ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2025 12:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcing the 2025 York Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

NEWMARKET, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the York Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 York Region Consumer Choice Award Winners.

YORK REGION AWARD RECIPIENTS

Abacus Self Storage
Storage Self Service
www.abacusselfstorage.com

All Star Driving School
Driving Schools
www.allstardriving.ca

Arelli Cleaning
Janitorial Services
www.arellicleaning.com

Burke Financial
Mortgages
www.burkefinancial.ca

Canada Coffee
Coffee Service & Supply
www.canadacoffee.ca

Canada Trust Driving School
Driving Schools - Truck
www.canadatrustdriving.com

Canadian CT Movers
Moving Companies
www.canadianctmovers.com

City College of Business Health & Technology
College - Career & Business
www.ctycollege.com

Credit Canada Debt Solutions
Credit & Debt Counselling Service
www.creditcanada.com

Darvish Inc
Stairs & Railings
www.darvishinc.ca

Discovery Point Nursery and Academy
Daycare
www.discoverypoint.ca

Elite Appliance
Home Appliance Service
www.eliteappliance.ca

Glitz Jewellery Boutique
Jewellers
www.glitzjewellery.com

Inch by Inch Inspections
Asbestos Removal
www.inchbyinchinspections.com

Innovation Electric Inc
Electrical Contractor
www.innovationelectricinc.com

Kingsway Place Retirement Residence
Senior Care / Retirement Residences
www.kingswayaurora.com

Lawnsavers Plant Health Care
Lawn Maintenance
www.lawnsavers.com

LMC - Laser Medical Clinic
Laser Hair Removal
www.lasermedicalclinic.com

Luber
Automobile Lubrication
www.luber.ca

Miller Orthodontics
Orthodontists
www.millerortho.ca

NatCan Integrative Medical & Wellness Centre
Integrative Wellness Clinic
www.natcanclinics.com

Neurocore Physio Rehab
Physiotherapists
www.neurocore.ca

O Come Granite & Marble
Counter Tops
www.ocomegraniteandmarble.ca

Preferred Plumbing Solutions Inc.
Plumbing Contractor
www.preferredplumbing.ca

Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors
Roofing
www.principalroofing.ca

Swan Swim School
Swimming Lessons
www.swanswimschool.com

The Hub Office (Small offices, Shared space & Co-working)
Co-Working Space
www.thehubvaughan.ca

The Renovators of Canada
Kitchen & Bathroom Renovator
www.trocanada.com

Thornhill Skin Clinic
Cosmetic Procedures
www.thethornhillskinclinic.com

Universal Eventspace
Events Venue
www.universal.bypeterandpauls.com

VP Cleaning Services
Maid House Cleaning Services
www.vpcleaningservices.com

Zoroast The Fireplace Store
Fireplace Sales and Services
www.thefireplacestore.ca

Learn more about 2025 York Region Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-york-region-consumer-choice-award-winners-1057496

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
