07.08.2025 14:06 Uhr
CTSI CEO Salvador Galván Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine 2025 CEO Awards

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salvador Galván, CEO of Canarias Tecnológica y Sistemas de Información (CTSI), has been named twice in the 2025 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards, winning two prestigious titles: "Most Innovative CEO in Public Sector Digital Transformation - Spain" and "Visionary CEO in Public Sector Technology & Innovation."

Business Worldwide Magazines CEO Awards celebrate outstanding individuals who drive innovation and leadership across global industries. Unlike other business awards, here the focus is on the people behind the progress; the executives whose vision and actions shape the future of their sectors. In the 2025 edition, Galván has been praised for his exceptional leadership and role in positioning CTSI as a leading force in the evolution of digital public services.

CTSI is a specialist technology firm based in the Canary Islands, Spain, that exclusively serves the public sector. Founded in 2013, the company provides strategic digital consulting, data engineering, cybersecurity solutions, and tailored software development to Public Administrations. At a time when governments face growing pressure to digitise services and secure data infrastructure, CTSI offers expertise, flexibility, and certified trust.

Salvador Galván's leadership has been central to CTSI's success. Under his guidance, the company has grown its workforce by nearly 400% since 2020 and expanded its service footprint beyond the Canary Islands to national and international institutions. This transformation is the result of a bold strategic roadmap, including an ambitious Internationalisation Plan and a long-term vision to scale CTSI's impact across borders.

With a career rooted in public sector IT collaboration, Galván founded CTSI to respond to the growing digital demands of Public Administrations. His approach is built on the belief that digital transformation is not just about technology-it's about people. He has fostered a work culture centred on integrity, adaptability, and professional development.

Galván ensures his team is equipped with the latest certifications, including PMP, ITIL, Scrum, and Ethical Hacking, and maintains zero employee turnover-a rare feat that reflects the trust and cohesion within the organisation.

In an industry where public trust is paramount, CTSI has earned four ISO certifications, covering quality management, environmental standards, information security, and occupational health and safety. The company has also obtained the ENS certification, a Spanish national requirement for secure digital public service providers.

In 2024, CTSI's excellence was further validated when it received the Business Excellence Award for Best Non-Industrial SME from the Government of the Canary Islands.

Looking ahead, CTSI is developing a proprietary technology product designed to meet the evolving digital needs of governments worldwide. With public and private funding in progress, this innovation represents the next phase in CTSI's journey-to deliver sustainable, citizen-focused solutions that make public services more efficient, secure, and accessible.

To learn more about CTSI and its services, visit: https://ctsi.es

Further information on the 2025 CEO Awards can be found at: www.bwmonline.com/awards

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ctsi-ceo-salvador-galvan-wins-two-business-worldwide-magazine-2025-ceo-awards-302523551.html

