Africa REN has commissioned a 16 MW solar plant with 10 MW/20 MWh of battery storage in northern Senegal, billed as the first grid-connected solar-plus-storage facility in West Africa. Independent power producer Africa REN has commissioned a solar-plus-storage project in Senegal. The Walo Storage project is the first solar installation in West Africa to include energy storage dedicated to frequency regulation. The project has a solar capacity of 16 MW alongside 10 MW/20 MWh of battery energy storage, according to details on Africa REN's website. It is located in Bokhol, Dagana department, in ...

