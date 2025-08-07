Announcing the 2025 York Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

NEWMARKET, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the York Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 York Region Consumer Choice Award Winners.

YORK REGION AWARD RECIPIENTS

Abacus Self Storage

Storage Self Service

www.abacusselfstorage.com All Star Driving School

Driving Schools

www.allstardriving.ca Arelli Cleaning

Janitorial Services

www.arellicleaning.com Burke Financial

Mortgages

www.burkefinancial.ca Canada Coffee

Coffee Service & Supply

www.canadacoffee.ca Canada Trust Driving School

Driving Schools - Truck

www.canadatrustdriving.com Canadian CT Movers

Moving Companies

www.canadianctmovers.com City College of Business Health & Technology

College - Career & Business

www.ctycollege.com Credit Canada Debt Solutions

Credit & Debt Counselling Service

www.creditcanada.com Darvish Inc

Stairs & Railings

www.darvishinc.ca Discovery Point Nursery and Academy

Daycare

www.discoverypoint.ca Elite Appliance

Home Appliance Service

www.eliteappliance.ca Glitz Jewellery Boutique

Jewellers

www.glitzjewellery.com Inch by Inch Inspections

Asbestos Removal

www.inchbyinchinspections.com Innovation Electric Inc

Electrical Contractor

www.innovationelectricinc.com Kingsway Place Retirement Residence

Senior Care / Retirement Residences

www.kingswayaurora.com Lawnsavers Plant Health Care

Lawn Maintenance

www.lawnsavers.com LMC - Laser Medical Clinic

Laser Hair Removal

www.lasermedicalclinic.com Luber

Automobile Lubrication

www.luber.ca Miller Orthodontics

Orthodontists

www.millerortho.ca NatCan Integrative Medical & Wellness Centre

Integrative Wellness Clinic

www.natcanclinics.com Neurocore Physio Rehab

Physiotherapists

www.neurocore.ca O Come Granite & Marble

Counter Tops

www.ocomegraniteandmarble.ca Preferred Plumbing Solutions Inc.

Plumbing Contractor

www.preferredplumbing.ca Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors

Roofing

www.principalroofing.ca Swan Swim School

Swimming Lessons

www.swanswimschool.com The Hub Office (Small offices, Shared space & Co-working)

Co-Working Space

www.thehubvaughan.ca The Renovators of Canada

Kitchen & Bathroom Renovator

www.trocanada.com Thornhill Skin Clinic

Cosmetic Procedures

www.thethornhillskinclinic.com Universal Eventspace

Events Venue

www.universal.bypeterandpauls.com VP Cleaning Services

Maid House Cleaning Services

www.vpcleaningservices.com Zoroast The Fireplace Store

Fireplace Sales and Services

www.thefireplacestore.ca

Learn more about 2025 York Region Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

