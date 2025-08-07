Wirex Integrates tGBP, Bringing Regulated Tokenised GBP to 6 Million Users

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a global leader in Web3 payments and digital finance, has announced the integration of tGBP - a fully backed, on-chain representation of the British Pound Sterling - into its platform. This move enables over six million users across 130+ countries to access and transact with a regulated, fiat-pegged digital pound issued by a UK-based, FCA-registered cryptoasset firm.

The listing of tGBP in the Wirex consumer app is part of a broader partnership that includes infrastructure integration across Wirex Pay, the company's enterprise-grade non-custodial stablecoin and banking platform.

"We're excited to partner with Wirex to make tGBP easily accessible to millions of users worldwide," said Benoit Marzouk, CEO of Tokenised GBP. "This integration not only expands the global utility of tGBP, but also accelerates our mission to bring regulated, transparent and practical stablecoin infrastructure to businesses and consumers."

tGBP, available via TokenisedGBP.com, is backed 1:1 by GBP reserves held by authorised custodians and managed under rigorous operational and regulatory oversight. Issued by a firm registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), tGBP merges the trust and compliance of traditional finance with the programmability and accessibility of Web3.

"This partnership with Tokenised GBP reinforces our vision to build regulated, real-world-ready infrastructure for digital money," said Daniel Rowlands, General Manager at Wirex Pay. "By integrating tGBP across both our custodial and non-custodial platforms, we are creating powerful new rails for compliant, programmable GBP on-chain."

The integration of tGBP into the Wirex ecosystem introduces several key functionalities:

Direct Mint/Redeem Integration: Wirex now supports native minting and redemption of tGBP, enabling instant and transparent conversions between GBP and its tokenised counterpart for both users and businesses.

Wirex now supports native minting and redemption of tGBP, enabling instant and transparent conversions between GBP and its tokenised counterpart for both users and businesses. Wirex Pay Integration: tGBP will soon be available as a funding and payout method across Wirex Pay's non-custodial business infrastructure, including: Stablecoin-backed current accounts Corporate banking services Web3 BaaS offerings (including card issuing and IBAN services)

tGBP will soon be available as a funding and payout method across Wirex Pay's non-custodial business infrastructure, including: WirexPayChain Expansion: Later this year, tGBP will be natively supported on WirexPayChain, Wirex's proprietary zk-powered Layer 2 blockchain designed for efficient, low-cost stablecoin settlements.

Later this year, tGBP will be natively supported on WirexPayChain, Wirex's proprietary zk-powered Layer 2 blockchain designed for efficient, low-cost stablecoin settlements. Card Issuance Collaboration: Tokenised GBP and Wirex are also exploring the launch of a fully branded card programme, enabling consumers and businesses worldwide to use tGBP-linked cards powered by Wirex Pay's infrastructure.

About Wirex Pay

Wirex Pay is a pioneering stablecoin payment platform that bridges the gap between blockchain innovation and real-world usability. Built on Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology, Wirex Pay delivers unmatched privacy, scalability, and efficiency, redefining how stablecoins are utilized for global payments. At the core of Wirex Pay is its ability to issue non-custodial Visa cards, empowering users to spend their stablecoins seamlessly at over 80 million merchants in 200+ countries wherever Visa is accepted. By combining the reliability of Visa's global payment network with the innovation of blockchain, Wirex Pay ensures users can transact with confidence and convenience.

