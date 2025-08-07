Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
Announcing the 2025 Regina Consumer Choice Award Winners

REGINA, SK / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Regina & Greater Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Regina Consumer Choice Award Winners.

REGINA AWARD RECIPIENTS

Affordable Trailer Sales
TRAILERS - SALES & SERVICE
www.affordabletrailersales.ca

Artistic Masonry & Stucco Ltd
STUCCO
www.artisticmasonry.ca

Automated AV
HOME AUTOMATION SYSTEMS
www.automatedav.ca

B&Bowa's Cleaning Services
RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL CLEANING SERVICES
www.bbowascleaning.com

Bloom Counselling & Wellness Center
COUNSELLING SERVICES
www.bloomcounsellingyqr.ca

Castle Furniture
FURNITURE RETAILERS
www.castlefurniture.ca

Children's Dental Clinic
ORTHODONTIST
www.cdwregina.com

Crawford Homes
HOME BUILDERS
www.crawfordhomes.ca

Doorn's Greenhouse
GARDEN CENTRES
www.doorns.ca

Dynamic Roofing & Exteriors Inc. (2020) Ltd.
ROOFING
www.dynamicroofing.ca

Eastside Audiology & Rehabilitation
HEARING SERVICES
www.lifewithsound.com

Future Vision Optical Corp.
OPTICIANS / OPTOMETRISTS
www.futurevision.pro

Greenway Limited | 1 Stop Vacuum Centres
VACUUM SALES & SERVICE
www.greenwaylimited.com

JCC Productions
VIDEOGRAPHERS
www.jccproductions.com

Kinetic Auto Service
AUTOMOBILE REPAIR
www.regina.kineticautoservice.ca

Martin School of Dance & Baton
SCHOOL - DANCE
www.martindance.com

Maximum Training for the Trucking Industry
DRIVING SCHOOL - TRUCK / DRIVING SCHOOL - MOTORCYCLE
www.maximumtraining.ca

MKS Financial Services Inc
FINANCIAL PLANNING
www.mksfinancial.ca

MNP Ltd.
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/regina

O'Brians Automotive
AUTOMOBILE DEALER - PRE-OWNED
www.obrians.ca

Oakridge Remodeling Ltd.
HOME RENOVATION
www.oakridgeremodeling.ca

Once Upon A Child
BABY STORE
www.onceuponachildregina.com

Open Skies MRI
DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CLINICS
www.openskies.ca

Palero Greenscaper Landscaping
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS/LAWN MAINTENANCE
www.palerogreenscaper.com

Passion Salon & Spa
HAIR SALON / DAY SPA
www.passionsalonandspa.com

Prairie Boys Spray Foam
INSULATION CONTRACTOR
www.pbsprayfoam.com

Prairie Dust Busters
DUCT & FURNACE CLEANING
www.prairiedustbusters.ca

Rainsoft (Regina) LTD.
WATER COMPANIES - BOTTLED
www.rainsoft.ca

SecureGard Public Storage
STORAGE - SELF SERVICE AND MOBILE
www.securegard-storage.ca

Shawn's Property Management LTD.
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
www.shawnsproperties.com

Skin Clinics Regina
DERMATOLOGIST
www.skinclinics.ca/regina

Superblinds & Draperies Of Regina
WINDOW TREATMENTS
www.superblindsregina.com

Supreme Regina Construction
PAINTING CONTRACTOR
www.supremereginaconstruction.com

Telematics Online Research & Investigation
INVESTIGATORS
www.telematics-online.com

The Bevelled Edge Countertops
COUNTERTOPS
www.thebevellededge.com

The Wireless Age
CELLULAR PHONE DEALERS
www.thewirelessage.com

Trusted Plumbing And Heating Inc
HVAC CONTRACTOR
www.trustedplumbingandheating.com

VK Photography
PHOTOGRAPHERS
www.vkphoto.ca

Learn more about 2025 Regina Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-regina-consumer-choice-award-winners-1057530

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
