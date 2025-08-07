LG Electronics, Inc.: LG TO INTRODUCE ADVANCED AI HOME INNOVATIONS AT IFA 2025

Company's IFA Exhibit to Highlight the Harmony and Convenience of AI-Powered Living

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is inviting consumers from around the globe to Berlin, Germany, to experience its latest AI appliance innovations at IFA 2025, taking place from September 5 to 9. Under the theme of "LG AI Appliances Orchestra," the company will present its AI Home Solution - a harmonious integration of AI-powered appliances designed to enrich and enhance the European lifestyle.

To pique the interest and curiosity of domestic and international media, LG has sent out a visually striking invitation featuring a dramatic beam of light illuminating FURON, its AI agent, taking center stage like a conductor. Behind FURON, a lineup of LG's AI-powered appliances is arranged like an orchestra, symbolizing the harmony and connected intelligence at the core of LG's vision for the AI-powered home.

At Hall 18 at Messe Berlin, visitors will be able to witness firsthand the many practical benefits of LG's AI Home Solution. The showcase will include the full lineup of AI appliances tailored for the European market, alongside LG ThinQ ON - the advanced AI home hub that serves as the central node of LG's evolving AI ecosystem. ThinQ On enables seamless integration between LG appliances and various external platforms and services, delivering an expansive and highly personalized smart home experience.

For those unable to attend IFA in person, LG will be sharing the excitement of its IFA 2025 booth on the LG Global YouTube channel ( www.youtube.com/@LGGlobal ) from September 5.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution - combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746090/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-to-introduce-advanced-ai-home-innovations-at-ifa-2025-302524211.html