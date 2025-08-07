Global Brands Magazine: SALIK WINS BIG AT GLOBAL BRANDS AWARDS 2025

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Brands Magazine recognises Salik as the Fastest Growing Transportation Infrastructure Provider in the United Arab Emirates, 2025. This distinguished award acknowledges Salik's remarkable achievements in revenue growth, expansion of its project portfolio, and its innovative contributions to the transport sector.

The Global Brand Awards celebrate exceptional performance and innovation across various industries worldwide. Salik PJSC's recognition underscores its leadership and commitment to advancing transport infrastructure through cutting-edge solutions and strategic growth initiatives.

Commenting on the awards, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, stated, "We are proud to award Salik the Fastest Growing Transportation Infrastructure Provider, UAE, 2025. Their innovative tolling solutions and commitment to smart, sustainable mobility have set a new standard for excellence. Congratulations!"

Mr. Ibrahim Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from Global Brands Magazine. It reflects Salik's rapid growth, our commitment to innovation, and our role in shaping the future of seamless mobility in the UAE. This award is a proud moment for our team and a strong endorsement of our strategic direction."

This recognition reinforces Salik's ongoing journey to deliver intelligent, customer-centric mobility solutions that enhance the quality of life across the UAE. Through innovation, operational excellence, and a commitment to sustainability, Salik continues to lead the transformation of transportation infrastructure and set new benchmarks in seamless mobility.

ABOUT SALIK COMPANY PJS

The Company was established in its current form, as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. "Salik", which means "seamless mobility" in Arabic, is Dubai's exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai's automatic toll gates utilizing Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates exclusively all the toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. Salik listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on 29thSeptember 2022. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate existing and any future toll gates in Dubai.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Based in the UK, Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping their industries. With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is a premier source of brand-related content. The magazine boasts a strong social media presence, with 35,000+ Facebook followers, 20,000+ Instagram followers, 25,000+ Twitter followers, and 4,000+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards recognise excellence in brand performance across sectors such as finance, education, hospitality, and technology. Hosted at iconic venues like The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and Grand Hyatt Dubai, the 2025 ceremony continued this tradition of grandeur at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Disclaimer

