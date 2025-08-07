Japan's Eco Marine Power announced a trial of an integrated solar PV system aboard a bulk cargo ship to demonstrate both practicality and performance. It features glass-free monocrystalline silicon modules from U. S. -based Merlin Solar Technologies. Japan-based energy technology specialist Eco Marine Power announced a trial of an integrated solar PV solution aboard a large-sized cargo ship. The project aims to demonstrate PV practicality and performance in real maritime conditions over the next year. It features glass-free monocrystalline silicon modules from U. S. -based Merlin Solar Technologies. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...