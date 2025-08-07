North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, was quoted in Forrester's report, "Your Journey to Organizational Effectiveness Starts Here," published on July 11, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250807752444/en/

North Highland's Courtney Albert, Managing Director and Organizational Strategy Lead, Quoted by Independent Research Firm in "Your Journey to Organizational Effectiveness Starts Here" Report

The report discusses organizational effectiveness as the extent to which a team, function, or organization fulfills its purpose and goals, emphasizing that leaders should focus on aligning three key components-why the team exists (purpose), what it needs to achieve (priorities), and how work gets done (employee experience)-rather than relying solely on lagging indicators or defaulting to restructuring when problems arise.

Courtney Albert, managing director and Organizational Strategy lead at North Highland, shares her expertise in organizational effectiveness through quotes from her interview for the Forrester report. Albert's insights underscore the importance of understanding the real dynamics that drive organizational success.

Albert summarized organizational effectiveness as encouraging leaders to ask, "How are the people operating in this ecosystem? Are my decisions aligned with the organizations, values, and objectives?"

She emphasizes the critical role of workforce engagement, noting, "The workforce understanding not only their day-to-day, but how they and their decisions fit into the overall purpose of the organization is critical." This approach ensures that employees are not only aware of their roles and are empowered to make the right day-to-day decisions but also ensures they are also aligned with the organization's mission.

Albert also challenges conventional organizational structures, stating, "There are examples and stories of organizational effectiveness that don't show up on an org chart." Her perspective underscores the importance of understanding the real dynamics that drive organizational success.

For additional insights, the full report is available to Forrester subscribers: https://www.forrester.com/report/your-journey-to-organizational-effectiveness-starts-here/RES184679

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by a combination of talent and technology turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland's methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world's leading analyst firms. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250807752444/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Courtney James

Senior Director, PR

404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com