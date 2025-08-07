MMJ International Holdings: Massachusetts Cannabis Contamination Crisis Exposes Federal Negligence While DEA Targets Science, Not Safety

Where Is the DEA? The Real Threat Isn't Research-It's Rotten Weed.

"This is the height of hypocrisy," said Duane Boise, CEO MMJ. "DEA bureaucrats are blocking clean cannabis grown in a DEA inspected cultivation facility, while contaminated products circulate freely under their watch. The agency has abandoned its duty to protect patients."

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / While the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission scrambles to contain a major public health scandal involving 544 contaminated marijuana samples, Thomas Prevoznik and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)-the agency that claims to "protect public health and safety from the dangers of drugs"-is nowhere to be found.

According to a Public Health and Safety Advisory issued today by the Massachusetts Commission, contaminated and potentially contaminated marijuana products were sold throughout the state between April 1, 2024, and April 15, 2025. The issue? The products failed Total Yeast and Mold testing -a serious risk to patients and consumers, especially those who are immunocompromised. Yet this failure of regulatory oversight occurred right under DEA's nose, in a federally illegal marketplace they claim to police.

So, we ask again: Where is the DEA?

Moldy Marijuana, Real Harm

Massachusetts authorities have confirmed that hundreds of samples tested positive for contaminants but were somehow allowed to enter commercial circulation. This isn't about labeling violations or clerical errors-it's about inhaled mold, a known trigger for respiratory infections, allergic reactions, and even long-term lung damage.

The contaminated products were tracked using Metrc, a seed-to-sale traceability system required by law. The system worked. But what failed? Federal oversight, accountability, and DEA enforcement.

DEA Targets Science, Not Safety

While moldy weed was being sold to unsuspecting patients, what was the DEA doing?

Blocking MMJ BioPharma Cultivation from producing pharmaceutical grade cannabis for FDA approved clinical trials .

Sabotaging medical marijuana research with unconstitutional Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) proceedings .

Wasting time litigating against compliant, registered entities seeking to cure Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis .

Upholding a hypocritical regime where unregulated street level weed flourishes, while federally compliant applicants like MMJ BioPharma Cultrivation are stonewalled for trying to protect patients and follow science.

Let's be clear: the DEA is not protecting public health. It's obstructing it.

The Real Threat Isn't Research-It's Rotten Weed

The DEA's warped priorities are now a matter of public danger. Instead of helping to build a controlled, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis pipeline, the agency enables a fragmented, state-by-state chaos where contaminated products slip through the cracks and patients pay the price.

Ironically, the same agency that refuses to allow MMJ to grow clean, pharmaceutical cannabis in a DEA inspected facility also looks the other way as moldy, hazardous marijuana circulates in retail dispensaries.

MMJ BioPharma: Compliant, Blocked, and Ignored

MMJ BioPharma has:

secured a DEA analytical lab registration since 2022.

Submitted applications to manufacture and grow cannabis under Schedule I for FDA clinical trials .

Secured Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for two devastating conditions.

And yet- after seven years -no federal approval.

A Simple Question for Administrator Terry Cole

Now that the Senate has confirmed Terry Cole as DEA Administrator, the public deserves an answer:

Will you keep blocking clean, FDA-regulated cannabis research while patients unknowingly inhale moldy weed from state markets you refuse to regulate?

The answer to that question will define not only your legacy-but whether the DEA finally chooses science over sabotage.

Final Thoughts

The DEA says it exists to fight drug abuse and protect public health. But in the face of real harm- contaminated marijuana entering legal markets -it's missing in action.

It's time for a new era of leadership. One where medical science leads, and moldy lies die.

The time for excuses is over. The time for action is now.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-85832

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

