Argentina's Genneia has begun commercial operations at the 180 MW Anchoris solar park in Mendoza province, a $160 million project aimed at supplying large industrial consumers through the country's Renewable Energy Futures Market. From pv magazine LatAm Argentine energy company Genneia has announced the start of commercial operations of the Anchoris solar farm in Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza province. With an investment of $160 million, Anchoris has an installed capacity of 180 MW and uses 360,000 bifacial solar modules. This is the second solar project to be launched in the aforementioned province, ...

