11 million. The round was led by DYDX Capital, with participation from Moment Ventures and Startup Capital Ventures x SBI, an SBI Holdings-affiliated fund. Arka Venture Labs - an initiative of BGV - and its affiliated funds, Prana Tech Ventures and Nivesha Ventures, also participated.

"Bruviti has built a true agentic AI platform that goes beyond insights to drive autonomous workflows at scale," said Spencer Maughan, Managing Partner at DYDX Capital. "This is the kind of step-function capability that transforms an industry - and we're excited to back the team."

Bruviti also announced the addition of Ryan Nichols, former Chief Product Officer of Salesforce Service Cloud and now a partner at DYDX Capital, to its Board of Directors. Ryan's addition coincides with strong customer adoption that has seen over 40 national and international OEM and service network logos use Bruviti's turnkey technology to increase profitability across their organizations.

"Complex service organizations need vertical solutions like Bruviti so AI Agents can do more than give general assistance," said Ryan Nichols. "I've seen Bruviti reduce Mean Time to Repair over 50 percent by bringing together unstructured data to deliver real business impact from Agentic AI."

Bruviti's Aftermarket Intelligence Platform (AIP) automates complex workflows across triage, diagnosis, parts prediction, and service coordination. By combining a governed data mesh, reasoning models, and AI agents, AIP enables scalable service support without increasing headcount.

"Bruviti is tackling the heart of the $90 billion US aftermarket labor problem with precision and urgency," said Donavan Kealoha, Managing Director at Startup Capital Ventures x SBI. "Their AI approach enables real execution across complex service environments."

Bruviti continues to deliver measurable ROI at scale, which is attracting a broadening set of customers. The new financing will be used to accelerate market penetration and position the company as the category-defining player in agentic service automation.

Bruviti is the agentic-AI company transforming aftermarket service. Its Aftermarket Intelligence Platform unifies data, reasons like an expert, and deploys autonomous agents that cut aftermarket labor costs by up to 30 percent while boosting productivity. Bruviti is headquartered in Campbell, California. Visit https://bruviti.com.

