DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of additional Hamak Gold Limited warrants

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of additional Hamak Gold Limited warrants 07-Aug-2025 / 10:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 August 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Acquisition of additional Hamak Gold Limited warrants The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to acquire an additional 3,125,000 warrants over Hamak Gold Limited ordinary shares exercisable at 0.8p per warrant 12 months post issue. The Company now holds 15,625,000 Hamak Warrants. The Company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: Cel AI plc D3 Energy Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments First Development Resources plc Hamak Gold Limited Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Mendell Helium plc Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Supernova Metals Corp Tap Global Group plc The Smarter Web Company Plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 398258 EQS News ID: 2181002 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2181002&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2025 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)