Tredence Appoints Shriharsha Imrapur as Chief Business Officer for UK & Europe

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, a leading data science and AI solutions provider, has appointed Shriharsha Imrapur (Harsha) as Chief Business Officer for UK & Europe.

Based in London, Harsha will spearhead Tredence's strategic expansion across the UK and European markets. In this region, Harsha will focus on expanding strategic partnerships with leading enterprises, scaling Tredence's AI and data science capabilities, and building market-defining propositions that maximise client value from AI investments. He'll strengthen Tredence's position in key sectors - Retail, CPG, TMT, Healthcare, Banking & Financial Services, Industrials and Travel & Hospitality, enabling enterprise clients to accelerate business transformation and improve competitive outcomes.

"Joining Tredence at this pivotal moment is incredibly exciting. What attracts me most is the company's remarkable growth trajectory and the calibre of its people, coupled with courageous leadership. I look forward to accelerating our clients' AI transformation journeys-helping them realize greater value, agility, and competitive differentiation. My focus will be on building deep, strategic partnerships that deliver measurable business impact for our European clients," said Shriharsha Imrapur, Chief Business Officer, UK & Europe, Tredence.

"Harsha's outstanding track record in leading enterprise growth and creating innovative business models across multiple geographies makes him best suited to lead our European expansion. His passion for building high-performing teams and forging deep client partnerships aligns perfectly with our commitment to solving last mile AI problems for our clients. As we continue our aggressive growth in Europe, Harsha's leadership will be instrumental in unlocking new market opportunities and delivering remarkable AI-driven outcomes for our customers," said Shashank Dubey, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-founder of Tredence.

Harsha brings over two decades of experience driving complex enterprise transformations globally. At LTIMindtree, he evolved from a hands-on Data & BI engineer-leading client engagements and building patented frameworks-to a P&L leader, achieving multi-fold growth in Continental Europe for Retail and CPG, expanding Digital business portfolio across Europe, and reshaping the global TMT business with transformative client partnerships. Most recently, as Chief Commercial Officer at Consult Red, he led global expansion of intelligent connected systems. Harsha holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science and an MBA from Nyenrode Business Universiteit in the Netherlands.

This appointment marks another milestone in Tredence's global expansion. Over the past two years, the company has significantly grown its presence across North America, India, and the Middle East, and continues to invest in strategic leadership to deepen its footprint in high-growth markets like Europe. Recent recognition as the 2025 Databricks Americas Growth Partner of the Year, Databricks Retail & CPG (RCG) Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year, Google Cloud's Industry Solutions Partner of the Year, and Snowflake's 2025 Retail & CPG Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year underscores Tredence's position as a trusted transformation partner for global enterprises.

About Tredence:

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI - the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide targeted, impactful solutions to its clients. The company has 3,500+ employees across the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746105/Shriharsha_Imrapur_Tredence.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence_Logo.jpg