AXCAP VENTURES INC.: Axcap Continues to Discover New High Grade Zones at Converse

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Axcap Ventures Inc. ("Axcap" or the "Company") (CSE:AXCP)(OTCID:GARLF)(FSE:A6V) is pleased to announce assay results from the second drill hole (CV25-002C) of its ongoing exploration program at the 100%-owned Converse Project in Nevada.

Highlights from Hole CV25-002C:

  • 18.01 metres grading 1.75 g/t gold, 1.05 g/t silver, and 0.02% copper within the Havallah Sequence from 228m, including:

    • 11.43 metres grading 2.40 g/t gold, 0.91 g/t silver and 0.01% copper

  • 10.85 metres grading 1.18 g/t gold, 3.55 g/t silver, and 0.39% copper from 925m

  • The Golconda Thrust is a major structural feature associated with several large gold systems in Nevada, including the Marigold and Lonetree Mines. Axcap's drilling confirms that the Antler Peak Formation, a known host of mineralization at these deposits, is present beneath the current Converse resource. A broad interval of 153.83 metres grading 0.30 g/t gold, 1.22 g/t silver, and 0.10% copper within the Antler Peak Formation contained the highlighted intersection of 10.85 metres grading 1.18 g/t gold, 3.55 g/t silver, and 0.39% copper

The hole successfully drilled through the Havallah Sequence and intersected the Antler Peak Formation below the Golconda Thrust (Figure 1). This is the first confirmation of these favorable host rocks at depth on the property and marks a major milestone in validating the Company's structural model targeting deeper intrusion-related gold, silver, and copper mineralization.

Following the CV25-001C intercept of 10.85 metres grading 5.45 g/t gold, hole CV25-002C confirms the presence of higher-grade zones both within and adjacent to the existing in-pit resource (330 Mt @ 0.525 g/t Au, M&I). Together, these holes underscore the potential to enhance grade within the current resource and highlight significant exploration upside at depth and along the deposit margins.

Figure 1. Long-Section Through Converse - Looking West

Geological Significance

This marks a significant step forward in understanding the litho-structural architecture at Converse. The geology now clearly parallels that of regional tier-one deposits such as Phoenix, Fortitude, and Marigold, where gold mineralization is concentrated along and beneath the Golconda Thrust in reactive mid-plate rocks (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Cross-Section of Antler Peak Limestone Intercept - Looking West

Comment from Management

"Confirming the presence of the Antler Peak Formation below the Golconda Thrust is a key milestone in unlocking the deeper potential at Converse," commented Blake McLaughlin, Vice President Exploration of Axcap Ventures. "These results provide strong support for our view that Converse shares the same structural and geological setting as some of Nevada's largest and most productive gold deposits. We look forward to continuing to test this high-impact target and to show the potential that still remains within and surrounding this deposit ."

Quality Control & Quality Assurance

Drill holes are either collared with a PQ drill bit or pre-collared with an RC rig through overburden. Holes are reduced to HQ as the drill hole progresses into deeper more competent ground. Drill core produced by coring drill rigs is hydraulically extracted from the core tubes by the drill contractor, marked for consistent orientation and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers added. Full core boxes are then sealed before being transported by Axcap personnel to the Carlin Coreshack. Core is processed, geologically and geotechnically logged, checked for recovery, photographed, and marked for specific gravity, geotechnical studies and for assays. The core is cut in half onsite at the Coreshack, half-core is placed in plastic bags, zip-tied and grouped in burlap sacks and sealed for transport to the ALS Global sample preparation facility in Elko, Nevada. Sample preparation is done according to ALS Global code PREP-31Y. Once samples are prepared, ALS Global internally ships the samples to their assay laboratory in Reno, Nevada. The primary assay methods used are ALS Global codes Au-AA23 and ME-ICP61. The gold overlimit methods are Au-GRA21 and Au-SCR21 (overlimit triggers are 3 ppm and 10 ppm respectively). ALS Global is an independent, ISO-accredited laboratory with no affiliation to Axcap Ventures beyond its role as a third-party analytical service provider. The retained half-core is stored in a fenced-in yard until transported to the company's warehouse in Lovelock, Nevada.

QA/QC is performed as each certificate is imported into Axcap's GeoSequel database. Performance charts are prepared for coarse blanks and all certified reference material used. Axcap uses OREAS standards for the Converse project. Performance charts are also reviewed regarding ALS lab prep and pulp duplicates on Webtrieve to identify potential analytical issues with coarse gold. Coarse blank above 10x over the lower detection limit (LDL) of the Au-AA23 method are re-run.

For certified reference materials, the certified mean is considered the target. The certified standard deviation is used to calculate the acceptable range. The acceptable range is defined as within 3 standard deviations from the certified mean.

Qualified Person

Mr. Blake Mclaughlin, P.Geo., registered with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario, is the Company's Vice President of Exploration and a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Mclaughlin has verified the data through site visits, inspection of drill core, review of original assay certificates, and confirmation of QA/QC protocols. No limitations were encountered during the verification process, and the data is considered reliable for the purposes of this disclosure.

For further information, please contact:

Blake McLaughlin, VP Exploration
Bmclaughlin@axcapventures.ca
Info@axcapventures.ca
www.axcapventures.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration programs at its Converse Project and the results thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavorable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated April 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Full hole details :

Collar

HoleNo

Coordinate System

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth

CV25-002C

NAD 83 UTM Zone 11

477697.8

4505993

1527.055

Vertical

1449

Hole ID

From (m)

to (m)

Au Final (g/t)

Ag Final (g/t)

Cu Final (ppm)

CV25-002C

228.296

229.667

0.72

1.0

97

CV25-002C

229.667

231.191

2.92

1.1

317

CV25-002C

231.191

232.715

2.19

0.6

70

CV25-002C

232.715

233.782

1.01

1.0

55

CV25-002C

233.782

234.514

6.38

2.0

94

CV25-002C

234.514

235.916

0.71

0.6

22

CV25-002C

235.916

237.44

1.54

0.8

85

CV25-002C

237.44

238.049

1.47

0.8

95

CV25-002C

238.049

239.573

2.50

0.8

68

CV25-002C

239.573

241.097

3.81

1.0

199

CV25-002C

241.097

242.621

0.61

0.6

130

CV25-002C

242.621

243.536

0.73

4.0

734

CV25-002C

243.536

244.938

0.52

0.9

158

CV25-002C

244.938

246.309

0.59

0.9

272

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Au Final (ppm)

Ag Final (ppm)

Cu Final (ppm)

CV25-002C

925.161

925.679

0.29

1.2

855

CV25-002C

925.679

926.716

0.467

1.2

1045

CV25-002C

926.716

928.026

1.81

7.7

6740

CV25-002C

928.026

928.636

0.665

1.9

1685

CV25-002C

928.636

929.124

1.15

1.2

662

CV25-002C

929.124

930.556

0.487

1.2

883

CV25-002C

930.556

931.379

0.443

2.1

1605

CV25-002C

931.379

932.08

1.505

6.2

7690

CV25-002C

932.08

933.543

1.76

3.3

4250

CV25-002C

933.543

934.122

0.843

2.7

2890

CV25-002C

934.122

935.585

0.51

2.1

2090

CV25-002C

935.585

936.5

2.44

7.5

10350

CV25-002C

936.5

937.567

1.21

2.4

3420

CV25-002C

937.567

938.816

0.258

1.4

1535

CV25-002C

938.816

939.517

0.106

0.8

588

CV25-002C

939.517

940.919

0.135

0.6

421

CV25-002C

940.919

942.443

0.25

1.8

1155

CV25-002C

942.443

943.967

0.052

0.25

109

CV25-002C

943.967

945.491

0.153

0.8

661

CV25-002C

945.491

947.015

0.105

0.7

363

CV25-002C

947.015

948.052

0.073

0.5

394

CV25-002C

948.052

949.301

0.288

0.25

486

CV25-002C

949.301

949.942

0.734

0.6

731

CV25-002C

949.942

950.978

0.3

0.25

374

CV25-002C

950.978

952.045

0.243

0.6

126

CV25-002C

952.045

952.654

0.31

0.5

227

CV25-002C

952.654

954.087

0.42

0.25

162

CV25-002C

954.087

954.818

0.691

0.25

61

CV25-002C

954.818

955.977

0.157

0.25

198

CV25-002C

955.977

956.708

0.339

0.7

313

CV25-002C

956.708

957.805

0.444

0.6

487

CV25-002C

957.805

958.354

0.063

0.25

110

CV25-002C

958.354

959.299

0.114

0.25

101

CV25-002C

959.299

959.97

0.315

0.25

209

CV25-002C

959.97

961.28

0.07

0.25

300

CV25-002C

961.28

962.56

0.025

0.25

155

CV25-002C

962.56

963.81

0.006

0.25

84

CV25-002C

963.81

964.176

0.101

0.25

478

CV25-002C

964.176

965.212

0.027

0.25

133

CV25-002C

965.212

965.883

0.05

0.25

151

CV25-002C

965.883

966.279

0.03

0.25

242

CV25-002C

966.279

967.468

0.323

0.25

503

CV25-002C

967.468

968.931

0.062

0.25

185

CV25-002C

968.931

969.754

0.248

0.8

819

CV25-002C

969.754

971.186

0.211

1.2

1395

CV25-002C

971.186

971.918

0.058

0.7

402

CV25-002C

971.918

972.405

0.055

0.25

189

CV25-002C

972.405

973.289

0.506

0.5

417

CV25-002C

973.289

973.777

0.207

1

715

CV25-002C

973.777

974.966

0.22

0.25

161

CV25-002C

974.966

975.911

0.108

0.25

113

CV25-002C

975.911

977.252

0.375

0.8

528

CV25-002C

977.252

978.349

0.373

0.8

537

CV25-002C

978.349

978.959

0.058

0.5

213

CV25-002C

978.959

979.934

0.069

0.5

282

CV25-002C

979.934

980.452

0.027

0.25

149

CV25-002C

980.452

981.61

0.188

0.6

502

CV25-002C

981.61

982.769

0.114

0.8

596

CV25-002C

982.769

983.5

0.19

0.5

506

CV25-002C

983.5

984.445

0.172

0.9

599

CV25-002C

984.445

985.237

0.095

0.7

476

CV25-002C

985.237

985.634

0.058

0.25

218

CV25-002C

985.634

986.091

0.154

0.25

267

CV25-002C

986.091

987.005

0.08

0.25

148

CV25-002C

987.005

988.316

0.155

0.5

343

CV25-002C

988.316

989.627

0.096

0.25

197

CV25-002C

989.627

990.663

0.026

0.25

125

CV25-002C

990.663

991.577

0.127

1.3

555

CV25-002C

991.577

993.193

0.276

1.7

1005

CV25-002C

993.193

994.199

0.51

1.8

1505

CV25-002C

994.199

994.564

0.132

2.5

588

CV25-002C

994.564

995.296

0.129

2.1

583

CV25-002C

995.296

996.637

0.115

2.6

1415

CV25-002C

996.637

997.582

0.045

0.25

250

CV25-002C

997.582

998.405

0.054

0.9

495

CV25-002C

998.405

1000.234

0.188

1

552

CV25-002C

1000.234

1001.3

0.116

1.2

604

CV25-002C

1001.3

1002.002

0.036

0.5

306

CV25-002C

1002.002

1002.55

0.1

0.6

327

CV25-002C

1002.55

1003.343

0.057

0.7

250

CV25-002C

1003.343

1004.257

0.335

2.2

897

CV25-002C

1004.257

1005.232

0.29

1.5

997

CV25-002C

1005.232

1006.086

0.084

0.25

456

CV25-002C

1006.086

1006.756

0.441

3.2

2510

CV25-002C

1006.756

1007.549

0.349

2.8

2050

CV25-002C

1007.549

1008.981

0.161

1.3

843

CV25-002C

1008.981

1009.682

0.362

2.2

1490

CV25-002C

1009.682

1010.475

0.084

1

639

CV25-002C

1010.475

1011.115

0.102

1.3

475

CV25-002C

1011.115

1011.725

0.069

0.6

417

CV25-002C

1011.725

1012.09

0.396

2.1

1550

CV25-002C

1012.09

1012.852

0.251

1.7

811

CV25-002C

1012.852

1013.858

0.316

1.5

708

CV25-002C

1013.858

1014.864

0.25

1.8

1290

CV25-002C

1014.864

1015.474

0.229

1.9

1345

CV25-002C

1015.474

1016.784

0.395

1.3

879

CV25-002C

1016.784

1017.668

0.369

3.5

3370

CV25-002C

1017.668

1018.522

0.111

1.2

1145

CV25-002C

1018.522

1019.223

0.109

0.7

437

CV25-002C

1019.223

1019.771

0.136

1

894

CV25-002C

1019.771

1020.472

0.07

0.8

531

CV25-002C

1020.472

1021.661

0.391

1.9

1595

CV25-002C

1021.661

1022.149

0.188

1.1

576

CV25-002C

1022.149

1023.399

0.083

0.8

483

CV25-002C

1023.399

1024.679

0.04

0.5

293

CV25-002C

1024.679

1025.563

0.222

2.6

2230

CV25-002C

1025.563

1026.386

0.049

1.6

509

CV25-002C

1026.386

1027.3

0.024

0.25

268

CV25-002C

1027.3

1028.245

0.106

1

772

CV25-002C

1028.245

1029.037

0.074

1.6

1135

CV25-002C

1029.037

1029.982

1.38

4.8

4740

CV25-002C

1029.982

1031.08

0.029

0.25

250

CV25-002C

1031.08

1032.207

0.338

0.9

633

CV25-002C

1032.207

1033.274

0.064

0.8

253

CV25-002C

1033.274

1034.432

0.09

1.8

1175

CV25-002C

1034.432

1035.712

0.095

1.2

956

CV25-002C

1035.712

1036.322

0.093

1.3

1005

CV25-002C

1036.322

1037.267

0.075

2.2

600

CV25-002C

1037.267

1037.998

0.147

1.8

2170

CV25-002C

1037.998

1039.065

0.154

3.5

3490

CV25-002C

1039.065

1039.705

0.039

0.5

243

CV25-002C

1039.705

1041.199

0.187

1.8

1600

CV25-002C

1041.199

1041.656

0.093

1.4

1150

CV25-002C

1041.656

1043.18

0.169

2.1

1700

CV25-002C

1043.18

1043.668

0.13

1.5

1145

CV25-002C

1043.668

1044.613

0.18

1.5

1095

CV25-002C

1044.613

1045.344

0.22

1.4

1305

CV25-002C

1045.344

1046.533

0.028

0.25

246

CV25-002C

1046.533

1046.99

0.254

2

1820

CV25-002C

1046.99

1048.118

0.102

0.8

601

CV25-002C

1048.118

1049.002

0.023

0.25

93

CV25-002C

1049.002

1049.947

0.173

1.2

1155

CV25-002C

1049.947

1050.77

0.621

5.1

5940

CV25-002C

1050.77

1051.196

0.308

3.3

3730

CV25-002C

1051.196

1052.477

0.032

0.25

137

CV25-002C

1052.477

1053.574

0.075

0.5

356

CV25-002C

1053.574

1054.061

0.074

1.2

976

CV25-002C

1054.061

1055.006

0.157

0.6

687

CV25-002C

1055.006

1055.829

0.301

3.6

3930

CV25-002C

1055.829

1057.262

0.048

1

2280

CV25-002C

1057.262

1058.755

0.085

0.7

1065

CV25-002C

1058.755

1059.7

0.205

1.3

1205

CV25-002C

1059.7

1060.31

0.261

2.1

1435

CV25-002C

1060.31

1061.681

0.181

0.25

225

CV25-002C

1061.681

1063.205

0.146

0.7

764

CV25-002C

1063.205

1064.608

0.516

1.1

697

CV25-002C

1064.608

1066.193

0.298

0.5

518

CV25-002C

1066.193

1067.717

1.035

0.8

510

CV25-002C

1067.717

1069.241

0.319

1

706

CV25-002C

1069.241

1070.795

0.543

0.8

443

CV25-002C

1070.795

1072.289

0.745

0.5

144

CV25-002C

1072.289

1073.813

0.188

0.25

81

CV25-002C

1073.813

1075.337

1.065

0.5

148

CV25-002C

1075.337

1076.099

1.71

0.25

230

CV25-002C

1076.099

1076.495

0.551

5.1

2270

CV25-002C

1076.495

1077.348

0.157

0.25

336

CV25-002C

1077.348

1077.897

0.1

7

8080

CV25-002C

1077.897

1078.994

0.379

0.25

58

SOURCE: AXCAP VENTURES INC.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/axcap-continues-to-discover-new-high-grade-zones-at-converse-1057643

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
