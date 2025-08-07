MSIG USA Partners with Coalition to Advance Cyber Risk Solutions

NEW YORK , Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA, a leading provider of specialty commercial insurance, today announced a strategic collaboration with Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider, to launch a new cyber insurance offering for the company's US clients. The new MSIG USA cyber insurance program delivers primary cyber coverage for multinational businesses purchasing insurance coverages from MSIG USA internationally and operating in the US - combining MSIG USA's financial strength and disciplined oversight with Coalition's innovative cyber risk management technologies and services. The program will begin binding businesses in August 2025.

The program brings Coalition's full suite of cyber capabilities-including real-time risk monitoring, AI-driven threat detection, and incident response tools-to global businesses via MSIG USA's brokerage partners.

"This collaboration builds on MSIG USA's disciplined underwriting, financial strength, and global reach to deliver a smarter, more responsive approach to cyber risk for its multinational clients," said Siobhan O'Brien, head of the Cyber Center of Excellence for MSIG.

Sarah Thompson, head of Cyber for MSIG USA, added, "By integrating Coalition's advanced analytics and monitoring tools, this innovative model of tailored, tech-enabled cyber protection will evolve with our international clients' needs. Together, MSIG USA and Coalition will offer cyber coverage that not only provides coverage for cyber incidents but helps clients mitigate cyber risk before losses can occur."

This convergence of Coalition's innovative cyber product and MSIG USA's proprietary distribution reflects MSIG's significant investment in and strategic expansion of its cyber capabilities in the US, enabling access to a seamless cyber solution powered by Coalition's robust data, continuous monitoring, and incident response and claims capabilities that are designed to mitigate losses.

"Today's global businesses need insurance providers that move as fast as the cyber threats they face," said Shawn Ram, Coalition's Chief Revenue Officer. "This strategic partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping clients not only respond to cyberattacks but actively prevent them."

This new program expands and strengthens the existing global partnership between Coalition and MS&AD Insurance Group (MS&AD), matching Coalition's broker-preferred platform and Active Insurance model with MSIG USA's A+ financial strength rating and global distribution across more than 40 countries. Their existing relationship includes a $30 million equity investment for Coalition from Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd. (MSI), a member of MS&AD, a multi-year capacity agreement between MSI and Coalition in Australia , and a collaboration on cybersecurity solutions for small and midsize businesses in Japan via Coalition's cyber risk management platform, Coalition Control®.

MSIG USA is the marketing name for MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their management entities. MSIGH's insurers include Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., and MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. These insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. and MSIG Insurance Services, Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest property and casualty insurance groups, with Class 15, A+ financial strength ratings and operations in more than 40 countries. MSIG USA provides specialized commercial insurance solutions with a focus on financial strength, technical underwriting, and responsive service. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com .

Coalition is the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to help prevent digital risk before it strikes. By combining comprehensive insurance coverage with cybersecurity tools and services, Coalition helps businesses manage and mitigate potential cyberattacks. Leveraging its relationships with leading global insurers and capacity providers, including Coalition Insurance Company, Coalition offers Active Insurance products to businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden. Policyholders can receive automated cyber alerts and access expert advice, as well as global third-party risk management tools through Coalition's cyber risk management platform, Coalition Control®.

Insurance products are offered in the U.S. by Coalition Insurance Solutions Inc. ("CIS"), a licensed insurance producer and surplus lines broker with its principal place of business in San Francisco, CA (Cal. license #0L76155), acting on behalf of a number of unaffiliated insurance companies and available on an admitted basis through Coalition Insurance Company, a licensed insurance underwriter (NAIC # 29530). Complete license and carrier information is available here . Coalition is the marketing name for the global operations of affiliates of Coalition, Inc. For more information, visit coalitioninc.com . Coalition and the Coalition logo are trademarks of Coalition, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

