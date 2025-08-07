Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.: Idaho Strategic Reports Record Second Quarter Operating and Financial Performance

Highlighted by a 54.71% Increase in Revenue to $9,476,739 - a New Quarterly Revenue Record, and the Completion of 5,819 Meters of Drilling

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE American:IDR) ("IDR", "Idaho Strategic" or the "Company") today announced its consolidated operating and financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The Company continues to reinvest a significant amount of cash flow back into the business via drilling and other exploration programs across nearly its entire project portfolio and planned construction activities at the Golden Chest mine. Operating and financial results for the second quarter include:

Operational Performance: Q2 2025 % Change Q2 2024 Ore Tonnes Processed 10,240 10.58 % 9,260 Average Flotation Feed Grade (gpt) 9.97 -3.11 % 10.29 Ounces Produced 3,010 3.69 % 2,903 All-In Sustaining Cost Per Ounce ($USD) $ 1,980.41 42.75 % $ 1,387.34

Financial Performance ($USD): Q2 2025 % Change Q2 2024 Revenue $ 9,476,739 54.71 % $ 6,125,382 Total Cost of Sales $ 4,000,953 31.09 % $ 3,051,957 Gross Profit $ 5,475,786 78.17 % $ 3,073,425 Net Income Attributable to IDR $ 2,767,458 28.25 % $ 2,157,873 Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.20 17.65 % $ 0.17 Average Realized Gold Price $ 3,223.38 57.71 % $ 2,043.84

Idaho Strategic's President and CEO, John Swallow stated, "At IDR, record quarterly revenue and cash flow brings with it record activity and record investment back into the production side of the business and in gold and rare earth elements exploration. There shouldn't be any theorists left surmising what it will be like at $2k or $3k gold - we are now living the times for which we have all been training. And for the 'China dumping commodities' handwringers, the MP/DoD REE announcement of early July was a welcome long-trend reversal and, in my opinion, marked the birth of a new domestic industry and approach in the US. The results listed above are impressive by any measure, and the rare earth side of our business advanced nicely during the quarter, from a macro level as well as from boots on the ground. Adding a supportive domestic demand profile to an industry with only a few established players and where a lot of energy has been expended by outsiders over the last five years looking for new deposits (with little success), is also good for our company and our shareholders. Our balance sheet is strong and this years' re-investment back into the asset base is on track. I am looking forward to the next quarter and a strong finish to 2025."

Golden Chest Highlights for Q2 2025 Include:

In the second quarter of 2025 ore tonnes processed at the New Jersey Mill increased by approximately 10.58% to 10,240 dry metric tonnes resulting in gold production of 3,010 ounces at an average flotation feed grade of 9.97 grams per tonne ("gpt").

All-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per ounce of gold in the second quarter of 2025 was $1,980.41, which is an increase of approximately 42.75% over the second quarter of 2024. Cash costs per ounce was $1,064.68 in 2025, compared to $904.67 in 2024. The increase in AISC is largely a result of 5,819 meters of drilling completed during the second quarter of 2025 in alignment with the Company's production-backed exploration business plan. Adjusted AISC per ounce without exploration expenses were $1,313.31 in the second quarter of 2025 and $1,197.99 in the second quarter of 2024.

During the second quarter, Idaho Strategic completed 5,819 meters of drilling in total. This included 2,176 meters completed at the Golden Chest targeting the Paymaster, Red Star, and the H-Vein; 1,687 meters of drilling at two prospects in the Murray Gold Belt, Buckskin and King Mine; and 1,956 meters of drilling at Eastern Star - the Company's first ever drill program on the project.

Results from drilling at the Golden Chest were released during the second quarter of 2025. Drilling highlights from 3 different areas of the mine were announced in a press release titled Idaho Strategic Announces Multiple High-Grade Drill Results from Three Different Target Areas at the Golden Chest Mine .

Significant progress was made at the New Jersey Mill with the completion of the new tailings filtration circuit, which was 80% complete at the end of the first quarter. Commissioning of the tailings filtration circuit was also completed during the second quarter and haulage of tailings back to the Golden Chest mine has commenced as well.

Rare Earth Highlights for Q2 2025 Include:

IDR executed a long-term lease agreement for the mineral claims comprising approximately 1,500 acres of various in-holdings within the Company's Mineral Hill and Lemhi Pass rare earth elements projects. The leased land included the mineral claims covering the Cardinal prospect at the Company's Mineral Hill project, which recently returned greater than 17% total rare earth oxides in a sample taken from a carbonatite outcrop.

The Company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Clean Core Thorium Energy, Inc. in a press release titled Idaho Strategic and CCTE Team Up to Build America's Thorium Future .

Corporate Highlights for Q2 2025 Include:

IDR announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000 index via a press release titled Idaho Strategic Set to Join the Russell 3000® Index During 2025 Annual Reconstitution .

Notes accompanying the financial statements below can be found in the Company's quarterly report filed this morning with the SEC on EDGAR.

Qualified person

IDR's Vice President, Grant A. Brackebusch, P.E. is a qualified person as such term is defined under S-K 1300 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this press release.

About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also owns the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for rare earth elements exploration and development in one Company.

For more information on Idaho Strategic Resources, please visit www.idahostrategic.com or call:

Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com

Phone: (208) 625-9001

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Three Months Six Months Three Months Six Months Revenue:















Sales of products $ 9,476,739 $ 16,755,275 $ 6,125,382 $ 12,024,320 Total revenue 9,476,739 16,755,275 6,125,382 12,024,320 Costs of Sales: Cost of sales and other direct production costs 3,459,215 6,490,044 2,596,027 5,154,940 Depreciation and amortization 541,738 1,091,359 455,930 957,718 Total costs of sales 4,000,953 7,581,403 3,051,957 6,112,658 Gross profit 5,475,786 9,173,872 3,073,425 5,911,662 Other operating expenses: Exploration 2,244,761 3,616,194 620,056 887,904 Management 268,214 532,959 90,313 199,413 Professional services 153,260 336,998 84,982 239,226 General and administrative 223,735 460,753 179,456 340,119 (Gain) loss on disposal of equipment 68,942 308,840 3,022 7,431 Total other operating expenses 2,958,912 5,255,744 977,829 1,674,093 Operating income 2,516,874 3,918,128 2,095,596 4,237,569 Other (income) expense: Equity (income) loss on investment in Buckskin Gold and Silver, Inc 159 (1,187 ) 1,589 (278 ) Timber revenue net of costs (2,848 ) (6,704 ) (6,049 ) (19,406 ) Loss on investment in equity securities - - - 453 Interest income (220,409 ) (405,804 ) (60,468 ) (80,103 ) Interest expense - - 25,602 46,167 Total other (income) expense (223,098 ) (413,695 ) (39,326 ) (53,167 ) Net income 2,739,972 4,331,823 2,134,922 4,290,736 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (27,486 ) (44,614 ) (22,951 ) (38,246 ) Net income attributable to Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. $ 2,767,458 $ 4,376,437 $ 2,157,873 $ 4,328,982 Net income per common share-basic $ 0.20 $ 0.32 $ 0.17 $ 0.34 Weighted average common share outstanding-basic 14,007,582 13,837,894 12,836,205 12,674,789 Net income per common share-diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.31 $ 0.17 $ 0.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding- diluted 14,134,531 13,939,790 13,043,026 12,904,998

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,444,476 $ 1,106,901 Investments in US treasury notes 10,611,794 7,775,193 Gold sales receivable 2,641,438 1,578,694 Inventories 1,120,993 899,924 Joint venture receivable 1,108 2,892 Other current assets 366,137 378,469 Total current assets 17,185,946 11,742,073 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 16,289,024 12,904,065 Mineral properties, net of accumulated amortization 11,598,167 10,573,349 Investment in Buckskin Gold and Silver, Inc 342,623 341,436 Investment in joint venture 435,000 435,000 Investments in US treasury notes, non-current 11,082,224 7,208,930 Reclamation bond 330,110 249,110 Deposits 436,166 567,667 Total assets $ 57,699,260 $ 44,021,630 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,535,858 $ 1,006,078 Accrued payroll and related payroll expenses 570,525 564,090 Notes payable, current portion 1,254,269 709,381 Total current liabilities 3,360,652 2,279,549 Asset retirement obligations 315,264 305,409 Notes payable, long term 2,025,399 1,023,358 Total long-term liabilities 2,340,663 1,328,767 Total liabilities 5,701,315 3,608,316 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, no par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; June 30, 2025-14,058,339 and December 31, 2024- 13,665,058 shares issued and outstanding 53,296,323 46,059,318 Accumulated deficit (3,997,516 ) (8,373,953 ) Total Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc stockholders??? equity 49,298,807 37,685,365 Non-controlling interest 2,699,138 2,727,949 Total stockholders' equity 51,997,945 40,413,314 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,699,260 $ 44,021,630

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking words such as "intends", "potential", "believe", "plans", "expects", "may", "goal', "assume", "estimate", "anticipate", and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, assumptions, intentions, or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information includes, but are not limited to, Idaho Strategic Resources' potential to deliver Q3 2025 operating and financial performance that is in-line, better, or worse than Q2 2025; the benefit that the Company believes its production-backed exploration business plan provides; the potential for the Company to continue to reinvest its cash flow into planned drilling and exploration activities during 2025; the potential for the Company's drilling and exploration activities to be value-added; the Company's construction activities at the Golden Chest in 2025; and the potential financial and operational benefits of implementing the tailings filtration system and paste backfill system. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of Idaho Strategic Resources as of the date such information is provided and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of IDR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Investors should note that IDR's claim as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. is based on the Company's internal review of publicly available information regarding the rare earth landholdings of select companies within the U.S., which IDR is aware of. Investors are encouraged not to rely on IDR's claim as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. while making investment decisions. The forward-looking statement information above, and those following are applicable to both this press release, as well as the links contained within this press release. With respect to the business of Idaho Strategic Resources, these risks and uncertainties include risks relating to widespread epidemics or pandemic outbreaks; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information; the accuracy of historic estimates; unfavorable exploration results; inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production; general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices; the ability to obtain necessary future financing on acceptable terms; the ability to operate the Company's projects; and risks associated with the mining industry such as economic factors (including future commodity prices, and energy prices), ground conditions, failure of plant, equipment, processes and transportation services to operate as anticipated, environmental risks, government regulation, actual results of current exploration and production activities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, permitting timelines, capital and construction expenditures, reclamation activities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking information is available in Idaho Strategic Resources filings with the SEC on EDGAR. IDR does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

