Announcing the 2025 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Ottawa region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners.
OTTAWA AWARD RECIPIENTS
4 Office Automation
A. Everest Locksmith
Al Parsons Electronics
Alvi Paving
Auger Hollingsworth Professional Corporation
Bruce's Auto & Equipment Repairs
Chris Allard Mortgage Team
Commissionaires Ottawa
Copperstone Kitchens & Renovations
Electric And Plumbing Store
Empire Deck and Interlock
Fence All
G.E. Quast Excavating
Iron Horse Security & Investigations
Kajk Constructors Inc
Kneaded Touch Massage Therapy
Lasik MD
Laurysen
MNP Ltd.
NeoLore Networks
Oakwood Designers And Builders
Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre
Ottawa Flowers
Ottawa Laser Clinic
Ottawa Structural Residential Services
Out Of This World Plumbing
Physiocare Physiotherapy & Rehab Centre, Stittsville
Polanco Home Furniture & Interior Decor Solutions
Reliable Home Inspection
Renu Massage Therapy & Spa
Romantic Fireplaces & BBQ's
Roofmaster
Salter Electric
ServiceMaster Of Ottawa
Siena Print & Signs
Snow-Care Works
Solid Gold Airbrush Tans
Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales Inc
Sunbelt Business Brokers
Tego Design Centre
Terry's Rugs
The TGI Group
Top Hat Home Comfort Services
Universal Driving School
West of Main
Westend Academy (Ottawa School of Beauty Ltd)
Westend Windows And Doors
Learn more about 2025 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-ottawa-consumer-choice-award-winners-1057527