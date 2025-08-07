DJ Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK LN) Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 23.6692 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7199908 CODE: PRUK LN ISIN: LU2182388152 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK LN LEI Code: 2138003WMTSM1WY4MQ97 Sequence No.: 398259 EQS News ID: 2181024 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2025 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)