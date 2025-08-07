Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY"), the leading provider of AI-assisted mineral discovery and 3D project visualization, to support and accelerate its exploration efforts across its Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

West Point will harness VRIFY's full suite of products to maximize the value of its extensive datasets to drive smarter, faster discovery outcomes. DORA, the world's only AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, will support the Company in identifying, ranking, and validating targets using artificial intelligence. Viz, VRIFY's dynamic 3D visualization tool, will transform stakeholder engagement and elevate the clarity of technical storytelling.

"Our team has always prioritized visual storytelling," said Quentin Mai, President & CEO of West Point Gold. "Partnering with VRIFY allows us to take our project presentations to the next level and more effectively showcase the potential of our Gold Chain Project to investors and stakeholders."

With a robust drilling database, strong geophysical coverage, and a large, highly prospective land package anchored by the advancing Tyro target, West Point is well-positioned to benefit from DORA's ability to synthesize complex geological data into high-confidence exploration targets. The Company is looking to maximize the return on shareholder capital by focusing exploration efforts where the probability of success is highest.

"We believe the use of VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, DORA, should help us define and prioritize the many step-out targets we have at Gold Chain," said Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman of West Point Gold. "The use of AI will allow us to more efficiently take advantage of the extensive early-stage geologic work we have completed to date, hopefully accelerating our exploration process as we work to demonstrate Gold Chain's full potential."

VRIFY CEO and Co-Founder, Steve de Jong, added, "West Point is a great example of the forward-thinking teams we're excited to partner with. They understand that leveraging AI and modern visualization isn't optional anymore, it's how the next generation of discoveries will be made."

With mineral exploration entering a new era driven by artificial intelligence, West Point Gold's adoption of VRIFY reflects a broader strategic shift towards data-driven discovery, capital efficiency, and maximizing per-share value creation for shareholders.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

About VRIFY

VRIFY is redefining mineral exploration by putting the power of AI into the hands of geoscientists. DORA, VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, empowers technical teams to leverage the industry's largest proprietary exploration dataset and mineral-system-specific AI models to identify, rank, and validate high-potential targets faster, and with greater confidence. A high-growth software company trusted globally by over 170 mineral exploration and mining companies, VRIFY is shaping a new era of exploration and discovery.

Learn more at: www.vrify.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to West Point Gold's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR+ made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261616

SOURCE: West Point Gold Corp.