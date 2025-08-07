Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 13:24 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH: DERMALOG JENETRIC Introduces Mobile Palm Scanner LIVETOUCH PALM to the U.S. Market

At the 2025 IAI Conference in Orlando, DERMALOG JENETRIC will debut the ultra-compact LIVETOUCH PALM. Combining mobility, durability and intuitive operation, the device opens up new possibilities for on-site biometric identification in law enforcement.

HAMBURG, Germany, JENA, Germany and ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the annual International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference, taking place August 10-16 in Orlando, DERMALOG JENETRIC will present its LIVETOUCH PALM scanner to the North American forensic community for the first time.

Thanks to its extremely compact design, the LIVETOUCH PALM is smaller than an industrial tablet and enables full fingerprint and palmprint capture in non-stationary environments. With its rugged IP65-rated metal housing and scratch-resistant glass, the device is built for reliable mobile operation, even under challenging field conditions.

A key feature of the scanner is its outstanding ease of use. A built-in color display guides users step-by-step through the capture process. Together with acoustic feedback, this ensures intuitive handling and significantly reduces user error.

The LIVETOUCH PALM captures both palmprints and fingerprints, producing high-resolution images certified to the FBI EBTS Appendix F standard. The device also supports the capture of signatures and identity documents, including passports and national IDs.

"With LIVETOUCH PALM, we are expanding our portfolio with a scanner that raises the bar in quality, durability and usability," says Günther Mull, CEO of DERMALOG JENETRIC GmbH. "Its compact size makes it possible to collect forensic evidence directly at the scene."

Conference attendees can explore how the scanner integrates into law enforcement, forensic and governmental workflows. Visit DERMALOG JENETRIC at booth 424 to learn how this device enhances daily operations in biometric identification.

- Picture is available at AP -

Press contact:

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
info@dermalog.com
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
www.dermalog.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dermalog-jenetric-introduces-mobile-palm-scanner-livetouch-palm-to-the-us-market-302524278.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.