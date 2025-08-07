Buyer Group International, Inc.: Buyer Group International Advances Toward Development and Drill Program with Key Permitting Approvals at Shambhala Copper-PGM Project

ALBANY COUNTY, WY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCID:BYRG) is pleased to announce significant permitting progress for its New Rambler Re-dig Project at the Shambhala #71 claim location. This Copper-Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project, located in Albany County, Wyoming has now secured key approvals from multiple regulatory agencies and is nearing final clearance to commence its underground drill program.

Permitting Milestones Achieved:

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality - Air Quality Division (AQD) has issued final authorization for the project under Chapter 6, Section 2(k)(viii), confirming that all air quality standards have been met. This authorization allows BYRG to proceed with the permitted operations upon final administrative payment.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the project is fully compliant with both Executive Order 2019-3 (Greater Sage-Grouse Core Area Protection) and Executive Order 2020-1 (Wyoming Mule Deer and Antelope Migration Corridor Protection). The proposed exploration area lies outside any designated sensitive habitat zones.

These approvals confirm the project's low environmental impact and responsible design, clearing major regulatory hurdles in advance of mobilization.

Ongoing Review:

A final review by the U.S. Forest Service remains in progress. Buyer Group International is actively working with its project partners to complete all outstanding items necessary for full clearance.

Project Scope and Strategic Focus:

The New Rambler Re-dig at Shambhala #71 Project targets high-grade copper mineralization associated with platinum group metals (PGMs) in a historic underground mining district. Planned activities include:

Portal rehabilitation and underground drilling access

Core drilling from underground workings

Construction of a 0.2-acre portal pad, temporary structures, two catch ponds, topsoil storage, and secure powder magazine

This project represents a rare opportunity to explore and potentially develop a domestic source of both copper and PGMs, two of the most essential metals in global electrification and defense supply chains. Copper remains the backbone of electrification infrastructure, while PGMs are critical for fuel cells, catalytic converters, and other clean technology systems. As global demand increases and geopolitical risk grows, the strategic value of U.S.-based production has never been higher.

CEO Statement:

"These permitting approvals are a major step forward for our company and the New Ramble Re-dig Project at the Shambhala Claims Block," said Dave Bryant, CEO of Buyer Group International. "We are excited to be advancing this historic copper-PGM system into the modern era, especially at a time when domestic supply chains for critical minerals are more important than ever. We thank the Wyoming DEQ and Game & Fish for their review and look forward to completing the final items necessary to launch our drilling campaign."

About Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC: BYRG):

Buyer Group International is a U.S.-based exploration company focused on domestic critical and strategic mineral assets, including platinum group metals, copper, and rare earth elements. The Company's flagship Shambhala Project is targeting a historically productive copper-PGM system in southeastern Wyoming with the goal of advancing it into a modern supply chain asset for energy, defense, and electrification industries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BYRG/disclosure

CONTACT:

Buyer Group International, Inc.

Phone: 214-810-1317

Email: info@byrg.io

SOURCE: Buyer Group International, Inc.

