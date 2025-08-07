North Shore Uranium Ltd.: North Shore Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,400,000, through the issuance of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.05 per NFT Unit and flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.065 per FT Unit (the "Offering"). Each NFT Unit consists of one non-flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from closing of the Offering.

As announced June 24, 2025, the Company entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Resurrection Mining LLC ("Resurrection"), an arm's length party, to acquire up to 87.5% of the Rio Puerco uranium project ("Rio Puerco"or the "Project") located in northwestern New Mexico (the "Transaction"). Completion of the Transaction is contingent on North Shore completing satisfactory due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement, completion of a minimum $750,000 financing by North Shore, and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to complete the Transaction, exploration of the Rio Puerco uranium project in New Mexico, continued exploration of the Company's Saskatchewan uranium properties, the costs of the Offering and for general working capital.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Exchange. Finder's fees may be payable in the Offering.

The nuclear power industry is in growth mode as more nuclear power will be required to meet the world's ambitious CO2 emission-reduction goals and the needs of new power-intensive technologies like AI. In this environment, new discoveries of economic uranium deposits will be very valuable, especially in established uranium-producing jurisdictions like Saskatchewan and New Mexico. North Shore is well-positioned to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve this goal by exploring its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, expanding its exploration efforts to include the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico and by evaluating other quality opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio of uranium properties. North Shore summarized its exploration efforts at its Falcon property in a May 27, 2025, news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "appear", "interpret", "coincident", "potential", "confirm", "suggest", "evaluate", "encourage", "likely", "anomaly", "continuous" and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "should", "would" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the completion of the Offering; the completion and expected terms of the Transaction, the parties' abilities to meet the closing conditions of the Transaction, the number of securities to be issued by the Company in connection with the Transaction, receipt of all necessary approvals for the completion of the Offering and Transaction respectively, the completion of satisfactory due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement, and the Company's ability to meet the terms of the Transaction; the highly speculative nature of the Transaction given the early-stage nature of Rio Puerco; the actual results of current and planned exploration activities including the potential for the definition of a mineral deposit of potential economic value at the Company's Falcon property in Saskatchewan; that drilling results, geophysical survey results and/or interpretations thereof define potentially mineralized corridors; results from future exploration programs including drilling; interpretation and meaning of completed and future geophysical surveys; conclusions of future economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in grades of mineralization and/or future actual recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the Company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

