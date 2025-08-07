Options Technology, the leading provider of infrastructure services to the global capital markets, today announced its continued partner recognition as part of the recently restructured VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Program.

Following Broadcom's recent overhaul of the VCSP Program, which consolidates authorized partners, Options has been formally recognized in the newly redefined global partners program. This exclusive status is reserved for a select group of organisations demonstrating exceptional performance, deep technical expertise, and significant business impact within VMware's ecosystem.

The partner recognition marks one of Options' most significant milestones of the year and underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to delivering next-generation Private Cloud Infrastructure for the financial services industry.

The recognition follows continued innovation and growth across Options' global Private Financial Cloud platform, which is underpinned by cutting-edge technologies and advanced security frameworks. Options' infrastructure spans a dynamic mix of virtualized, containerized, and physical environments, integrated with a high-performance, low latency global fabric.

Danny Moore, President and CEO, Options Technology, commented, "Our recognition as a Broadcom VMware Global Partner is a major achievement for Options. It reflects the strength of the infrastructure we've built, the calibre of our engineering teams, and the trust our clients place in us every day. Over the years, we've consistently invested in scalable, secure, high-performance platforms, and this recognition is a validation of that strategy. Looking ahead, our collaboration with VMware will be pivotal in supporting innovation across the capital markets and accelerating the digital transformation of financial services."

James Laming, CTO Infrastructure, Options Technology, added, "Broadcom VMware continues to play a pivotal role in our strategy for delivering secure and scalable infrastructure across the financial sector. By combining Broadcom technologies with our advanced Private Cloud Stack, alongside industry leaders like Pure Storage, Arista Networks, and NVIDIA, we've created a best-in-breed platform that emphasizes simplicity, availability, and performance. Delivered as a fully managed, service-backed solution, our combined architecture empowers clients with the agility, speed, and resilience they need, all while ensuring full compliance and future-ready scalability."

This announcement follows a series of strategic growth milestones for Options, including its trading infrastructure deployment in Equinix NY3, expansion of its Cambridge operations, and Microsoft direct bill capabilities in Dubai, marking a fifth global region of coverage.

