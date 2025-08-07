Fractal: Cogentiq is now available in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence solutions to Fortune® 500 companies, today announced the availability of Cogentiq in the new AI agents and tools category of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions, including Fractal's enterprise-grade agentic AI platform, using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

Cogentiq helps organizations to bridge the gap between data and actionable decisions, going beyond passive analytics to empower active decision-making. Its intelligent agents dynamically integrate data across systems, analyze information contextually, and autonomously initiate actions, transforming how enterprises engage with customers, manage operations, and drive growth.

"By offering Cogentiq in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our enterprise agentic AI platform, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster," said Himanshu Nautiyal, Chief Product Officer at Fractal. "Our customers in healthcare, insurance, and consumer practice goods (CPG) are already using these capabilities to unify data, automate operations, and accelerate decision-making, demonstrating the real-world use cases of Cogentiq."

Cogentiq delivers essential capabilities, including a low-code/no-code interface, a comprehensive library of ready-made connectors, and a suite of pre-built, domain-specific agents. These features enable customers to build and deploy intelligent solutions and turn insight into action.

Available as a vendor-hosted API and containerized microservices solution, Cogentiq supports the model context protocol ("MCP") for streamlined agent communication. This enables customers to connect with other AWS services and flexibly deploy across their AWS environment.

To learn more about Cogentiq in AWS Marketplace, visit - https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-jmoh6gq76hfhy

To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

To explore more around Cogentiq, please visit: https://fractal.ai/products/cogentiq

About Fractal

Fractal is a globally recognized Enterprise AI company with a vision to power every human decision in the enterprise.

Fractal's suite of businesses includes Asper.ai (enabling interconnected decisions for revenue growth) and Analytics Vidhya (one of the world's largest data science communities). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader enhancing the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke. Fractal's dedicated AI research team is focused on foundational AI advancements, including knowledge-based foundational models, reasoning-based systems, and agentic systems. The team has launched successful products such as MarshallGoldsmith.ai, Vaidya.ai, Kalaido.ai, and the open-source reasoning model Fathom-R1-14B.

Fractal employs over 5,000 professionals across 18 global locations, including the United States, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Ukraine, India, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, and Australia. It has consistently earned recognition as one of India's Best Companies to Work For (Top 100, 2025), a 'Great Workplace' for eight consecutive years, and among 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' for five years running by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Fractal was also named a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave for Customer Analytics Service Providers and earned leadership positions in the Everest Group Peak Matrix Assessment 2025 for AI and Analytics Services, and Information Services Group's 2024 assessments for Data Engineering and Data Science Services.

