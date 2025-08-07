Spendesk, the AI-powered spend management and procurement platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Travel and Expense Applications for Small Business 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US53006625, August 2025) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Travel and Expense Applications for Midmarket 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US53006525, August 2025).

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model provides an overview of the competitive fitness of technology suppliers in a given market, combining quantitative and qualitative criteria across multiple dimensions including product functionality, AI innovation, customer experience, scalability, global delivery, and alignment with evolving market needs. This Worldwide AI-Enabled Travel and Expense Applications assessment examined solutions' ability to deliver integrated, secure, and user-friendly travel and expense workflows.

We believe this recognition reflects Spendesk's commitment to advancing AI-driven transformation in financial operations. Our unified platform is purpose-built for European finance teams and designed to centralise expense control, streamline workflows, and deliver actionable insights.

It follows a year of landmark achievements: Spendesk reached company-wide profitability ahead of plan, validating a sustainable SaaS model and supporting continued product investment. In recent months, Spendesk has launched Spendesk Financial Services, its regulated payment institution, and introduced international payments in 30+ currencies in partnership with Wise Platform.

"In our view, being recognised as a Leader by IDC MarketScape is a testament to our mission of empowering mid-market and scaling companies with smarter financial operations," said Axel Demazy, CEO of Spendesk. "We see this recognition as validating our profitable, SaaS-driven platform for organisations with 50-1,000 employees. By placing AI and automation at the heart of our solution, we enable finance teams to manage every spend workflow and deliver exactly what today's CFOs need. With continued investment in AI since 2016, we are committed to providing real-time insights that empower customers to make faster, more informed decisions."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Spendesk

Spendesk is the AI-powered spend management and procurement platform that transforms company spending. By simplifying procurement, payment cards, expense management, invoice processing, international payments, and accounting automation, Spendesk sets the new standard for spending at work. Its single, intelligent solution makes efficient spending easy for employees and gives finance leaders the full visibility and control they need across all company spend, even in multi-entity structures. Trusted by thousands of companies, Spendesk supports over 200,000 users across brands such as SoundCloud, Doctolib, Sézane, Printemps, Deezer. With offices in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Germany, Spendesk also puts community at the heart of its mission with CFO Connect. For more information: www.spendesk.com/press

