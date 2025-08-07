Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a recent field program carried out by Romios geologists earlier this year at its 100% owned Kinkaid project in the Walker Lane trend of southern Nevada, returned significant gold assays from two newly identified epithermal gold zones. The work also confirmed broad, discoloured porphyry-style alteration zones containing epidote, sericite and local actinolite, encompassing dozens of historic high-grade Cu-Au-Ag+/-barite vein workings mined in the late 1800s to mid-1900s.

"These vein workings, alteration zones, and thick, coarse garnet skarns, cluster into five areas each approximately 1 kilometre across, and are believed to represent the tops of multiple porphyry Cu-Au-Ag centres," stated Stephen Burega, President. "The Company plans to advance Kinkaid to drill-ready status through additional sampling, mapping and the application of induced polarization (IP) surveys over these postulated intrusive centres."

A detailed corporate presentation on the Kinkaid project is available on the Company's website at: Kinkaid Project | Romios Gold Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS*

A chip sample returned 13.95 g/t Au from a 15 cm wide hematitic quartz pod/vein, one of several such veins scattered through a greater than 20 metre wide sericitic alteration zone near the Bismark Hill Au-Cu trenches on the southern Kinkaid claims; Representative samples of several nearby quartz veined fracture zones assayed 6.09 g/t Au from an accessible 10 cm portion of a 2 metre wide structure, 3.04 g/t Au over 0.3 metres, and 0.62 g/t Au from a thin 5 cm wide vein, with associated copper values of 0.71% to 1.7% Cu. These mineralized structures are spread across a broad, 75 metre wide area containing abundant mineralized rubble, offering the potential for a zone of considerable width;

*Readers should note that grab samples are by their nature selective, and despite our best efforts may not always be representative of the true style and overall grade of mineralization.

QA/QC

Rock samples reported herein were a mix of chip and grab samples considered generally representative of the various mine dumps, veins and outcrops being sampled. The samples collected in the 2025 program and discussed in this document were submitted to the Standards Council of Canada ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited Bureau Veritas laboratory in Reno, Nevada and Vancouver, BC. A rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented in the form of blanks and Certified Reference Material standards inserted at every 10th position in the sample series. The assay results of these standards and blanks have been within the acceptable ranges.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in NW Ontario.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious and base metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. As of mid-year 2025, the Company is refocusing its efforts on achieving discoveries through the drill bit on its properties, which are located in some of the richest geological real estate on the North American continent. Holdings include several wholly-owned porphyry copper-gold prospects in BC's "Golden Triangle", the most significant of which is the drill-ready Trek South prospect, considered by many to be among the top undrilled porphyry prospects in the province. Other highly promising porphyry Cu-Au-Ag prospects held by the Company in the general vicinity of Galore Creek include the JW and Red Line projects.

Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane Trend covering numerous shallow Au-Ag-Cu workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres, and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper Trend which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company also hold a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Romios also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn), please feel free to send direct messages.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the size of the Offering, the completion and terms of the Offering, Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks related to the amendment of the size of the Offering and the completion, terms and expected closing date of the Offering, failure to receive requisite approvals in respect of the Offering, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

