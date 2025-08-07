AXCAP VENTURES INC.: Axcap Continues to Discover New High Grade Zones at Converse

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Axcap Ventures Inc. ("Axcap" or the "Company") (CSE:AXCP)(OTCID:GARLF)(FSE:A6V) is pleased to announce assay results from the second drill hole (CV25-002C) of its ongoing exploration program at the 100%-owned Converse Project in Nevada.
Highlights from Hole CV25-002C:
18.01 metres grading 1.75 g/t gold, 1.05 g/t silver, and 0.02% copper within the Havallah Sequence from 228m, including:
11.43 metres grading 2.40 g/t gold, 0.91 g/t silver and 0.01% copper
10.85 metres grading 1.18 g/t gold, 3.55 g/t silver, and 0.39% copper from 925m
The Golconda Thrust is a major structural feature associated with several large gold systems in Nevada, including the Marigold and Lonetree Mines. Axcap's drilling confirms that the Antler Peak Formation, a known host of mineralization at these deposits, is present beneath the current Converse resource. A broad interval of 153.83 metres grading 0.30 g/t gold, 1.22 g/t silver, and 0.10% copper within the Antler Peak Formation contained the highlighted intersection of 10.85 metres grading 1.18 g/t gold, 3.55 g/t silver, and 0.39% copper
The hole successfully drilled through the Havallah Sequence and intersected the Antler Peak Formation below the Golconda Thrust (Figure 1). This is the first confirmation of these favorable host rocks at depth on the property and marks a major milestone in validating the Company's structural model targeting deeper intrusion-related gold, silver, and copper mineralization.
Following the CV25-001C intercept of 10.85 metres grading 5.45 g/t gold, hole CV25-002C confirms the presence of higher-grade zones both within and adjacent to the existing in-pit resource (330 Mt @ 0.525 g/t Au, M&I). Together, these holes underscore the potential to enhance grade within the current resource and highlight significant exploration upside at depth and along the deposit margins.
Figure 1. Long-Section Through Converse - Looking West
Geological Significance
This marks a significant step forward in understanding the litho-structural architecture at Converse. The geology now clearly parallels that of regional tier-one deposits such as Phoenix, Fortitude, and Marigold, where gold mineralization is concentrated along and beneath the Golconda Thrust in reactive mid-plate rocks (Figure 2).
Figure 2. Cross-Section of Antler Peak Limestone Intercept - Looking West
Comment from Management
"Confirming the presence of the Antler Peak Formation below the Golconda Thrust is a key milestone in unlocking the deeper potential at Converse," commented Blake McLaughlin, Vice President Exploration of Axcap Ventures. "These results provide strong support for our view that Converse shares the same structural and geological setting as some of Nevada's largest and most productive gold deposits. We look forward to continuing to test this high-impact target and to show the potential that still remains within and surrounding this deposit ."
Quality Control & Quality Assurance
Drill holes are either collared with a PQ drill bit or pre-collared with an RC rig through overburden. Holes are reduced to HQ as the drill hole progresses into deeper more competent ground. Drill core produced by coring drill rigs is hydraulically extracted from the core tubes by the drill contractor, marked for consistent orientation and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers added. Full core boxes are then sealed before being transported by Axcap personnel to the Carlin Coreshack. Core is processed, geologically and geotechnically logged, checked for recovery, photographed, and marked for specific gravity, geotechnical studies and for assays. The core is cut in half onsite at the Coreshack, half-core is placed in plastic bags, zip-tied and grouped in burlap sacks and sealed for transport to the ALS Global sample preparation facility in Elko, Nevada. Sample preparation is done according to ALS Global code PREP-31Y. Once samples are prepared, ALS Global internally ships the samples to their assay laboratory in Reno, Nevada. The primary assay methods used are ALS Global codes Au-AA23 and ME-ICP61. The gold overlimit methods are Au-GRA21 and Au-SCR21 (overlimit triggers are 3 ppm and 10 ppm respectively). ALS Global is an independent, ISO-accredited laboratory with no affiliation to Axcap Ventures beyond its role as a third-party analytical service provider. The retained half-core is stored in a fenced-in yard until transported to the company's warehouse in Lovelock, Nevada.
QA/QC is performed as each certificate is imported into Axcap's GeoSequel database. Performance charts are prepared for coarse blanks and all certified reference material used. Axcap uses OREAS standards for the Converse project. Performance charts are also reviewed regarding ALS lab prep and pulp duplicates on Webtrieve to identify potential analytical issues with coarse gold. Coarse blank above 10x over the lower detection limit (LDL) of the Au-AA23 method are re-run.
For certified reference materials, the certified mean is considered the target. The certified standard deviation is used to calculate the acceptable range. The acceptable range is defined as within 3 standard deviations from the certified mean.
Qualified Person
Mr. Blake Mclaughlin, P.Geo., registered with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario, is the Company's Vice President of Exploration and a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Mclaughlin has verified the data through site visits, inspection of drill core, review of original assay certificates, and confirmation of QA/QC protocols. No limitations were encountered during the verification process, and the data is considered reliable for the purposes of this disclosure.
Full hole details :
Collar
HoleNo
Coordinate System
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
Depth
CV25-002C
NAD 83 UTM Zone 11
477697.8
4505993
1527.055
Vertical
1449
Hole ID
From (m)
to (m)
Au Final (g/t)
Ag Final (g/t)
Cu Final (ppm)
CV25-002C
228.296
229.667
0.72
1.0
97
CV25-002C
229.667
231.191
2.92
1.1
317
CV25-002C
231.191
232.715
2.19
0.6
70
CV25-002C
232.715
233.782
1.01
1.0
55
CV25-002C
233.782
234.514
6.38
2.0
94
CV25-002C
234.514
235.916
0.71
0.6
22
CV25-002C
235.916
237.44
1.54
0.8
85
CV25-002C
237.44
238.049
1.47
0.8
95
CV25-002C
238.049
239.573
2.50
0.8
68
CV25-002C
239.573
241.097
3.81
1.0
199
CV25-002C
241.097
242.621
0.61
0.6
130
CV25-002C
242.621
243.536
0.73
4.0
734
CV25-002C
243.536
244.938
0.52
0.9
158
CV25-002C
244.938
246.309
0.59
0.9
272
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Au Final (ppm)
Ag Final (ppm)
Cu Final (ppm)
CV25-002C
925.161
925.679
0.29
1.2
855
CV25-002C
925.679
926.716
0.467
1.2
1045
CV25-002C
926.716
928.026
1.81
7.7
6740
CV25-002C
928.026
928.636
0.665
1.9
1685
CV25-002C
928.636
929.124
1.15
1.2
662
CV25-002C
929.124
930.556
0.487
1.2
883
CV25-002C
930.556
931.379
0.443
2.1
1605
CV25-002C
931.379
932.08
1.505
6.2
7690
CV25-002C
932.08
933.543
1.76
3.3
4250
CV25-002C
933.543
934.122
0.843
2.7
2890
CV25-002C
934.122
935.585
0.51
2.1
2090
CV25-002C
935.585
936.5
2.44
7.5
10350
CV25-002C
936.5
937.567
1.21
2.4
3420
CV25-002C
937.567
938.816
0.258
1.4
1535
CV25-002C
938.816
939.517
0.106
0.8
588
CV25-002C
939.517
940.919
0.135
0.6
421
CV25-002C
940.919
942.443
0.25
1.8
1155
CV25-002C
942.443
943.967
0.052
0.25
109
CV25-002C
943.967
945.491
0.153
0.8
661
CV25-002C
945.491
947.015
0.105
0.7
363
CV25-002C
947.015
948.052
0.073
0.5
394
CV25-002C
948.052
949.301
0.288
0.25
486
CV25-002C
949.301
949.942
0.734
0.6
731
CV25-002C
949.942
950.978
0.3
0.25
374
CV25-002C
950.978
952.045
0.243
0.6
126
CV25-002C
952.045
952.654
0.31
0.5
227
CV25-002C
952.654
954.087
0.42
0.25
162
CV25-002C
954.087
954.818
0.691
0.25
61
CV25-002C
954.818
955.977
0.157
0.25
198
CV25-002C
955.977
956.708
0.339
0.7
313
CV25-002C
956.708
957.805
0.444
0.6
487
CV25-002C
957.805
958.354
0.063
0.25
110
CV25-002C
958.354
959.299
0.114
0.25
101
CV25-002C
959.299
959.97
0.315
0.25
209
CV25-002C
959.97
961.28
0.07
0.25
300
CV25-002C
961.28
962.56
0.025
0.25
155
CV25-002C
962.56
963.81
0.006
0.25
84
CV25-002C
963.81
964.176
0.101
0.25
478
CV25-002C
964.176
965.212
0.027
0.25
133
CV25-002C
965.212
965.883
0.05
0.25
151
CV25-002C
965.883
966.279
0.03
0.25
242
CV25-002C
966.279
967.468
0.323
0.25
503
CV25-002C
967.468
968.931
0.062
0.25
185
CV25-002C
968.931
969.754
0.248
0.8
819
CV25-002C
969.754
971.186
0.211
1.2
1395
CV25-002C
971.186
971.918
0.058
0.7
402
CV25-002C
971.918
972.405
0.055
0.25
189
CV25-002C
972.405
973.289
0.506
0.5
417
CV25-002C
973.289
973.777
0.207
1
715
CV25-002C
973.777
974.966
0.22
0.25
161
CV25-002C
974.966
975.911
0.108
0.25
113
CV25-002C
975.911
977.252
0.375
0.8
528
CV25-002C
977.252
978.349
0.373
0.8
537
CV25-002C
978.349
978.959
0.058
0.5
213
CV25-002C
978.959
979.934
0.069
0.5
282
CV25-002C
979.934
980.452
0.027
0.25
149
CV25-002C
980.452
981.61
0.188
0.6
502
CV25-002C
981.61
982.769
0.114
0.8
596
CV25-002C
982.769
983.5
0.19
0.5
506
CV25-002C
983.5
984.445
0.172
0.9
599
CV25-002C
984.445
985.237
0.095
0.7
476
CV25-002C
985.237
985.634
0.058
0.25
218
CV25-002C
985.634
986.091
0.154
0.25
267
CV25-002C
986.091
987.005
0.08
0.25
148
CV25-002C
987.005
988.316
0.155
0.5
343
CV25-002C
988.316
989.627
0.096
0.25
197
CV25-002C
989.627
990.663
0.026
0.25
125
CV25-002C
990.663
991.577
0.127
1.3
555
CV25-002C
991.577
993.193
0.276
1.7
1005
CV25-002C
993.193
994.199
0.51
1.8
1505
CV25-002C
994.199
994.564
0.132
2.5
588
CV25-002C
994.564
995.296
0.129
2.1
583
CV25-002C
995.296
996.637
0.115
2.6
1415
CV25-002C
996.637
997.582
0.045
0.25
250
CV25-002C
997.582
998.405
0.054
0.9
495
CV25-002C
998.405
1000.234
0.188
1
552
CV25-002C
1000.234
1001.3
0.116
1.2
604
CV25-002C
1001.3
1002.002
0.036
0.5
306
CV25-002C
1002.002
1002.55
0.1
0.6
327
CV25-002C
1002.55
1003.343
0.057
0.7
250
CV25-002C
1003.343
1004.257
0.335
2.2
897
CV25-002C
1004.257
1005.232
0.29
1.5
997
CV25-002C
1005.232
1006.086
0.084
0.25
456
CV25-002C
1006.086
1006.756
0.441
3.2
2510
CV25-002C
1006.756
1007.549
0.349
2.8
2050
CV25-002C
1007.549
1008.981
0.161
1.3
843
CV25-002C
1008.981
1009.682
0.362
2.2
1490
CV25-002C
1009.682
1010.475
0.084
1
639
CV25-002C
1010.475
1011.115
0.102
1.3
475
CV25-002C
1011.115
1011.725
0.069
0.6
417
CV25-002C
1011.725
1012.09
0.396
2.1
1550
CV25-002C
1012.09
1012.852
0.251
1.7
811
CV25-002C
1012.852
1013.858
0.316
1.5
708
CV25-002C
1013.858
1014.864
0.25
1.8
1290
CV25-002C
1014.864
1015.474
0.229
1.9
1345
CV25-002C
1015.474
1016.784
0.395
1.3
879
CV25-002C
1016.784
1017.668
0.369
3.5
3370
CV25-002C
1017.668
1018.522
0.111
1.2
1145
CV25-002C
1018.522
1019.223
0.109
0.7
437
CV25-002C
1019.223
1019.771
0.136
1
894
CV25-002C
1019.771
1020.472
0.07
0.8
531
CV25-002C
1020.472
1021.661
0.391
1.9
1595
CV25-002C
1021.661
1022.149
0.188
1.1
576
CV25-002C
1022.149
1023.399
0.083
0.8
483
CV25-002C
1023.399
1024.679
0.04
0.5
293
CV25-002C
1024.679
1025.563
0.222
2.6
2230
CV25-002C
1025.563
1026.386
0.049
1.6
509
CV25-002C
1026.386
1027.3
0.024
0.25
268
CV25-002C
1027.3
1028.245
0.106
1
772
CV25-002C
1028.245
1029.037
0.074
1.6
1135
CV25-002C
1029.037
1029.982
1.38
4.8
4740
CV25-002C
1029.982
1031.08
0.029
0.25
250
CV25-002C
1031.08
1032.207
0.338
0.9
633
CV25-002C
1032.207
1033.274
0.064
0.8
253
CV25-002C
1033.274
1034.432
0.09
1.8
1175
CV25-002C
1034.432
1035.712
0.095
1.2
956
CV25-002C
1035.712
1036.322
0.093
1.3
1005
CV25-002C
1036.322
1037.267
0.075
2.2
600
CV25-002C
1037.267
1037.998
0.147
1.8
2170
CV25-002C
1037.998
1039.065
0.154
3.5
3490
CV25-002C
1039.065
1039.705
0.039
0.5
243
CV25-002C
1039.705
1041.199
0.187
1.8
1600
CV25-002C
1041.199
1041.656
0.093
1.4
1150
CV25-002C
1041.656
1043.18
0.169
2.1
1700
CV25-002C
1043.18
1043.668
0.13
1.5
1145
CV25-002C
1043.668
1044.613
0.18
1.5
1095
CV25-002C
1044.613
1045.344
0.22
1.4
1305
CV25-002C
1045.344
1046.533
0.028
0.25
246
CV25-002C
1046.533
1046.99
0.254
2
1820
CV25-002C
1046.99
1048.118
0.102
0.8
601
CV25-002C
1048.118
1049.002
0.023
0.25
93
CV25-002C
1049.002
1049.947
0.173
1.2
1155
CV25-002C
1049.947
1050.77
0.621
5.1
5940
CV25-002C
1050.77
1051.196
0.308
3.3
3730
CV25-002C
1051.196
1052.477
0.032
0.25
137
CV25-002C
1052.477
1053.574
0.075
0.5
356
CV25-002C
1053.574
1054.061
0.074
1.2
976
CV25-002C
1054.061
1055.006
0.157
0.6
687
CV25-002C
1055.006
1055.829
0.301
3.6
3930
CV25-002C
1055.829
1057.262
0.048
1
2280
CV25-002C
1057.262
1058.755
0.085
0.7
1065
CV25-002C
1058.755
1059.7
0.205
1.3
1205
CV25-002C
1059.7
1060.31
0.261
2.1
1435
CV25-002C
1060.31
1061.681
0.181
0.25
225
CV25-002C
1061.681
1063.205
0.146
0.7
764
CV25-002C
1063.205
1064.608
0.516
1.1
697
CV25-002C
1064.608
1066.193
0.298
0.5
518
CV25-002C
1066.193
1067.717
1.035
0.8
510
CV25-002C
1067.717
1069.241
0.319
1
706
CV25-002C
1069.241
1070.795
0.543
0.8
443
CV25-002C
1070.795
1072.289
0.745
0.5
144
CV25-002C
1072.289
1073.813
0.188
0.25
81
CV25-002C
1073.813
1075.337
1.065
0.5
148
CV25-002C
1075.337
1076.099
1.71
0.25
230
CV25-002C
1076.099
1076.495
0.551
5.1
2270
CV25-002C
1076.495
1077.348
0.157
0.25
336
CV25-002C
1077.348
1077.897
0.1
7
8080
CV25-002C
1077.897
1078.994
0.379
0.25
58
