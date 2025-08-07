Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.: Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce New Copper Intersections at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Assays for RC drilling confirm thick, near-surface intervals of high-grade, with deeper diamond drilling continuing to highlight a widespread copper system
Highlights:
Deep diamond drilling has intersected thick intervals of visual copper sulphides. Nine diamond drill holes (for a total of 2,295 metres ("m")) are now complete, including the deep hole at Cirrus, with further thick intervals of visual copper sulphides intersected, including:
ST25-04, drilled below and along strike of the near-surface Cirrus Deposit, has intersected approximately 57m combined total of visual sediment-hosted copper mineralization
The drill hole has also provided important stratigraphic information that highlights the large-scale mineralization potential at Storm
Assays confirm thick, near-surface copper intersections in Reverse-Circulation ("RC") drilling. Assays from the first 10 RC drill holes completed include:
12.2m @ 1.9% copper ("Cu"), 77 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") from 19.8m downhole, including;
4.6m @ 3.2% Cu, 129.0g/t Ag from 27.4m and 1.5m @ 2.9% Cu, 115.0 g/t Ag from 30.4m in SR25-005 at Corona
7.6m @ 1.7% Cu, 3.2g/t Ag from 25.9m downhole, including;
1.5m @ 2.9% Cu, 2.0g/t Ag from 27.4m and 1.5m @ 2.1% Cu, 2.0g/t Ag from 29.0m in SR25-006 at Corona
4.6m @ 1.1% Cu, 1.3g/t Ag from 25.9m downhole in SR25-007 at Corona
7.6m @ 1.1% Cu, 2.2g/t Ag from 73.2m downhole in SR25-010 at The Gap - Assays still pending between 128.0m and 149m downhole.
The initial RC drill holes were completed at the Corona, Thunder, Lightning Ridge Deposits and The Gap Prospect: strong drilling results support excellent resource upgrade and expansion potential
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. American West Metals Limited ("American West"), the Project operator, is conducting the exploration program. Aston Bay and American West have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture with respect to the Storm Project property, with Aston Bay maintaining a free carried interest until a decision to mine is made upon completion of a bankable feasibility study.
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay,commented :
"We are excited to report these new intercepts of near-surface copper mineralization from recent RC drilling at Storm. The high grade and style of mineralization are the same as those of the deposits, suggesting good continuity. Many of these new intersections are located outside the conceptual pit walls and demonstrate excellent potential to expand the mineral resource.
"The drillers successfully overcame difficult conditions to reach the area of the deep MLEM conductive anomaly in the Deep Cirrus target, intersecting significant lengths of copper sulphide mineralization along the way. Although the area around the conductive target was not significantly copper mineralized, the hole did intercept a favourable stratigraphy. Every deep hole drilled at Storm has encountered sediment-hosted copper style mineralization as we narrow our hunt for additional copper mineralization at depth. I am excited to review the final processing of the MobileMT geophysical survey, which is expected in the coming weeks, to integrate the results with our enhanced understanding of the stratigraphy and mineralization in these prospective deeper areas at Storm."
Figure 1: Dense crackle breccia with visual chalcopyrite rimming from drill hole ST25-04 (210.6-210.75m downhole).
DIAMOND DRILLING
The second deep diamond drill hole, ST25-04, has been completed and has intersected thick intervals of visual copper sulphide mineralization. The drill hole was designed to test the Cirrus Deeps electromagnetic target and stratigraphy within the Central Graben area (see June 12, 2025, Aston Bay news release ).
Drill hole ST25-04 details
ST25-04 was drilled to a depth of 692m to the south-west of the Cyclone Deposit (Figure 5). Following difficulties re-entering ST24-03 from 2024, the drill hole was redesigned to be drilled from the north. This direction gave the ability to test the Allen Bay horizon within the Central Graben, the south graben fault zone, as well as the moving-loop electro-magnetic ("MLEM") plates located at depth (Figure 3).
The drill hole has intersected two broad zones of visual copper sulphide mineralization (see Table 1) between 183-215m and 298.5-327m downhole. Each zone is hosted within the geological unit that hosts copper mineralization at the Storm Project.
The upper zone of visual sulphide mineralization is hosted within a thick sequence of brecciated dolomudstones of the upper Allen Bay Formation. The visual mineralization consists of crackle and matrix breccias with diffuse, black iron and copper sulphide infills as cement (Figure 2). Localized strongly copper sulphide mineralized zones are present within fault-related breccia at 183-184m and 196-197m (see Figures 1 and 2).
The lower zone of mineralization contains malachite and native copper that occurs along fracture surfaces and fracture fill. This is commonly associated with fault zones at Storm and may indicate that the South Graben fault is a series of faults rather than a singular structure, similar to the strongly mineralized North Graben fault at Cyclone.
A deep horizon of pyrite mineralization was intersected proximal to the South Graben fault zone and within the Irene Bay Formation. This geological unit has only been seen in the area of the Seal Zinc deposit to date.
The likely source of the targeted MLEM plates is interpreted to be interbedded organic-rich shale and dolostones of the Bay Fiord Formation, which were encountered between 578m and the end of the drill hole (Figure 3). These organic units are important components within the sedimentary copper model and act as a potential trap for mineralized basin fluids. This suggests that the base of the Bay Fiord Formation may represent a new copper and base metal target horizon within the project area.
Figure 2: Dense breccia and fracture fill visual pyrite and chalcopyrite from ST25-04 (183.6-183.9m downhole).
Figure 3: Schematic NE-SW geological section (+/-75m) through Cirrus Deeps. The copper mineralization intersected by ST25-04 is located immediately below the Cape Storm Formation, similar to the other deposits at Storm. View looking west (see Figure 5).
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Min
Description / Mineral Mode
ST25-04
0
20
Douro Formation
20
173
Cape Storm Formation - thinly bedded dolomudstone
173
183
Allen Bay Formation - grey massive dolomudstone
183
184
py, cc
Crackle breccia with sulphide matrix
184
197
py, cp
Fine fractures and breccia, local Ma blebs
197
200
Allen Bay Fm - beige dolomudstone
200
210
py, cp
Vugs and crackle breccia with cp and py
210
211
cc, py
Mosaic breccia with fine sulphide
211
215
py
Sulphide crackle breccia
215
298.5
Allen Bay Fm - beige dolofloatstone
298.5
327
Cu, ma
Organic breccia with patchy native Cu, malachite with bitumen in fractures
327
489
Dolomudstone with bitumen in vugs
489
578
py
Patchy pyrite replacing dolostone
578
593
Grey dolostone with shale
593
635
Argillaceous dolostone and shale
Table 1: Summary geological log for drill hole ST25-04. Mineralization key: cc = chalcocite, cp = chalcopyrite, br = bornite, py = pyrite, Cu = native copper, ct = cuprite, ml = malachite, sph = sphalerite, ga = galena.
STRONG COPPER INTERSECTIONS CONTINUE AT STORM
Assay results from the initial drilling at the Corona, Thunder, Lightning Deposits, and the Gap Prospect have been received and highlight the exceptional continuity and resource expansion potential for the deposits (Figures 4 & 5). These drill holes were completed as a priority to enable the timely receipt of results for resource estimation and upgrade studies.
The assays confirm intersections of copper close to the surface and within key areas within the current resource envelope. The drilling was designed to upgrade the existing inferred category resources and to potentially expand the pit-constrained resource.
The drilling at The Gap confirms the expansion potential of the prospect and the opportunity to define maiden resources of this important satellite deposit. The thick intervals of near-surface copper mineralization in SR25-010 include 7.6m @ 1.1% Cu, 2.2g/t Ag from 73.2m downhole, with the bottom of the drill hole assays still pending.
Figure 4: Long-section of the Corona Deposit looking north (+/- 75m), highlighting 2025 drilling, conceptual open-pit shell and the copper mineralization envelope. View looking north (see Figure 5).
Figure 5: Drill hole locations from the 2025 drilling program (Storm area detail), overlaying deposit MRE outlines and existing drilling overlaying aerial photography.
Hole ID
Prospect
From
To
Int.
Cu %
Ag g/t
Zn PPM
SR25-001
Thunder
41.1
42.7
1.5
0.4
1.0
10.0
73.2
74.7
1.5
0.4
2.0
10.0
89.9
97.5
7.6
1.0
1.3
10.0
SR25-002
Thunder
45.7
47.2
1.5
0.9
2.0
10.0
SR25-003
Cyclone S
NSI
SR25-004
Cyclone S
144.8
146.3
1.5
0.6
2.0
30.0
SR25-005
Corona
19.8
32.0
12.2
1.9
77.1
20.0
Incl.
22.9
27.4
4.6
3.2
129.0
30.0
And
29.0
30.5
1.5
2.9
115.0
20.0
35.1
41.1
6.1
0.7
11.3
12.5
SR25-006
Corona
25.9
33.5
7.6
1.7
3.2
12.0
Incl.
25.9
27.4
1.5
2.9
2.0
20.0
And
29.0
30.5
1.5
2.1
2.0
10.0
39.6
41.1
1.5
0.5
7.0
10.0
42.7
44.2
1.5
0.3
6.0
10.0
SR25-007
Corona
7.6
12.2
4.6
1.1
1.3
26.7
13.7
15.2
1.5
0.3
2.0
20.0
18.3
19.8
1.5
0.4
2.0
10.0
32.0
33.5
1.5
0.4
1.0
10.0
SR25-008
Corona
0.0
3.0
3.0
0.6
1.0
10.0
12.2
21.3
9.1
0.7
1.0
10.0
SR25-009
L. Ridge
NSI
SR25-010
Gap
73.2
80.8
7.6
1.1
2.2
10.0
126.5
128.0
1.5
0.6
2.0
10.0
Table 2: Summary of 2025 significant drilling intersections to date using a 0.3% Cu cut-off grade. The intersections are expressed as downhole widths and are interpreted to be close to true widths.
Figure 6: Drill hole locations with the 2025 drilling program highlighted (Tornado area detail), with existing drilling overlaying aerial photography.
Hole ID
Prospect
Easting
Northing
RL
Depth (m)
Azimuth
Dip
Comments
SR25-01
Thunder
465245
8172771
242
164.59
182
-88
Resource upgrade
SR25-02
Thunder
464970
8172881
250
124.97
181
-63
Resource upgrade
SR25-03
Cyclone
464800
8173996
291
149.35
360
-75
Exploration
SR25-04
Cyclone
464900
8173977
290
149.35
360
-75
Exploration
SR25-05
Corona
466390
8172256
235
89.92
178
-56
Resource upgrade
SR25-06
Corona
466430
8172256
232
89.92
184
-65
Resource upgrade
SR25-07
Corona
466370
8172241
235
82.3
175
-67
Resource upgrade
SR25-08
Corona
466093
8172243
225
45.72
360
-65
Resource upgrade
SR25-09
Lightning
466171
8172515
242
164.59
360
-60
Resource upgrade
SR25-10
Gap
464066
8173192
238
149.35
191
-50
Exploration
SR25-11
Gap
463938
8173162
237
149.35
170
-50
Exploration
SR25-12
Squall
464827
8172501
240
199.64
0
-65
Exploration
SR25-13
Cycl W
463934
8174739
RC
201
0
-76
Exploration
SR25-14
Cycl W
464205
8174385
RC
201
180
-70
Exploration
SR25-15
Cyclone
464553
8174330
RC
201
180
-70
Resource upgrade
SR25-16
Cyclone
464750
8174407
RC
192
179
-70
Resource upgrade
SR25-17
Cyclone
464981
8174407
RC
201
180
-70
Resource upgrade
SR25-18
Hailstorm
465288
8172259
RC
168
135
-55
Exploration
SR25-19
Cirrus
462432
8173883
RC
79
180
-70
Resource upgrade
SR25-20
Thunder
465335
8172920
RC
122
179
-73
Resource upgrade
SR25-21
Chinook
466430
8172736
RC
194
0
-60
Resource upgrade
SR25-22
Exploration
467696
8171637
RC
201
215
-60
Exploration
SR25-23
Exploration
468919
8171463
RC
201
233
-60
Exploration
SR25-24
Exploration
473824
8169283
RC
165
360
-60
Exploration
SR25-25
Exploration
472548
8168428
RC
200
234
-61
Exploration
SR25-26
Exploration
468424
8171510
RC
200
360
-90
Exploration
SR25-27
Thunder S
465479
8172512
RC
200
155
-70
Exploration
SR25-28
Squall
464951
8172588
RC
149
120
-60
Exploration
ST25-01
Cirrus
465051
8174321
212
191
035
-70
To be redrilled
ST25-02
Cyclone S
464948
8174227
286
440
360
-75
Exploration
ST25-04
Cirrus D.
463035
8173900
DDH
692
212
-70
Target EM plates
PFS-001
Cyclone
464629
8174119
DDH
152
227.18
-65.7
Geotech/Resource
PFS-002
Cyclone
464898
8174357
DDH
176
50
-60
Geotech/Resource
PFS-003
Cyclone
465422
8174036
DDH
155
143.11
-61.5
Geotech/Resource
PFS-004
Cyclone
465619
8174327
DDH
212
319.8
-59.8
Geotech/Resource
PFS-005
Chinook
466339
8172795
DDH
179
140
-65
Geotech/Resource
PFS-006
Chinook
466138
8172835
DDH
125
260
-70
Geotech/Resource
PFS-007
Chinook
466216
8172875
DDH
161
20
-60
Geotech/Resource
Table 3: 2025 drill program details.
Qualified Person
Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is a Non-Independent Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
About Aston Bay Holdings
Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in North America. The Company is exploring the Storm Copper Property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth Property in Nunavut.
The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West"), have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such a decision is made. After such a decision, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share, and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.
