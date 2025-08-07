The Netherlands installed 4. 32 GW of solar capacity in 2024, bringing its cumulative total to 28. 62 GW by year-end, according to official data. The Netherlands installed about 4,320 MW of solar capacity in 2024, according to official statistics from CBS, the national statistics agency. The 2024 total compares to 4,765 MW installed in 2023 and 4,713 MW in 2022. Last year's new capacity included about 3 GW from commercial and industrial PV systems and utility-scale plants, and about 1. 3 GW from residential installations. The country's total installed PV capacity reached 28,621 MW by the end ...

