Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Company Initiates Strategic Review Process to Enhance Shareholder Value.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights*

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024:

Net operating revenue was $150.8 million, an increase of 3%.

Earnings from operations was $16.6 million, an increase of 16%.

Net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was ($12.3) million, a decrease in net loss of 70%, and basic net loss per share was ($0.40).

Adjusted EBITDAR** was $30.3 million, an increase of 10%.

"We are proud of the strength and momentum we have built across our portfolio, which has shown solid year over year growth and generated positive cash flow in the quarter. Following various inquiries from third parties about potential asset sales and strategic partnerships, we have initiated a strategic review process as part of our ongoing commitment to driving long-term value creation and optimizing our portfolio of assets and operations," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked.

UPDATES

Sports Betting - Missouri - In May 2025, the Company announced that it has partnered with BetMGM to operate an online and mobile sports betting application under the Company's license in Missouri. The agreement includes a percentage of net gaming revenue payable to the Company, with a guaranteed minimum, as well as retail sportsbook options to be exercised at the Company's discretion. Sports betting is expected to begin in Missouri in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Caruthersville, Missouri - Since the opening of the new casino and hotel on November 1, 2024, net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR** have increased 26% and 31% respectively.

Poland - The Company was awarded a second license in the city of Wroclaw in March 2025. The Company expects to open the casino in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company was notified in June 2025 that it had not received a new license for a second casino in Warsaw and closed the casino at the Hilton Hotel. The license for the Company's flagship casino in Warsaw at The Presidential Hotel runs through 2028.

Strategic Review Process - The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has initiated a comprehensive strategic review of its operations, capital structure and strategic growth options. The review will explore a range of potential strategic alternatives for the Company's assets and businesses aimed at enhancing shareholder value and supporting long-term growth. These alternatives may include opportunities to unlock value within our existing property portfolio, optimize the Company's capital structure, evaluate potential mergers, strategic partnerships, or the sale of the Company, and to analyze potential divestments of assets or other asset-level transactions. In connection with this review, the Company has engaged Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP as legal counsel and Macquarie Capital as financial advisor.

This review follows the Company's recent substantial capital expenditure program and solid operational performance in the second quarter of 2025 and reflects the Board's proactive approach to positioning the Company for future success in an evolving market landscape. The Board has not set a timetable for the conclusion of this review. At this stage, no commitments or decisions have been made and there can be no assurance that the review will result in any transaction or particular change to the Company's business. The Company does not intend to make further public comments on the process unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

RESULTS

The consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 are as follows:



For the three months



For the six months



Amounts in thousands, except per share data ended June 30,

% ended June 30,

% Consolidated Results:



2025



2024

Change



2025



2024

Change Net Operating Revenue

$ 150,818

$ 146,435

3 %

$ 281,261

$ 282,451

- Earnings from operations



16,575



14,261

16 %



23,715



22,547

5 % Net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ (12,309)

$ (41,613)

70 %

$ (32,922)

$ (55,157)

40 %

































Adjusted EBITDAR**

$ 30,304

$ 27,448

10 %

$ 50,459

$ 48,697

4 %

































Net loss per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders: Basic

$ (0.40)

$ (1.36)

71 %

$ (1.08)

$ (1.81)

40 % Diluted

$ (0.40)

$ (1.36)

71 %

$ (1.08)

$ (1.81)

40 %



































RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT*

Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2024:





Net Operating Revenue



For the three months











For the six months









Amounts in

ended June 30,



$

%

ended June 30,



$

% thousands

2025

2024



Change

Change

2025

2024



Change

Change United States

$ 106,104

$ 106,515

$ (411)

-

$ 199,401

$ 202,543

$ (3,142)

(2 %) Canada



20,005



19,827



178

1 %



36,521



38,153



(1,632)

(4 %) Poland



24,709



20,093



4,616

23 %



45,339



41,742



3,597

9 % Corporate and Other



-



-



-

-



-



13



(13)

(100 %) Consolidated

$ 150,818

$ 146,435

$ 4,383

3 %

$ 281,261

$ 282,451

$ (1,190)

-















































Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2024:





Earnings (Loss) from Operations



For the three months











For the six months









Amounts in

ended June 30,



$

%

ended June 30,



$

% thousands

2025

2024



Change

Change

2025

2024



Change

Change United States

$ 14,729

$ 14,102

$ 627

4 %

$ 22,076

$ 22,561

$ (485)

(2 %) Canada



4,533



4,362



171

4 %



7,894



8,398



(504)

(6 %) Poland



464



(181)



645

356 %



355



(202)



557

276 % Corporate and Other



(3,151)



(4,022)



871

22 %



(6,610)



(8,210)



1,600

20 % Consolidated

$ 16,575

$ 14,261

$ 2,314

16 %

$ 23,715

$ 22,547

$ 1,168

5 %















































Following is a summary of the changes in net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2024:





Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders



For the three months











For the six months









Amounts in

ended June 30,



$

%

ended June 30,



$

% thousands

2025

2024



Change

Change

2025

2024



Change

Change United States

$ (487)

$ (27,593)

$ 27,106

98 %

$ (8,030)

$ (29,137)

$ 21,107

72 % Canada



599



1,009



(410)

(41 %)



533



2,146



(1,613)

(75 %) Poland



245



(40)



285

713 %



81



(35)



116

331 % Corporate and Other



(12,666)



(14,989)



2,323

16 %



(25,506)



(28,131)



2,625

9 % Consolidated

$ (12,309)

$ (41,613)

$ 29,304

70 %

$ (32,922)

$ (55,157)

$ 22,235

40 %















































Items deducted from or added to earnings (loss) from operations to arrive at net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax (benefit) expense, and non-controlling interests.

Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDAR** by reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2024:





Adjusted EBITDAR**



For the three months











For the six months









Amounts in

ended June 30,



$

%

ended June 30,



$

% thousands

2025

2024



Change

Change

2025

2024



Change

Change United States

$ 25,693

$ 25,037

$ 656

3 %

$ 44,092

$ 44,175

$ (83)

- Canada



5,607



5,451



156

3 %



9,967



10,599



(632)

(6 %) Poland



1,942



450



1,492

332 %



2,488



1,208



1,280

106 % Corporate and Other



(2,938)



(3,490)



552

16 %



(6,088)



(7,285)



1,197

16 % Consolidated

$ 30,304

$ 27,448

$ 2,856

10 %

$ 50,459

$ 48,697

$ 1,762

4 %















































BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $85.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $84.7 million at March 31, 2025 and $98.8 million at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased compared to December 31, 2024 primarily due to purchases of property and equipment of $12.5 million. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $338.1 million in outstanding debt compared to $339.6 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2024. The outstanding debt as of June 30, 2025 included $335.1 million related to a term loan under the Company's credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA ("Goldman"), $0.8 million of bank debt related to Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM") and $2.2 million related to a revolving credit facility related to Casinos Poland ("CPL"). The Company also has a revolving line of credit with Goldman of up to $30.0 million. If the Company has aggregate outstanding revolving loans, swingline loans and letters of credit greater than $10.5 million under the credit agreement with Goldman as of the last day of any fiscal quarter, it is required to maintain a Consolidated First Lien Net Leverage Ratio of 5.50 to 1.00 or less for such fiscal quarter. As of June 30, 2025, the Consolidated First Lien Net Leverage Ratio exceeded 5.50 to 1.00, but the Company had no outstanding revolving loans, swingline loans or letters of credit under the credit agreement with Goldman. The Company also has a $712.9 million long-term financing obligation under its master lease with subsidiaries of VICI Properties, Inc. (the "Master Lease").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported. ** Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR margin are Non-US GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-US GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - US GAAP BASIS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss

























For the three months For the six months

ended June 30, ended June 30, Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating revenue:























Net operating revenue

$ 150,818

$ 146,435

$ 281,261

$ 282,451 Operating costs and expenses:























Total operating costs and expenses



134,243



132,174



257,546



259,904 Earnings from operations



16,575



14,261



23,715



22,547 Non-operating (expense) income, net



(24,898)



(23,655)



(50,435)



(47,621) Loss before income taxes



(8,323)



(9,394)



(26,720)



(25,074) Income tax expense



(1,250)



(29,619)



(1,732)



(25,633) Net loss



(9,573)



(39,013)



(28,452)



(50,707) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



(2,736)



(2,600)



(4,470)



(4,450) Net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ (12,309)

$ (41,613)

$ (32,922)

$ (55,157)

























Net loss per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders: Basic

$ (0.40)

$ (1.36)

$ (1.08)

$ (1.81) Diluted

$ (0.40)

$ (1.36)

$ (1.08)

$ (1.81)

























Weighted average common shares























Basic



30,565



30,683



30,624



30,551 Diluted



30,565



30,683



30,624



30,551

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets















June 30,

December 31, Amounts in thousands

2025

2024 Assets











Current assets

$ 119,292

$ 135,549 Property and equipment, net



916,120



922,146 Other assets



173,039



168,617 Total assets

$ 1,208,451

$ 1,226,312













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities

$ 84,230

$ 86,044 Non-current liabilities



1,074,022



1,058,264 Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity (deficit)



(41,493)



(9,300) Non-controlling interests



91,692



91,304 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,208,451

$ 1,226,312

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR* to Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 Amounts in thousands



United

States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ (487)

$ 599

$ 245

$ (12,666)

$ (12,309) Interest expense (income), net (1)



13,082



3,338



49



9,469



25,938 Income tax expense



223



748



241



38



1,250 Depreciation and amortization



11,010



1,074



741



18



12,843 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



1,840



772



124



-



2,736 Non-cash stock-based compensation



-



-



-



195



195 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other (2)



-



(922)



(210)



8



(1,124) Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets



25



(2)



11



-



34 Pre-opening and termination expenses



-



-



741



-



741 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 25,693

$ 5,607

$ 1,942

$ (2,938)

$ 30,304





(1) See "Summary of Interest Expense (Income), Net" below for a breakdown of interest expense (income), net and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease. (2) Includes $1.0 million related to cost recovery income for Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR") in the Canada segment.



































For the three months ended June 30, 2024 Amounts in thousands



United

States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ (27,593)

$ 1,009

$ (40)

$ (14,989)

$ (41,613) Interest expense (income), net (1)



11,694



3,152



(20)



10,257



25,083 Income tax expense



28,225



456



87



851



29,619 Depreciation and amortization



10,803



1,088



515



43



12,449 Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



1,776



843



(19)



-



2,600 Non-cash stock-based compensation



-



-



-



343



343 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income (2)



-



(1,098)



(189)



5



(1,282) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



132



1



116



-



249 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 25,037

$ 5,451

$ 450

$ (3,490)

$ 27,448





(1) See "Summary of Interest Expense (Income), Net" below for a breakdown of interest expense (income), net and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease. (2) Includes $1.1 million related to cost recovery income for CDR in the Canada segment.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR* to Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 Amounts in thousands



United

States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ (8,030)

$ 533

$ 81

$ (25,506)

$ (32,922) Interest expense (income), net (1)



26,189



6,546



91



18,768



51,594 Income tax expense



223



964



331



214



1,732 Depreciation and amortization



22,016



2,073



1,111



36



25,236 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



3,623



805



42



-



4,470 Non-cash stock-based compensation



-



-



-



486



486 Gain on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other (2)



-



(952)



(205)



(86)



(1,243) Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets



71



(2)



15



-



84 Pre-opening and termination expenses



-



-



1,022



-



1,022 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 44,092

$ 9,967

$ 2,488

$ (6,088)

$ 50,459





(1) See "Summary of Interest Expense (Income), Net" below for a breakdown of interest expense (income), net and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease. (2) Includes $1.0 million related to cost recovery income for CDR in the Canada segment.



































For the six months ended June 30, 2024 Amounts in thousands



United

States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ (29,137)

$ 2,146

$ (35)

$ (28,131)

$ (55,157) Interest expense (income), net (1)



23,440



6,061



(55)



20,765



50,211 Income tax expense (benefit)



24,705



1,184



238



(494)



25,633 Depreciation and amortization



21,093



2,237



1,053



97



24,480 Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



3,553



914



(17)



-



4,450 Non-cash stock-based compensation



-



-



-



846



846 Gain on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other (2)



-



(1,907)



(333)



(350)



(2,590) Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets



521



(36)



357



1



843 Acquisition costs



-



-



-



(19)



(19) Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 44,175

$ 10,599

$ 1,208

$ (7,285)

$ 48,697





(1) See "Summary of Interest Expense (Income), Net" below for a breakdown of interest expense (income), net and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease. (2) Includes $1.1 million related to cost recovery income for CDR in the Canada segment.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Caruthersville Adjusted EBITDAR* to Net Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders.

Amounts in thousands



Q4 2024 (1)



Q1 2025



Q2 2025



Total Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 1,070

$ 1,497

$ 1,185

$ 3,752 Interest expense (income), net



1,906



3,051



3,165



8,122 Income tax expense



129



-



223



352 Depreciation and amortization



869



1,508



1,512



3,889 Loss on disposition of fixed assets



3



-



23



26 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 3,977

$ 6,056

$ 6,108

$ 16,141

























Amounts in thousands



Q4 2023 (2)



Q1 2024



Q2 2024



Total Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 436

$ 1,468

$ (1,375)

$ 529 Interest expense (income), net



1,277



1,928



1,849



5,054 Income tax expense



261



494



3,053



3,808 Depreciation and amortization



691



1,046



1,063



2,800 Loss on disposition of fixed assets



20



3



116



139 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 2,685

$ 4,939

$ 4,706

$ 12,330



(1) Results for November 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024. (2) Results for November 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

Net Earnings (Loss) Margins and Adjusted EBITDAR Margins*



















For the three months



For the six months







ended June 30,



ended June 30,







2025



2024



2025



2024 United States Net Operating Revenue

$ 106,104

$ 106,515

$ 199,401

$ 202,543

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



(1 %)



(26 %)



(4 %)



(14 %)

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



24 %



24 %



22 %



22 % Canada Net Operating Revenue

$ 20,005

$ 19,827

$ 36,521

$ 38,153

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



3 %



5 %



2 %



6 %

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



28 %



28 %



27 %



28 % Poland Net Operating Revenue

$ 24,709

$ 20,093

$ 45,339

$ 41,742

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



1 %



-



-



-

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



8 %



2 %



6 %



3 % Corporate and Other Net Operating Revenue

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 13

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



NM (1)



NM



NM



NM

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



NM



NM



NM



NM Consolidated Net Operating Revenue

$ 150,818

$ 146,435

$ 281,261

$ 282,451

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



(8 %)



(28 %)



(12 %)



(20 %)

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



20 %



19 %



18 %



17 %



























(1) Not meaningful.





















CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Summary of Interest Expense (Income), Net

For the three months For the six months

ended June 30, ended June 30, Amounts in thousands



2025



2024



2025



2024 Interest income

$ (273)

$ (673)

$ (653)

$ (1,359) Interest expense - Credit Agreements



8,864



9,821



17,656



19,720 Interest expense - Master Lease Financing Obligation



16,494



15,175



32,896



30,374 Interest expense - Deferred Financing Costs



674



674



1,348



1,348 Interest expense - Miscellaneous



179



86



347



128 Interest expense (income), net

$ 25,938

$ 25,083

$ 51,594

$ 50,211

























Cash Rent Payments

















For the three months For the six months

ended June 30, ended June 30, Amounts in thousands



2025



2024



2025



2024 Master Lease

$ 14,404

$ 15,195

$ 28,731

$ 24,639 Nugget Lease (1)



1,936



1,913



3,849



3,175





(1) Represents payments with respect to the 50% interest in the Nugget Lease owned by Marnell Gaming, LLC through Smooth Bourbon, LLC ("Smooth Bourbon"), a 50% owned subsidiary of the Company that owns the real estate assets underlying the Nugget Casino Resort.

The table below shows the Company's reporting units and operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of June 30, 2025.

Reportable Segment Operating Segment Reporting Unit United States East Mountaineer Casino, Resort & Races



Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf

Midwest Century Casino & Hotel Central City



Century Casino & Hotel Cripple Creek



Century Casino & Hotel Cape Girardeau and The Riverview



Century Casino & Hotel Caruthersville and The Farmstead

West Nugget Casino Resort and Smooth Bourbon, LLC Canada Canada Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton



Century Casino St. Albert



Century Mile Racetrack and Casino



Century Downs Racetrack and Casino Poland Poland Casinos Poland Corporate and Other Corporate and Other Corporate Other

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

* We define Adjusted EBITDAR as net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders before interest expense (income) (including interest expense related to the Master Lease), net, income taxes (benefit), depreciation, amortization, non-controlling interests net earnings (losses) and transactions, pre-opening expenses, termination expenses related to closing a casino, acquisition costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, asset impairment costs, loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets, discontinued operations, (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other, gain on business combination and certain other one-time transactions. The Master Lease is accounted for as a financing obligation. As such, a portion of the periodic payment under the Master Lease is recognized as interest expense with the remainder of the payment impacting the financing obligation using the effective interest method. Intercompany transactions consisting primarily of management and royalty fees and interest, along with their related tax effects, are excluded from the presentation of net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders and Adjusted EBITDAR reported for each segment. Not all of the aforementioned items occur in each reporting period, but have been included in the definition based on historical activity. These adjustments have no effect on the consolidated results as reported under GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAR is used outside of our financial statements solely as a valuation metric and is not considered a measure of performance recognized under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAR is an additional metric used by analysts in valuing gaming companies subject to triple net leases such as our Master Lease since it eliminates the effects of variability in leasing methods and capital structures. This metric is included as supplemental disclosure because (i) we believe Adjusted EBITDAR is used by gaming operator analysts and investors to determine the equity value of gaming operators and (ii) financial analysts refer to Adjusted EBITDAR when valuing our business. We believe Adjusted EBITDAR is useful for equity valuation purposes because (i) its calculation isolates the effects of financing real estate, and (ii) using a multiple of Adjusted EBITDAR to calculate enterprise value allows for an adjustment to the balance sheet to recognize estimated liabilities arising from operating leases related to real estate.

Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as indicators of our performance. In addition, consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR also should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance or considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders, because it excludes the rent expense associated with our Master Lease and several other items. Adjusted EBITDAR as used by us may not be defined in the same manner as other companies in our industry, and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies.

** We define net earnings (loss) margin as net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders divided by net operating revenue.

*** We define Adjusted EBITDAR margin as Adjusted EBITDAR divided by net operating revenue. Adjusted EBITDAR margins are a non-US GAAP measure. Management uses these margins as one of several measures to evaluate the efficiency of our casino operations.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

ABOUT CENTURY CASINOS, INC.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. In the United States the Company operates the following operating segments: (i) in the East, the Mountaineer Casino, Resort & Races in New Cumberland, West Virginia and Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf in Flintstone, Maryland; (ii) in the Midwest, the Century Casinos & Hotels Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville in Missouri, and Century Casinos & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado; and (iii) in the West, the Nugget Casino Resort, in Reno - Sparks, Nevada. In Alberta, Canada, the Company operates Century Casino & Hotel in Edmonton, the Century Casino in St. Albert, Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton and CDR in Calgary. In Poland, the Company operates five casinos through its subsidiary Casinos Poland Ltd. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos ' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND RISK FACTORS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategic review process and the results thereof, the commencement of sports betting in Missouri, our agreement with BetMGM and any expected benefits thereto, our recently opened Caruthersville land-based casino and hotel, licensing and opening of our Poland casinos, expectations for our Poland segment moving forward, the Goldman credit agreement and obligations under our Master Lease and our ability to repay our debt and other obligations, outcomes of legal proceedings, changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional income tax liabilities, and plans for our casinos and our Company, including expectations regarding 2025 and later results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

SOURCE Century Casinos, Inc.