Square One Insurance Services: Bicycle Thefts Increase by 138% During the Summer, Reports Square One

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Across Canada, summer is the season for breaking out the bicycles and, unfortunately, also for stealing them. Based on theft report data from police services in several major Canadian cities, Square One found a 138% increase in bicycle thefts between June 1 and Sept. 30 compared to the rest of the year. There were several patterns in the times and places where bicycle theft is most common.

Reported Bicycle Thefts by Month, 2018-2024

Includes data from Vancouver, Toronto, Victoria, Winnipeg and Regina.

While theft increases in the summer, the combined data from all surveyed cities show a downward trend in reported thefts. The only city in which bicycle thefts were trending upward is Montreal, though data for 2023 and 2024 were not available at the time of writing. The decline is also evident when correcting for population growth.

Not every police service reported the locations from which bicycles were stolen. Square One categorized the reported theft locations from Vancouver, Toronto, Victoria, and Winnipeg between 2016 and 2024, totalling over 68,000 thefts.

The most common places for bicycles to be stolen from are:

Residential properties: 40% Outdoors (parks, streets, etc.): 33% Commercial properties: 15% Educational facilities: 4% Transit vehicles or facilities: 1% Other: 7%

Thefts from residences were the most common in each city, aside from Vancouver, where thefts from public outdoor areas were more prevalent. Many residential property thefts were reported, even when the bicycles were stored inside garages or sheds.

Although bicycle thefts may be on the decline overall, cyclists are advised to remain vigilant and take steps to protect their bikes. Only around 15% of stolen bicycles are ever recovered.

Here are a few things you can do to reduce the risk of theft and increase the chance of successful recovery if the worst should happen:

Buy a quality bike lock (or locks). Even the best available locks won't stop a determined thief. However, a good lock may encourage a thief to move on to an easier target. A combination of multiple lock types (for example, a hardened-steel U-lock plus a chain lock) also helps, as it will require the thief to use multiple tools.

Register your bicycle. Many police services offer registry programs for bicycles that will make it easier to return your bike to you if it is stolen. Project 529 is a program that supports theft recovery with free registry and partnerships with law enforcement and other organizations. Keep current photos of your bike available on your phone.

Park your bike only in secure locations. If you must park in a publicly accessible area, lock the bike to a secure rack that's fastened to the ground or a building. You should be able to secure both the wheels and the frame to the rack. Look for parking areas with plenty of people around, and don't leave any accessories with your locked-up bike. Don't leave bicycles in public overnight.

If your bicycle is stolen and not quickly recovered, you may be able to claim the loss through your home insurance, provided you had adequate coverage.

"Many home insurance policies include some level of coverage for bicycles," says Daniel Mirkovic, President + CEO of Square One. "However, it may be quite low, requiring customers to buy coverage for high-value bicycles. With home insurance policies from Square One, customers can add bicycle coverage in the amount of their choosing. Only bicycles worth more than $3,000 need to be specifically listed.

"We advise every bicycle owner to check their home insurance policy with regard to bicycle coverage. Especially for owners of high-value bicycles or e-bikes, the standard coverage on many policies won't be adequate.

"It's also worth knowing that your home insurance policy's liability coverage will respond if you're liable for accidentally injuring someone or damaging their property while operating your bike."

Total Reported Bicycle Thefts by Year

Data for 2023 and 2024 in Montreal and Calgary is unavailable.

Annual Reported Bicycle Thefts per 100,000 Residents

Data for 2023 and 2024 in Montreal and Calgary is unavailable. Per 100k numbers adjusted based on estimated population and growth within each city's police service jurisdiction.

