Brookfield Corporation Reports Strong Second Quarter Results and Announces Three-for-Two Stock Split

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) announced strong financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Nick Goodman, President of Brookfield Corporation, said, "We had strong financial performance in the second quarter supported by the continued positive momentum across our core businesses and a significant increase in monetization activity. To date this year, we had over $55 billion of asset monetizations diversified across asset class and geography, returning substantial capital to our investors at excellent returns."

He continued, "With a record $177 billion of deployable capital and an increasingly constructive market backdrop, we are well-positioned to capitalize on investment opportunities, drive strong organic earnings growth, and deliver 15%+ returns on a per share basis to our shareholders over the long term."

OperatingResults

Distributable earnings ("DE") before realizations increased by 13% over the prior year quarter.

FortheperiodsendedJune30 ThreeMonthsEnded LastTwelveMonthsEnded (US$ millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) of consolidated business1 $ 1,055 $ (285 ) $ 2,889 $ 3,403 Net income attributable to Brookfield shareholders2 272 43 841 1,074 Distributable earnings before realizations3 1,253 1,113 5,311 4,379 - Per Brookfield share3 0.8 0.71 3.36 2.77 Distributable earnings3 1,385 2,127 5,865 5,805 - Per Brookfield share3 0.88 1.35 3.71 3.67

Total consolidated net income was $1.1 billion for the quarter and $2.9 billion for the last twelve months ("LTM"). Distributable earnings before realizations were $1.3 billion ($0.80/share) for the quarter and $5.3 billion ($3.36/share) for the last twelve months.

Our asset management business generated a 16% increase in fee-related earnings compared to the prior year quarter, supported by continued fundraising momentum across our diversified fund offerings.

Wealth solutions delivered strong financial results, benefiting from strong investment performance and disciplined capital deployment.

Our operating businesses continue to generate resilient and stable cash flows, supported by strong underlying operating fundamentals.

During the quarter and LTM, earnings from realizations were $132 million and $554 million, with total DE for the quarter and the LTM of $1.4 billion ($0.88/share) and $5.9 billion ($3.71/share), respectively.

OperatingHighlights

Distributable earnings before realizations were $1.3 billion ($0.80/share) for the quarter and $5.3 billion ($3.36/share) over the last twelve months, representing an increase of 13% on a per share basis over the prior year quarter.Totaldistributableearningswere$1.4billion($0.88/share)forthequarterand$5.9billion($3.71/share) over the last twelve months.

Asset Management:

DE was $650 million ($0.41/share) in the quarter and $2.7 billion ($1.72/share) over the LTM.

Total inflows were $22 billion during the quarter, including over $5 billion from our retail and wealth solutions clients. With final closes anticipated for our fifth vintage flagship opportunistic real estate strategy and second vintage global transition strategy, we expect strong fundraising momentum to continue into the second half of 2025.

Fee-bearing capital grew to $563 billion and resulted in fee-related earnings of $676 million, an increase of 10% and 16%, respectively, over the prior year quarter.



WealthSolutions:

DE was $391 million ($0.25/share) in the quarter and $1.6 billion ($1.02/share) over the LTM.

We originated over $4 billion of retail and institutional annuity sales during the quarter, increasing insurance assets to $135 billion.

This quarter, we deployed $3.5 billion into Brookfield managed strategies across our portfolio at an average net yield of 8%. Our investment portfolio generated an average yield of 5.8%, allowing us to maintain strong spread earnings which were 1.8% higher than the average cost of funds.

We ended the quarter with a strong liquidity and capital position, with total group capital of approximately $16 billion 4 .

. Last week, we announced the acquisition of Just Group, a U.K. leader in pension risk transfer solutions, building on the foundation established with the successful licensing and launch of our U.K. business earlier this year, enabling us to scale faster in a high-growth market and expand our geographical footprint. With this acquisition, our insurance assets are expected to grow by approximately $40 billion, significantly accelerating the growth of the business.



OperatingBusinesses:

DE was $350 million ($0.22/share) in the quarter and $1.7 billion ($1.07/share) over the LTM.

Cash distributions from our operating businesses were supported by strong underlying fundamentals and resilient operating earnings.

We signed a landmark agreement with Google to deliver up to 3,000 megawatts of hydroelectric capacity across the U.S., a first of its kind partnership that demonstrates our relationships with the world's largest buyers of power.

In our real estate business, despite short-term softness in North American residential, fundamentals continue to strengthen. We signed nearly 4 million square feet of office and retail leases during the quarter, reflecting both strong tenant demand and limited availability for our premium space. Our core office and retail portfolio are 94% and 97% leased, respectively. For the limited remaining space we have, we are actively engaged in leasing discussions at rents significantly above expiring levels.

Earningsfromthemonetizationofmatureassetswere$132million($0.08/share)forthequarterand $554million($0.35/share)overtheLTM.

To date this year, we sold over $55 billion of asset sales across the business, including over $35 billion since last quarter. Substantially all sales were completed at or above our carrying values, monetizing significant value for our clients at attractive returns.

Monetization activity since last quarter included $12 billion of real estate assets, including the single largest real estate transaction in Australia ever, approximately $9 billion of infrastructure assets, including one of the U.K.'s largest port businesses, nearly $6 billion of renewable assets reflecting sustained global demand for renewables, and approximately $9 billion in other diversified assets across our operating businesses.

We realized $129 million of carried interest into income as a result of this activity, and importantly moved a number of our funds closer to carried interest realization.

Total accumulated unrealized carried interest was $11.3 billion at quarter end, net of $487 million realized into income over the LTM. As we continue to see momentum in transaction activity, we expect to realize significant carried interest into income over the next few years.

Weendedthequarterwitharecord$177billionofcapitalavailabletodeployintonewinvestments.

We have record deployable capital of $177 billion, which includes $71 billion of cash, financial assets and undrawn credit lines at the Corporation, our affiliates and our wealth solutions business.

Our balance sheet remains conservatively capitalized. Our corporate debt at the Corporation has a weighted-average term of 14 years, and today, we have no maturities through the end of 2025.

We maintained strong access to the capital markets and executed $94 billion of financings so far this year, including $53 billion of financings this quarter, further bolstering our capital structure and liquidity. A few recent highlights include: Brookfield Renewable Partners issued C$250 million of 30-year notes, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners issued $250 million of 30-year subordinated notes and Brookfield Asset Management completed its inaugural offering and issued $750 million of 10-year senior notes. All three offerings were met with strong investor demand reflecting market confidence in each business. In our renewable power and transition business, we secured €6.3 billion in project financing for our offshore wind development in Poland, our largest project financing done to date within this business. In our private equity business, we raised approximately $2.1 billion of debt for our modular leasing services platform, completed a refinancing for $1.2 billion at our advanced energy storage business, and completed a $900 million repricing for our electric heat tracing manufacturer business. In real estate, we successfully refinanced a $2.4 billion five-year loan for the world's largest open- air shopping center in the U.S., and refinanced a hotel in downtown Toronto for C$425 million, fully repatriating all our equity and more, while retaining 100% ownership of the asset. We also issued €300 million of high-yield bonds through our German office REIT, reflecting increasing lender appetite for office financings.



During the quarter, we returned $432 million of capital to our shareholders via regular dividends and share repurchases. Since last quarter, we repurchased over $300 million of Class A shares in the open market at an average price of $49.03, which represents a 52% discount to our view of intrinsic value at quarter end of $101.52.







Three-for-TwoStockSplit

The Board of Directors approved a three-for-two stock split of the outstanding Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares ("Class A Shares"). Brookfield Corporation is undertaking the stock split to ensure its shares remain accessible to individual shareholders and to improve the liquidity of the shares. Importantly, the stock split is not dilutive to shareholders.

The stock split will be implemented by way of a stock dividend which will be payable on October 9, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2025. Each shareholder will receive one-half of a Class A Share for each Brookfield Corporation Class A and Class B Limited Voting Share held by them (i.e. one additional share for every two shares held). Fractional shares will be paid in cash based on the closing price of the Class A Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 3, 2025.

From market open on Friday, October 3, 2025 and until market close on Thursday, October 9, 2025, both trading days inclusive, the Class A Shares will trade on a due bill basis on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. During this due bill trading period, the Class A Shares will carry the right to receive the additional shares to be issued in connection with the stock dividend. From market open on Friday, October 10, 2025, the post-split (ex-dividend) Class A Shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Based on the manner in which the stock split will be implemented, no Canadian or U.S. federal income tax is expected to be payable by shareholders, except in the case of cash received in lieu of fractional shares.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions announced a concurrent three-for-two split of its class A exchangeable shares in order to maintain their economic equivalence to Brookfield Corporation's Class A Shares.

RegularDividendDeclaration

The Board declared a quarterly dividend for Brookfield Corporation of $0.09 per share, payable on September 29, 2025 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on September 12, 2025. The first dividend payable post-split will occur on December 31, 2025, subject to Board approval. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on our preferred shares.

CONSOLIDATEDBALANCESHEETS

(US$ millions) June 30

2025 December 31

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,703 $ 15,051 Other financial assets 29,968 25,887 Accounts receivable and other 51,645 40,509 Inventory 9,259 8,458 Equity accounted investments 72,179 68,310 Investment properties 90,910 103,665 Property, plant and equipment 155,640 153,019 Intangible assets 39,946 36,072 Goodwill 38,664 35,730 Deferred income tax assets 4,154 3,723 Total Assets $ 506,068 $ 490,424 Liabilities and Equity Corporate borrowings $ 14,973 $ 14,232 Accounts payable and other 65,932 60,223 Non-recourse borrowings of managed entities 235,661 220,560 Subsidiary equity obligations 3,395 4,759 Deferred income tax liabilities 24,462 25,267 Equity Non-controlling interests $ 115,049 $ 119,406 Preferred equity 4,103 4,103 Common equity 42,493 161,645 41,874 165,383 Total Equity 161,645 165,383 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 506,068 $ 490,424

CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTSOF OPERATIONS

Unaudited ThreeMonths Ended SixMonths Ended FortheperiodsendedJune30

(US$millions,exceptpershareamounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 18,083 $ 23,050 $ 36,027 $ 45,957 Direct costs1 (11,381 ) (16,717 ) (22,376 ) (33,288 ) Other income and gains 30 244 618 484 Equity accounted income 467 825 986 1,511 Interest expense - Corporate borrowings (188 ) (181 ) (367 ) (354 ) - Non-recourse borrowings Same-store (4,092 ) (3,995 ) (8,005 ) (7,950 ) Dispositions, net of acquisitions2 296 - 483 - Upfinancings2 (269 ) - (525 ) - Corporate costs (20 ) (19 ) (38 ) (36 ) Fair value changes 797 (753 ) (27 ) (595 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,534 ) (2,435 ) (4,989 ) (4,910 ) Income tax (134 ) (304 ) (517 ) (585 ) Netincome (loss) 1,055 (285 ) 1,270 234 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (783 ) 328 (925 ) (89 ) NetincomeattributabletoBrookfield shareholders $ 272 $ 43 $ 345 $ 145



Net income per share Diluted $ 0.15 $ - $ 0.17 $ 0.04 Basic 0.15 - 0.18 0.04

Direct costs disclosed above exclude depreciation and amortization expense. Interest expense from dispositions, net of acquisitions, and upfinancings completed over the twelve months ended June 30, 2025.

SUMMARIZEDFINANCIALRESULTS

DISTRIBUTABLEEARNINGS

FortheperiodsendedJune30 ThreeMonthsEnded LastTwelveMonthsEnded (US$ millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Asset management $ 650 $

636 $

2,722 $

2,540 Wealth solutions 391 292 1,606 1,000 BEP 113 107 440 421 BIP 89 84 346 327 BBU 6 9 29 36 BPG 140 172 872 735 Other 2 (1 ) 7 (45 ) Operating businesses 350 371 1,694 1,474 Corporate costs and other (138 ) (186 ) (711 ) (635 ) Distributable earnings before realizations1 1,253 1,113 5,311 4,379 Realized carried interest, net 129 51 487 428 Disposition gains from principal investments 3 963 67 998 Distributable earnings1 $ 1,385 $

2,127 $

5,865 $

5,805 1. Non-IFRS measure - see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 9.

RECONCILIATIONOFNETINCOMETODISTRIBUTABLEEARNINGS

FortheperiodsendedJune30 ThreeMonthsEnded LastTwelveMonthsEnded (US$ millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 1,055 $ (285 ) $ 2,889 $ 3,403 Financial statement components not included in DE: Equity accounted fair value changes and other items 1,321 444 3,879 2,468 Fair value changes and other (652 ) 797 2,081 2,840 Depreciation and amortization 2,534 2,435 9,816 9,583 Disposition gains in net income (203 ) (110 ) (1,694 ) (4,736 ) Deferred income taxes (262 ) (55 ) (663 ) (753 ) Non-controlling interests in the above items1 (2,577 ) (2,233 ) (11,028 ) (8,610 ) Less: realized carried interest, net (129 ) (51 ) (487 ) (428 ) Working capital, net 166 171 518 612 Distributable earnings before realizations2 1,253 1,113 5,311 4,379 Realized carried interest, net3 129 51 487 428 Disposition gains from principal investments 3 963 67 998 Distributable earnings2 $ 1,385 $ 2,127 $ 5,865 $ 5,805

DE is a non-IFRS measure proportionate to the interests of shareholders and therefore excludes items in income attributable to non-controlling interests in non-wholly owned subsidiaries. Non-IFRS measure - see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 9. Includes our share of Oaktree's distributable earnings attributable to realized carried interest.



EARNINGSPER SHARE

Unaudited ThreeMonthsEnded LastTwelveMonthsEnded FortheperiodsendedJune30

(millions,exceptpershareamounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 1,055 $ (285 ) $ 2,889 $ 3,403 Non-controlling interests (783 ) 328 (2,048 ) (2,329 ) Net income attributable to shareholders 272 43 841 1,074 Preferred share dividends1 (42 ) (42 ) (166 ) (168 ) Net income available to common shareholders 230 1 675 906 Dilutive impact of exchangeable shares of affiliate 3 - 12 9 Net income available to common shareholders including dilutive impact of exchangeable shares $ 233 $ 1 $ 687 $ 915 Weighted average shares

1,496.2

1,509.6

1,504.0

1,532.6 Dilutive effect of conversion of options and escrowed shares using treasury stock method2 and exchangeable shares of affiliate3 76.5 26.4 77.8 49.9 Shares and share equivalents 1,572.7 1,536.0 1,581.8 1,582.5 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.15 $ - $ 0.43 $ 0.58

Excludes dividends paid on perpetual subordinated notes of $2 million (2024 - $2 million) and $10 million (2024 - $10 million) for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025, which are recognized within net income attributable to non-controlling interests. Includes management share option plan and escrowed stock plan. Due to its anti-dilutive effect on EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2024, the exchange of BWS Class A shares has been excluded from the diluted EPS calculation.



AdditionalInformation

The Letter to Shareholders and the company's Supplemental Information for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025, contain further information on the company's strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company's website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the periods ended June 30, 2025, which have been prepared using IFRS Accounting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The amounts have not been audited by Brookfield Corporation's external auditor.

Brookfield Corporation's Board of Directors has reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

QuarterlyEarningsCallDetails

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Corporation's 2025 Second Quarter Results as well as the Shareholders' Letter and Supplemental Information on Brookfield Corporation's website under the Reports & Filings section at www.bn.brookfield.com (https://bn.brookfield.com/).

To participate in the Conference Call today at 10:00 a.m. ET, please pre-register at https://register-conf.media- (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3090be8727434df389d7c6ef39424295) server.com/register/BI3090be8727434df389d7c6ef39424295 (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3090be8727434df389d7c6ef39424295). Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. The Conference Call will also be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/ (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fm67q8c9) p/fm67q8c9 (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fm67q8c9). For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until August 7, 2026. To access this rebroadcast, please visit: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fm67q8c9) fm67q8c9 (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fm67q8c9).

AboutBrookfieldCorporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

Please note that Brookfield Corporation's previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR+ and can also be found in the investor section of its website at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com/). Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bn.brookfield.com (https://bn.brookfield.com/) or contact:

Non-IFRSandPerformanceMeasures

This news release and accompanying financial information are based on IFRS Accounting Standards, as issued by the IASB, unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Distributable Earnings ("DE"). We define DE as the sum of distributable earnings from our asset management business, distributable operating earnings from our wealth solutions business, distributions received from our ownership of investments, realized carried interest and disposition gains from principal investments, net of earnings from our Corporate Activities, preferred share dividends and equity-based compensation costs. We also make reference to DE before realizations, which refers to DE before realized carried interest and realized disposition gains from principal investments. We believe these measures provide insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

Realized carried interest and realized disposition gains are further described below:

Realized Carried Interest represents our contractual share of investment gains generated within a private fund after achieving our clients' minimum return requirements. Realized carried interest is determined on third-party capital that is no longer subject to future investment performance.

Realized Disposition Gains from Principal Investments are included in DE because we consider the purchase and sale of assets from our directly held investments to be a normal part of the company's business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period DE.

We use DE to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield Corporation's business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find this measure of value to them.

We may make reference to Operating Funds from Operations ("Operating FFO"). We define Operating FFO as the company's share of revenues less direct costs and interest expenses; excludes realized carried interest and disposition gains, fair value changes, depreciation and amortization and deferred income taxes; and includes our proportionate share of FFO from operating activities recorded by equity accounted investments on a fully diluted basis.

We may make reference to Net Operating Income ("NOI"), which refers to our share of the revenues from our operations less direct expenses before the impact of depreciation and amortization within our real estate business. We present this measure as we believe it is a key indicator of our ability to impact the operating performance of our properties. As NOI excludes non-recurring items and depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, it provides a performance measure that, when compared to prior periods, reflects the impact of operations from trends in occupancy rates and rental rates.

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures, which include DE, should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures or other financial metrics are not standardized under IFRS and may differ from the financial measures or other financial metrics disclosed by other businesses and, as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at www.bn.brookfield.com (https://bn.brookfield.com/).

End Notes

Consolidated basis - includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. See Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings on page 6 and Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 9. Total group capital of approximately $16 billion includes capital within insurance subsidiaries of $13.4 billion calculated on an aggregate basis, one quarter in arrears, and in accordance with applicable insurance regulations. It also includes $2.5 billion of capital in group holding companies.

