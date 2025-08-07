Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce that an existing Rosie's franchisee has expanded their portfolio by signing their second Franchise Agreement for Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's"), adding to their multi-unit ownership strategy. This agreement coincides with the securing of a prime location in the Abbotsford region of British Columbia. Rosie's Burgers is a boutique quick-service restaurant concept known for its original-recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, creamy milkshakes, and more.

"Abbotsford, British Columbia, is an ideal location for opening our smash burger restaurant due to its strong population growth, diverse demographic, and thriving local economy. As one of the fastest-growing cities in the province, Abbotsford offers a vibrant mix of families, young professionals, and students who are actively seeking out new and exciting dining experiences. The city's close proximity to Vancouver, combined with its own strong retail hubs creates a steady stream of foot traffic and consumer demand. Abbotsford's evolving food scene, supported by a community that values quality and local offerings, makes it a fertile ground for our unique and crave-worthy concept of Rosie's Burgers to gain traction and thrive. With new locations underway and additional real estate in active negotiation, we remain focused on delivering disciplined growth across Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"We're excited to see another valued franchisee expand their multi-unit ownership, a clear reflection of the trust our franchisees place in the Rosie's brand and our long-term vision. Rosie's Burgers continues to build momentum as a differentiated player in the QSR landscape, driven by its compelling guest experience and excellent product quality. The rapid signing of new agreements underscores the strength of our franchise system and the significant growth potential we're tapping into nationwide."

"With 115 Rosie's locations already secured under Multi-Unit and Area Development agreements across key provinces-including Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan-the brand is set to scale rapidly in the years ahead. Our dual expansion strategy, combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating Rosie's development. With a proven track record in the burger space, a solid foundation in organic growth, and a high-performing franchise model, Rosie's Burgers is on track to become Canada's leading smash burger brand."

"Happy Belly's portfolio continues to scale rapidly, with 616 retail locations secured across Canada under Multi-Unit and Area Development Agreements-encompassing stores in development, under construction, and already operating. Our consistent pipeline growth is a result of aligning with experienced partners and securing high-quality, high-traffic real estate. As we execute our expansion strategy through 2025 and 2026, each new opening brings us closer to our goal of becoming Canada's leading restaurant consolidator. With a focus on operational discipline and brand scalability, we remain committed to delivering long-term shareholder value and building a high-performance platform of emerging restaurant brands."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.



About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

