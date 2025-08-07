Marketing and Sales teams gain consistent brand experience across platforms such as Zoom, Teams, and Google Meet with automated personalization

Exclaimer, the leading provider of email signature management solutions, has announced the launch of its Meeting Branding feature for video conferencing platforms. The new capability-a first for any email signature management provider-allows organizations to centrally manage branded video call backgrounds with automatic personalization, extending the same level of control IT teams have over email signatures to platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.

Despite 89% of IT professionals citing video conferencing as essential to their organization, most companies still lack the centralized tools needed to deliver a consistent and professional brand experience during virtual meetings.

The problem is widespread: employees join calls with cluttered backgrounds, missing name details, and inconsistent branding. This is particularly problematic when first impressions matter most. Manual background management doesn't scale, leaving organizations vulnerable to unprofessional appearances that can undermine credibility and brand trust.

"Your brand is present in every email-so why shouldn't it be just as strong in every video call?" said Vicky Wills, Chief Technology Officer at Exclaimer. "With Meeting Branding, organizations can deliver a consistent, polished brand experience across all video meetings, while giving IT teams the same trusted control they already rely on with Exclaimer's email signature management."

Centralized control meets automatic personalization

With Exclaimer's Meeting Branding, IT teams have a unified platform to create, personalize, and distribute video call backgrounds across all major meeting platforms.

Key features include:

Unified platform management: Upload a standardized background and logo once for deployment across platforms like Zoom, Teams, and Google Meet, with automatic distribution through the Zoom app or Exclaimer's User Details Portal.

Upload a standardized background and logo once for deployment across platforms like Zoom, Teams, and Google Meet, with automatic distribution through the Zoom app or Exclaimer's User Details Portal. Directory integration: Sync employee names and job titles from existing user directories, ensuring accurate, up-to-date personalization without manual intervention.

Sync employee names and job titles from existing user directories, ensuring accurate, up-to-date personalization without manual intervention. Built-in identification: Add name tags to backgrounds so meeting participants can quickly identify speakers. This reduces confusion in large or cross-functional calls.

Add name tags to backgrounds so meeting participants can quickly identify speakers. This reduces confusion in large or cross-functional calls. Template locking: Prevent unauthorized modifications while enabling automatic updates when user details change, maintaining consistency at scale.

Prevent unauthorized modifications while enabling automatic updates when user details change, maintaining consistency at scale. Professional brand consistency: Ensure every call reflects corporate standards, which is particularly important for customer-facing teams in sales, support, and executive meetings.

A proven approach applied to a new medium

"We've done this before with email signatures-over 70,000 organizations trust us to standardize their email communications," added Wills. "Now we're applying that same consistency and control to video meetings."

Meeting Branding builds on Exclaimer's 20+ years of experience in centralized email signature management. The feature has already been adopted by over 1,600 users across 240+ customers, including global enterprises. This clearly shows the market demand for unified brand control across video conferencing platforms.

Exclaimer is the only email signature management provider that offers native video call branding capabilities, positioning the company uniquely to address the growing need for comprehensive communication brand management.

Immediate availability for Pro customers

Meeting Branding is now available to all Exclaimer Pro customers at no additional cost. Implementation is supported through existing IT infrastructure without requiring new tools or complex setup procedures.

Organizations using Exclaimer's Starter, Standard, or legacy plans can upgrade to access Meeting Branding alongside Exclaimer's full suite of email signature management features.

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the leading provider of email signature management solutions for Microsoft and Google email services. Its scalable cloud-based platform enables organizations to centrally manage and automate email signatures, ensuring regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and brand consistency. Built for IT teams and powerful for business, Exclaimer simplifies email signature management by eliminating manual updates, reducing security risks, and maintaining full control over business email communications.

Exclaimer delivers 20 billion email signatures from 9 million email accounts across 70,000 organizations annually. Its diverse customer base includes Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards.

www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).

Contacts:

For media enquiries:

Exclaimer

press@exclaimer.com