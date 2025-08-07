Hansen Technologies: City of New Bern Selects Hansen to Enable Smarter City Experiences with Hansen MDM

Hansen MDM has been selected in a competitive process to deliver City of New Bern greater insights into smart meter data management for electricity and water opening doors to new offers and incentives for citizens of New Bern

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 07, 2025will deliver its meter data management solution for both electricity and water, significantly advancing the opportunities for new offers and services by City of New Bern to its citizens.

Today, the City leverages three different metering solutions to provide its citizens with electricity and water. The MDM system will improve integration with the City's billing and customer care system, also provided by Hansen, enabling the City to fully realise the benefits of smart meters and protect against losses.

The ability to store and manage smart meter data and benefit from the insights into electricity and water usage, will enable the city to create incentives and engage with customers, forecast loads, and overall deliver a more modern service.

Charles Bauschard, Director of Public Utilities, City of New Bern, explains: "Hansen is a leader and trusted industry-specific software partner in the customer information systemand the experience has been seamless.

"Better leveraging our smart meters is something the City has long wanting to tackle, and not just for electricity but also water. There are very few software companies that offer MDM for both electricity and water and even less that can deliver the capability and functionality that we sought. Hansen, through its investments to bring this to the more advanced European market, has proven it more than has the depth of experience we seek, and we are delighted to be the first organization in North America to adopt the Hansen MDM offering."

David Castree, President of Energy & Utilities at Hansen, says: "Smart meters across electricity, water and gas produce incredibly rich data and having software that can turn that data into valuable insights is a must have for today's municipalities and utilities providers. Hansen is delighted to bring our leading MDM product to North America and enable the market here to realize the benefits that enhanced and centralized data insights.

"Across Europe, our MDM customers are able to understand peaks and loads of their electricity and water service and create new offerings to help balance those loads. When used with our CIS product, they can quickly and efficiently create those offers for customers - a modern, efficient and seamless way to deliver experiences and services that citizens are seeking as the cost of living and more environmental awareness prevails."

For further information about Hansen MDM, Hansen CIS and the broader Hansen Suite for Energy & Utilities, please visit www.hansencx.com.



About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy & utilities and communications & media industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves organisations with customers located in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com



About City of New Bern

Situated in North Carolina, the City of New Bern provides water, electric, sanitation and stormwater services to 42,000 residential and commercial customers.

For more information, visit https://www.newbernnc.gov/



