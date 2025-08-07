Announcing the 2025 York Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

NEWMARKET, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the York Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 York Region Consumer Choice Award Winners.
YORK REGION AWARD RECIPIENTS
Abacus Self Storage
All Star Driving School
Arelli Cleaning
Burke Financial
Canada Coffee
Canada Trust Driving School
Canadian CT Movers
City College of Business Health & Technology
Credit Canada Debt Solutions
Darvish Inc
Discovery Point Nursery and Academy
Elite Appliance
Glitz Jewellery Boutique
Inch by Inch Inspections
Innovation Electric Inc
Kingsway Place Retirement Residence
Lawnsavers Plant Health Care
LMC - Laser Medical Clinic
Luber
Miller Orthodontics
NatCan Integrative Medical & Wellness Centre
Neurocore Physio Rehab
O Come Granite & Marble
Preferred Plumbing Solutions Inc.
Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors
Swan Swim School
The Hub Office (Small offices, Shared space & Co-working)
The Renovators of Canada
Thornhill Skin Clinic
Universal Eventspace
VP Cleaning Services
Zoroast The Fireplace Store
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
