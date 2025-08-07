Introhive Launches Ask Introhive and Introduces a New Suite of Intelligence Capabilities, Ushering in a New Era of Relationship Intelligence

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the leading Relationship Intelligence platform, today announces the launch of Ask Introhive, alongside the early access launch of a suite of advanced intelligence capabilities. These innovations respond directly to rising demand from firms looking to harness AI to strengthen client relationships, stay ahead of competitive pressures, and grow more strategically.

Strong relationships remain the ultimate competitive edge in this era of AI, and Introhive continues to help firms anticipate changes, respond faster, and grow smarter.

Ask Introhive: Your AI-Powered Relationship Assistant

Acting as your personal relationship assistant, Ask Introhive empowers partners, business development and client relationship managers, and marketing teams to simply ask a question and receive instant, strategic insights about clients, accounts, and relationships.

Whether evaluating client health or uncovering hidden growth opportunities, Ask Introhive provides actionable answers on-demand, empowering teams to make informed decisions, optimize outreach, and strengthen relationship strategies without the guesswork or hours of sifting through spreadsheets.

According to McKinsey, firms that embed advanced analytics into their relationship management can unlock up to 20% additional revenue growth. Ask Introhive helps firms capture that advantage by making those insights faster and more accessible than ever.

"We're sitting on a goldmine of data and there's great reporting on it, but people don't have time to drill through a dashboard to get insights they need. Ask Introhive gives us an easy to use tool to get that data, get it fast, and get a specific question answered." - Marketing Technology Manager at a top 10 U.S. firm specializing in audit, tax, and consulting services

Now in Early Access: A New Era of Relationship Intelligence

Introhive is inviting customers into an early access program for a new suite of intelligence capabilities: Pathways, Champion Tracking, and Alumni Tracking. Built in collaboration with leading professional service firms, these capabilities empower organizations to uncover and leverage their relationship capital more effectively than ever before, driving business growth and unlocking new opportunities.

Pathways enables firms to easily identify their strongest connections to key stakeholders and organizations by leveraging shared work experiences, helping teams quickly pinpoint the most effective relationship pathways for business development and growth. Champion Tracking delivers real-time alerts when key contacts change roles or organizations, enabling firms to safeguard existing client relationships and unlock new business opportunities. Alumni Tracking empowers firms to monitor the evolving careers of former employees, turning alumni networks into a source for warm introductions, partnerships, and growth opportunities.

These capabilities build on Introhive's proven Relationship Intelligence platform, which Forrester found helps firms achieve a 33% increase in qualified net-new opportunities, a 36% uplift in win rate, and a 30% boost in cross-sell revenue. They unlock the full value from a firm's relationship capital, turning relationships into a firmwide competitive advantage.

"With this release, we're fundamentally changing how professional service firms harness their most valuable asset: their relationships," says Leyla Samiee, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Introhive. "Firms can no longer afford to rely on static reports or passive CRM data collection. As client data technology evolves, what matters is delivering personalized insights at precisely the right moment. We're empowering users to strengthen client relationships, track key champions, and uncover growth opportunities through intelligence that adapts to their specific priorities."

To learn more about these upcoming capabilities and see how leading firms are already achieving measurable results, visit our website .

About Introhive

Introhive is a leading Relationship Intelligence platform that empowers firms to break down data silos and gain actionable insights from their relationships to fuel collaboration and growth. With Introhive's relationship intelligence, firms can identify key relationships within the firm, measure the strength of client and prospect relationships, foster cross-firm collaboration, uncover risks or opportunities by understanding the health of relationships over time, and leverage these insights for business development and client retention efforts. Trusted by industry-leading brands, Introhive's supports over 250,000 users in 90+ countries. Discover how Introhive can transform the way you manage relationships at www.introhive.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237099/Introhive_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introhive-launches-ask-introhive-and-introduces-a-new-suite-of-intelligence-capabilities-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-relationship-intelligence-302523600.html