Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health Announces 2025 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program Winners

For the Sixth Consecutive Year, 10 Students with Gastrointestinal Disease Will Each Receive a $10,000 Scholarship

LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), today announced the recipients of its 2025 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program. For the sixth year, Bausch Health is proud to award 10 deserving students living with a GI disease $10,000 each to further their higher education.

"The overwhelming response to our scholarship program reflects the unwavering drive and determination of students within the GI community. These remarkable individuals refuse to let their illness define their path," said Aimee Lenar, Executive Vice President, US Pharma, Bausch Health. "Each year, we are inspired by their stories of resilience, which serve as powerful reminders of true strength. Bausch Health is proud to continue providing meaningful financial support to help ease their burden and empower their academic success."

The 2025 scholarship recipients were chosen from a competitive pool of over 370 applicants. As part of the selection process, candidates submitted personal essays detailing how their gastrointestinal condition has shaped their educational journey and highlighting the support provided by their health care providers in helping them achieve their academic and personal milestones. All applications were thoroughly evaluated by an independent panel of judges.

The program recognizes students across a wide range of educational pursuits, with scholarships in three categories, including the Undergraduate Scholar Awards, for those pursuing undergraduate degrees; the Graduate Scholar Awards, for those pursuing graduate degrees; and the Working and/or Single Parent's Scholar Award, for students who are working and/or single parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical, or graduate degrees.

This year's recipients shared powerful reflections on what Bausch Health's Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Award means to them and how it's helping shape their academic journey.

"Although my diagnosis has provided many challenges, it has ultimately fueled my desire to become a physician. I have found a passion for helping others, and I plan to become a pediatric gastroenterologist," said Alexis Weary, a scholarship recipient. "I truly appreciate the company for their work in gastrointestinal healthcare and for providing me with this scholarship to help me turn my dreams into a reality."

Another scholarship recipient, Samantha Smith said, "This scholarship affirms my belief that chronic illness can be a source of resilience and innovation. I'm deeply grateful to Bausch Health's Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program for empowering me to continue advocating for inclusive policy reformation."

Their words reflect the heart of the program-empowering students to pursue their goals with confidence, support, and pride.

Bausch Health's 2025 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program recipients are:

Undergraduate Scholar Awards Krish Desai - University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Maya Fischler - Brown University Annie Jones - Colorado State University Ethan Leicht - Louisville State University Maggie Schaefer - Creighton University Keaton Van Nostrand - Florida State University

Graduate Scholar Awards Kunika Chahal - SUNY Downstate College of Medicine Samantha Smith - Harvard Business School Alexis Weary - Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine



Working and/or Single Parent's Scholar Award Miriam McCarter - Brigham Young University Law School



To learn more about Bausch Health's Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program, visit www.salix.com/scholarship or visit www.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical businesses in the world and has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases for more than 30 years. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Garen Sarafian Katie Savastano ir@bauschhealth.com corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com 877-281-6642 (toll-free) 908-569-3692

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bausch-health-announces-2025-gastrointestinal-health-scholars-program-1056934