Announcing the 2025 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Ottawa region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners.

OTTAWA AWARD RECIPIENTS

4 Office Automation

Office Equipment

www.4office.ca A. Everest Locksmith

Locksmith

www.everestlock.com Al Parsons Electronics

Garage/Overhead Door

www.parsonselectronics.com Alvi Paving

Paving Contractor

www.alvipaving.ca Auger Hollingsworth Professional Corporation

Lawyer - Personal Injury

www.ahinjurylaw.com Bruce's Auto & Equipment Repairs

Automobile Repair

www.brucesautomotive.ca Chris Allard Mortgage Team

Mortgage Broker

www.chrisallard.ca Commissionaires Ottawa

Fingerprinting and Background Screening

www.commissionaires.ca/en/ Copperstone Kitchens & Renovations

General Contractor

www.copperstonekitchens.ca Electric And Plumbing Store

Lighting Fixture & Accessories

www.epstore.com Empire Deck and Interlock

Decks and Patio Contractor

www.empiredeckandinterlock.com Fence All

Fences

www.fenceall.com G.E. Quast Excavating

Demolition & Excavation Contractor

www.gequastexcavating.com Iron Horse Security & Investigations

Investigators

www.ironhorsesecurity.com Kajk Constructors Inc

Solar Energy Systems

www.kajkconstructors.com Kneaded Touch Massage Therapy

Massage Therapy

www.kneadedtouch.ca Lasik MD

Laser Vision Correction

www.lasikmd.com/clinics/ottawa-downtown Laurysen

Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer & Distributor

www.laurysenkitchens.com MNP Ltd.

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.mnp.ca/en/offices/ottawa-carling NeoLore Networks

Computer Consultant - Managed IT Services

www.neolore.com Oakwood Designers And Builders

Home Builder

www.oakwood.ca Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre

Chiropractor

www.excellenceinhealth.com Ottawa Flowers

Florists

www.ottawaflowers.com Ottawa Laser Clinic

Laser Hair Removal

www.ottawalaserclinic.ca Ottawa Structural Residential Services

Waterproofing and Foundation Repair

www.ottawastructural.com Out Of This World Plumbing

Plumbing Contractor

www.outofthisworldhomeservices.com Physiocare Physiotherapy & Rehab Centre, Stittsville

Physiotherapist

www.physiocarephysiotherapy.com Polanco Home Furniture & Interior Decor Solutions

Furniture Retailer

www.polancohomedecor.com Reliable Home Inspection

Building Inspection Services

www.reliable-inspection.com Renu Massage Therapy & Spa

Day Spa

www.renuspa.ca Romantic Fireplaces & BBQ's

Fireplaces Sales & Service

www.romanticfireplaces.com Roofmaster

Roofing

www.roofmaster.ca Salter Electric

Electrical Contractor

www.salterelectric.com ServiceMaster Of Ottawa

Fire & Water Damage Restoration

www.svmrestore-ottawa.ca Siena Print & Signs

Signs

www.sienaprint.ca Snow-Care Works

Snow Removal

www.snowcareworks.ca Solid Gold Airbrush Tans

Spray Tanning Service

www.solidgoldairbrushtans.com Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales Inc

Trailers Rental Leasing and Sales

www.stittsvilletrailer.com Sunbelt Business Brokers

Business Broker

www.sunbeltcanada.com Tego Design Centre

Bathroom Remodelling

www.tego.ca Terry's Rugs

Carpet and Rug Cleaning

www.terrysrugs.com The TGI Group

Countertops

www.tgiquartzandgranite.com Top Hat Home Comfort Services

HVAC

www.tophathomecomfort.com Universal Driving School

Driving Schools

www.universaldrivers.ca West of Main

Interior Designer

www.westofmaindesign.com Westend Academy (Ottawa School of Beauty Ltd)

School - Hair Styling & Esthetics?

www.beautyacademy.ca Westend Windows And Doors

Windows and Doors

www.westendwindowsanddoors.com

