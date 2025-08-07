LHH Launches LHH Interview Center, with Yoodli Technology, to Ready Candidates for Real-Life Interview Experience

The LHH Interview Center builds interview and networking confidence while supporting self-guided learning and AI skill development for today's evolving job market.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / LHH, the integrated professional talent solutions provider and global business unit of the Adecco Group, today announces its global roll out of the new LHH Interview Center that is a part of the LHH Career Studio.

Designed for people navigating career transitions worldwide, the LHH Career Studio is a digital platform that leverages 50 years of industry expertise, behavioral science and advanced research to deliver a dynamic suite of career solutions. With AI-driven features, real-time job market data and professional coaching, the LHH Career Studio supports over 500,000 candidates and thousands of organizations annually, across over 60 countries worldwide.

The LHH Interview Center helps candidates master interview skills through realistic simulations, smart responses and live feedback. Its private, customizable experience builds soft skills on demand, enabling job seekers navigating career changes to feel prepared and in control of their next step.

In the LHH Interview Center, an AI interviewer engages users in practical roleplay by asking contextual questions, responding dynamically and providing actionable commentary on delivery, content and communication style. This platform supports multiple interview formats where users can customize their practice to tailored questions based on job descriptions, to ensure preparation is both relevant and effective.

"At LHH, we are committed to providing the most innovative candidate experience in the market, with human need at the top of mind," says John Morgan, President of LHH's Career Transition & Mobility, Leadership Development & Coaching and HR & Talent Advisory. "Technology can scale career transition support, but empathy is at the core of any transition work. In today's shifting job market, we are evolving our tools to meet the needs of candidates facing unpredictable career transitions. The LHH Career Studio is intentionally designed so candidates can be successful, and the LHH Interview Center equips job seekers to build self-awareness and trust in their skills, helping them find better-fit opportunities faster."

Launched in the United States earlier this year and now expanding globally, the tool has seen strong adoption and enthusiasm. Many users return for multiple sessions, with some completing more than 300 practice sessions.

Recognizing that even the most advanced algorithms cannot replace genuine human support, LHH Career Transition coaches and talent leaders help candidates interpret the data and skills identified by the tool. The AI-garnered insights allow coaches to focus more deeply on relationship building, guiding candidates through the emotional challenges of career transition.

"The combination of Yoodli's cutting-edge technology with LHH's career transition expertise has resulted in a thoughtful, pioneering and content-rich solution," says Varun Puri, CEO and Co-Founder of Yoodli. "Candidates describe it as an immersive simulation experience, especially valuable for those who have not interviewed in years, are changing career paths or have limited opportunities and cannot afford to fail. It is also a confidence booster for those anxious about what might come up in a real interview."

The LHH Interview Center is now available on Career Studio in the U.S. and is being rolled out for all LHH Career Transition candidates globally in September this year.

For organizations looking to empower transitioning talent, learn more about how to inspire career transformation with the LHH Career Studio.

About LHH

LHH empowers professionals and organizations to achieve bold ambitions and secure lasting impact through unique advisory services and professional talent solutions.

LHH's full suite of offerings connects solutions that are traditionally siloed, making LHH a single talent partner for organizations. In a rapidly evolving landscape with complex challenges, we create value across the entire professional talent journey. From hiring great people, developing skills and nurturing leaders, to advancing individuals to the next stage of their careers, LHH makes talent a competitive edge.

We believe the future of work lies at the intersection of exceptional human care and innovation. Powered by science, technology, and proprietary data analytics, LHH's approach is crafted to align with business strategies and cultures, delivering powerful, sustainable, and measurable impact.

LHH has a team of over 12,000 professionals, across 60+ countries and more than 50 years of experience. As part of the Adecco Group, we bring together global excellence, local knowledge and centralized coordination for thousands of companies and millions of people worldwide.

Recruitment. Development. Career Transition.

LHH. A beautiful working world.

To learn more about LHH, visit: lhh.com.

About Yoodli

Yoodli is the market leader in AI-powered communication coaching. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, business schools, and coaching organizations, Yoodli helps individuals improve sales pitches, public speaking, interviewing, and persuasive communication through interactive roleplay and data-driven feedback. Its AI technology enables scalable and personalized practice for every professional.

