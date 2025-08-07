Announcing the 2025 Regina Consumer Choice Award Winners

REGINA, SK / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Regina & Greater Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Regina Consumer Choice Award Winners.
REGINA AWARD RECIPIENTS
Affordable Trailer Sales
Artistic Masonry & Stucco Ltd
Automated AV
B&Bowa's Cleaning Services
Bloom Counselling & Wellness Center
Castle Furniture
Children's Dental Clinic
Crawford Homes
Doorn's Greenhouse
Dynamic Roofing & Exteriors Inc. (2020) Ltd.
Eastside Audiology & Rehabilitation
Future Vision Optical Corp.
Greenway Limited | 1 Stop Vacuum Centres
JCC Productions
Kinetic Auto Service
Martin School of Dance & Baton
Maximum Training for the Trucking Industry
MKS Financial Services Inc
MNP Ltd.
O'Brians Automotive
Oakridge Remodeling Ltd.
Once Upon A Child
Open Skies MRI
Palero Greenscaper Landscaping
Passion Salon & Spa
Prairie Boys Spray Foam
Prairie Dust Busters
Rainsoft (Regina) LTD.
SecureGard Public Storage
Shawn's Property Management LTD.
Skin Clinics Regina
Superblinds & Draperies Of Regina
Supreme Regina Construction
Telematics Online Research & Investigation
The Bevelled Edge Countertops
The Wireless Age
Trusted Plumbing And Heating Inc
VK Photography
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
